Jumps racing at Ffos Las today sees jockey Harry Cobden continue to put the miles in as he pursues the jockey Championship. He has a good chance of racking up at least a double from his four rides today and has a 30% strike rate here in the last five years.

14:50 Holerday Ridge 11/102.08

16:00 Karannelle 9/25.30

16:35 Boagrius 15/28.40

17:05 Cumhacht 2/12.94

At Hamilton, it's a long 360-mile journey for William Haggas and his only runner on the card, Khanjar 11/82.32, at 15:35 as he looks to enhance his 29% strike rate. This is also one of two rides for jockey Jim Crowley today, who is on Crow's Nest 5/42.24 at the earlier time of 14:30 for trainer George Boughey and this is also that trainer's only runner on the card as he looks to enhance his 50% strike rate (4-8) at Hamilton.

The double pays 4/14.80

At 18:20 at Chelmsford, trainer Raph Beckett and jockey Rossa Ryan team up with Cherry 13/27.40, and they have had a 45% strike rate at this venue in the last five years.

At Yarmouth at 19:10, Zainalarab 11/26.40 was dropped five pounds for his heavy defeat on return at Haydock, but his jockey looked down and eased him off as though something was a miss. It's not wise to give up on him yet. He could never get into the race at Haydock from his hold-up position as the pace held up, but that was his first run for 245 days, and he had been gelded during the winter months. He is lightly raced, and this move to 1m should suit, as will the small field scenario.

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer George Boughey who has made the 361-mile journey to Hamilton with his only runner on the card - Crow's Nest 5/42.24 at 14:30.

Trainer Jack Jones has also made the 361-mile journey to Hamilton with his runner Fengari 4/14.80 at 14:00, and this is the trainer's first runner at this venue.

Race of the day

Today's feature race is the 20:20 at Chelmsford, where a competitive field of ten heads to post in a cracking AW contest.

No. 3 (8) White Wolf (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 99

White Wolf travelled ominously well at York before being denied a clear run at a crucial time, and he returns to the AW having scored in both starts in good style in the UK. There's more to come from him on this second start in cheek-pieces and he rates a big player today.

No. 2 (5) Groundbreaker (Ger) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 99

Groundbreaker ran a blinder at Chester on seasonal return behind one that had set perfect fractions, and his finishing effort suggests this mark is not beyond him. He had been knocking on the door in far stronger contests than this last season on the turf, and the return to the AW should pose no issue, particularly now he is going back left-handed. It's surely only a matter of time before he gets his head back in front, and today looks like a good opportunity.

No. 7 (10) Howth (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 13 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Billy Loughnane

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 89

Howth has become frustrating to back, and if you are very forgiving, a case can be made for him, particularly on his last visit to this venue when a narrow second to the useful Chichester. That run gives him claims, and he is entitled to improve for his Newmarket run, which came on the back of a gelding operation, so there are positives to take, and the booking of a useful claimer catches the eye.

Big race verdict

A good race and Howth is not without each-way claims, but the vote goes to Groundbreaker, who has been knocking on the door, and this one could open for him. He is drawn well, entitled to improve for his Chester run, which came after a gelding operation, and the removal of the hood could now see him kick on.

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Chelmsford on Thursday.

Final Word

Royal Ascot is almost upon us! Stupid me, I booked my own stag do in Portugal on the 20th - 24th, the exact dates of the Royal Ascot meeting, but be sure I will leave you loaded with ammo before I go. Speaking of Royal Ascot, here is all you need to know from the excellent team at Betfair.

Until tomorrow, be lucky.



Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7