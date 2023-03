Hollie Doyle returns from injury on Watson long traveller

Daryl likes a course specialist in Wetherby's 15:25

The stat of the day is a 12/1 chance!

Weather and going reports

Lingfield - Standard

Wetherby - Soft, good to soft in places

Southwell - Standard

Newcastle - Standard

Wexford - Heavy

Dundalk - Standard

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

At Lingfield at 15:00, trainer Andrew Balding has a 22% strike rate when saddling runners the first time after a wind operation, and today runs Sceptic 9/4.

Three trainers with runners today have 100% records with handicap debutants at the course they visit today (all 1-1). Jane Chapple-Hyam 15:15 Southwell runs Our Boy Sam 25/1, Mrs Ann Hamilton 15:25 Wetherby runs Dare To Shout 9/4, and Richard Bandey 16:25 Wetherby runs Divine Inspiration 4/1.

At Wetherby at 15:55, trainer Henry Daly has a 35% strike rate with last-time-out winners. Today he saddles Lounge Lizard 5/2.

Trainer George Boughey and jockey William Buick partner with Cantora 11/10 at 15:35 at Lingfield today. They will look to enhance their 41% strike rate in the last five years.

Jockey Hollie Doyle is back in the saddle after suffering a fractured elbow back in January, and her first ride is at 17:50 at Newcastle on Rhythm N Hooves 1/1 for trainer Archie Watson. The jockey and trainer boast a 36% strike rate in the last five years when partnering at this venue.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

15:25 Wetherby - Albert's Back - Has won here three times (42%)

16:20 Southwell - Bert Kibbler - Has won here three times (60%)

16:35 Lingfield - Man On A Mission - Has won here four times (44%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

14:25 Lingfield - Autumn Flight - Has won off 75 runs off 52

16:35 Lingfield - Storm Melody - Has won off 66 runs off 56

18:20 Newcastle - Ben Macdui - Has won off 80 runs off 66

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Archie Watson who makes the 283-mile journey to Newcastle with one runner, Rhythm N Hooves 11/10, at 17:50 and as mentioned in the "Mark Your Card" sections, this is Hollie Doyle's first ride back from injury.

Watson and Doyle have an overall 23% strike rate (36% at this venue), and the trainer is 22% at this venue with a profit of £18 to a £1 level stake. Backing just his three-year-olds such as this one increases his strike rate to 28%.

Race of the day

Today's feature race is the Class 3 15:25 at Wetherby where a field of ten runners head to post in a competitive affair.

No. 6 Dare To Shout SBK 9/4 EXC 3.8 Trainer: Ann Hamilton

Jockey: Danny McMenamin

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 126

The unexposed Dare To Shout makes his handicap debut for Ann Hamilton today and arrives off the back of two victories, so naturally, the market plays defensive.

However, I'm not convinced his opening rating of 126 is a gift with recorded RPR'S the last twice of 120 and 119. It was a run-of-the-mill contest he was dominant in at Newcastle last time, and this is far more competitive. At the prices, he is easily left alone.

No. 5 Front View (Fr) SBK 7/1 EXC 8.6 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 127

Front View is one of the more interesting runners. He caught the eye at Cheltenham in a good contest on the back of a long absence, and his no-show here on his latest start probably came too quickly, just 18 days later.

He is fairly treated but hasn't scored in this sphere since 2019, but conditions are in his favour to run a big race.

No. 4 Albert's Back SBK 13/2 EXC 8.2 Trainer: Michael & David Easterby

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 127

Albert's Back has an excellent course CV. He boasts form figures of 22F1311 and is attractively handicapped on the pick of his form.

He has bounced back from lesser efforts previously when he returned to Wetherby, and he has clocked the best times in my book. He has plenty going for him today, including the softer ground conditions.

Big race verdict

There's plenty to consider in this contest. Pyramid Place was undone by a tactical affair at Fontwell last time and shouldn't be harshly judged on that performance.

However, if Albert's Back is going to get his head in front again, it's going to be under today's ideal conditions, and he looks like a good each-way play at the morning odds.

Blake's best bet for the Doncaster Lincoln

Betfair ambassador Kevin Blake has analysed the return to the flat racing, picking out a selection at Kempton and Doncaster, with a stellar line up in the Lincoln...

Final Word

It's the opening day of the flat season tomorrow, and it's soft ground which doesn't help. I've decided to tread carefully this weekend and absorb the info for success down the line.

This is a tricky time of year for many punters and tipsters, so please be patient with whoever you follow.

Until Wednesday, be lucky.



Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7