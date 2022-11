Daryl is looking for a repeat win with Newbury Novice

Lots of stats and angles into Friday's racing

Daryl gets deep in his final word!

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

The opening 12:10 at Newbury sees the highly anticipated debut of Nicky Henderson's 350,000gns purchase Jet Powered 1.910/11. Henderson has used this race in the past for Jonbon, Jenkins and Buveur D'Air, to name just three horses that went on to run in the Supreme Novice. The trainer's comments were interesting earlier this week when he said, "This horse has too much hype surrounding him". Ittack Blue 3.7511/4 for Dan Skelton was also a big money purchase at 310,000gns after quickening clear in his point-to-point.

At 12:45 at Newbury, no SP favourite has won this since 2014, and three of those were Nicky Henderson favourites, a potential negative for Balco Coastal 2.68/5. Another possible negative is that six of the last ten winners had had at least one run over fences before scoring here.

No. 3 Datsalrightgino (Ger) SBK 16/5 EXC 24 Trainer: Jamie Snowden

Jockey: Gavin Sheehan

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 138

Datsalrightgino 5.04/1 could easily get a soft lead and saw his latest Chepstow romp boosted when the fourth won on Wednesday at Wetherby. He is highly progressive, and his debut run behind Boothill has also worked out while prominent racers have a good record at Newbury, and he has won three of his four starts over obstacles on good ground.

At 13:20 at Newbury, Paul Nicholls and Nicky Henderson go head to head with Stay Away Fay 3.55/2 and Russian Ruler 3.55/2. Still, the former's horses are usually over-bet on their first start after a wind operation and perform worse than the market expects, with an A/E of 0.75. Nicky Henderson's horses run to market expectations at 1.0, and he has a 19% strike rate first run after a wind op.

The 13:55 at Newbury could see the defection of Beauport, who may find this ground too lively and connections are set to walk the course before the race. Stage Star 1.84/5 represents Paul Nicholls, who has had a 23% strike rate in Grade 2 Chases at Newbury since 2009.

At 14:30 at Newbury, every winner of this race since 2016 had run in the Old Roan at Aintree last time out - Beakstown 3.55/2.

Trainer to follow

At Ffos Las today, trainer Anthony Honeyball sends three runners, and in the last 365 days, he has had a 35% strike rate at this venue and a 20% strike rate in the last two years with handicap debutants, Marco Island 5.59/2 at 14:05.

At Doncaster, Nigel Twiston-Davies has a 33% strike rate and sends on runner in the 13:45, Topofthecotswolds 4.57/2.

At 13:45 at Doncaster, trainer Donald McCain has a 28% strike rate with last-time-out winners and today saddles Mackenburg 3.7511/4.

At 19:30 at Dundalk, trainer Ger Lyons has a 19% strike rate with debutants. He saddles newcomer Evidently So 4.03/1.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

13:45 Doncaster - Barton Knoll - Has won here three times (60%)

15:05 Newbury - Champ - Has won here four times (80%)

20:30 Dundalk - Joup - Has won here three times (42%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

12:00 Doncaster - Caius Marcius - Has won off 130 runs off 120

14:05 Ffos Las - Moonlighter - Has won off 144 runs off 123

15:15 Ffos Las - Ballybreen - Has won off 94 runs off 84

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Kayley Woollacott who has made the 234-mile journey to Doncaster with two runners: 14:20 Ice N Slice 21.020/1 and 15:30 Stratton Oakmont 8.515/2.

Woollacott has had one winner from just the three runners here in the last five years.

Race of the day

Today's feature race is the 15:05 Grade 2 Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury, where six head to post in a cracking contest.

No. 1 Champ (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.88 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: -

Champ won't be winning the Stayers Hurdle this season but catching him fresh and at Newbury has yet to see punters far wrong. His seasonal return record reads 121121121, and his course record reads 21111, so today could be his big day.

A high-class horse who just fell short of what's required at the very top table last term has his sights slightly lowered today and all looks set for a big run.

No. 2 Paisley Park (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 7.4 Trainer: Emma Lavelle

Jockey: Aidan Coleman

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: -

Paisley Park twice finished ahead of Champ last season, including when an excellent third in the Stayers Hurdle and won this race in 2019 before a gallant second in 2020. His poor effort in this race last year can be forgiven in first-time cheek-pieces when unusually making the running, and he will certainly be in the shake-up. The value play?

No. 3 Proschema (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.9 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: -

Proschema bolted up at Wetherby to record what seemed a career-best. Still, the favourite underperformed, and a few of his rivals were reverting to hurdles in preparation for their Newbury Gold Cup target. The form looks suspect, but he is open to significant improvement, which he will need in these deeper waters.

Big race verdict

A cracking race this! I backed Champ at 5/2 when the betting opened, thinking he was an excellent price, but the market has adjusted, and at the time of writing, Paisley Park looks like the value play at the prices. It wouldn't be professional of me to tip another horse on the back of market adjustment as my colours are nailed to Champ and his outstanding first-time-out record. However, at the morning odds, I couldn't put you off a couple of pence on the admirable Paisley Park.

Carter's Saturday selections

At Newbury at 13:20 on Saturday, Zanza 9.08/1 must go close with an outstanding course record of 1611 with his only defeat by two lengths in the Betfair Hurdle. He bounced right back to form with a fast finishing effort at Wetherby in first-time blinkers, and in the hope, they work again today, he is handicapped to have a big say. He went close in the Racing Post Gold Cup at Cheltenham on his third start of the season last year and is 11 pounds lower today for this third outing and won on this card the third time out in 2020.

The feature race at Newbury is the Newbury Gold Cup at 15:05, and I have to stick with Gericault Roque 9.08/1, who surely has a big pot in him after an excellent effort on the front end in the Ultima Handicap. His Aintree return run over hurdles will have blown the cobwebs away, and prominent tactics could prove key.

Huge MONEY BACK offer in the Grade 1 Betfair Fighting Fifth

Daryl Carter offers you an insight into all runners in the Betfair Fighting Fifth at Newcastle today, which sees the return of Constitution Hill and there's a money back offer.

Final Word - Never give up

A big column today with plenty to look out for and get stuck into as racing finally heats up. I'm hoping for a good performance from Champ today. I can't see him being around for too much longer now, aged ten, and he is a horse I have had a long affiliation with. I was only just getting into racing five years ago when he made his debut at Southwell when I fell in love, and he has given me some incredible highs and some deathly lows.

I was convinced, absolutely convinced, he would win the Ballymore Novice Hurdle telling anyone that would listen and taking flack from many throughout the season who suggested he was in no way good enough. I couldn't get enough of my cash on him (albeit with much smaller stakes then).

I remember exactly where I was sitting. I was at the back of the Guinness Village, trying to avoid the crowds, alongside my misses rubbing my sweaty palms and tapping my foot, thinking that if this tip wins, it could propel me forward and kick start my career. I still haven't been more nervous for the start of a race.

This meant everything to me: win, and you're on your way, lose, and you're a laughing stock (it felt as dramatic as it sounds at the time).

Everything went to plan, and when Barry Geraghty jumped the second last and went up on the bridle on the swing for home - I was counting my winnings, nudging my misses screaming, "he's going to do it", "he's going to do it" as he travelled all over City Island in the home straight.

Devastation set in as City Island didn't fall away and instead outbattled him over the last and came home stronger, and no encouragement from my swinging head or scratchy voice would get him up. That was one of my first experiences of being beaten at 2.0 in the running, or at least that I remember, and given I had tipped this horse at 33/1, my world crashed.

It wasn't the money but the thought of being halted in my journey of breaking into the industry that saw me sink into my seat. Sick.

Fast forward a year later in the RSA, and it was round two, but thankfully this time, it was elation rather than disappointment, and it couldn't have been more contrasting to the year before. This time I was in the Guinness Village with friends watching on the big screen - all of whom knew my relationship with this horse - but he traded a 599/1 in the running. He never looked like the winner until he pulled out a remarkable performance after the second last to collar Allaho and Minella Indo on the line. We jumped, screamed, hugged, and threw beer, but most importantly of all, it was redemption! It was almost like the performance was for me, saying never give up, and that's the effect these unbelievable animals can have on you.

The moral of today's final word is never to give up, you never know what's around the corner, and if you quit, you will never find out.

Until Wednesday, be lucky.

Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7