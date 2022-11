Daryl has an 11/4 punt at Taunton

Money Talk

Mark your card

At 12:55 at Lingfield, trainer David Pipe saddles Red Lion Lad 9.08/1, and the trainer has a 17% strike rate with runner's first time out after a wind op and has had five winners from his last 16. This horse really should be running in better company than this, and if he can finally put it all together, he will take some stopping; that is an if, though.

In the 14:35 at Lingfield, Rebel Intentions 26.025/1 switches to fences for the first time and gets a first-time tongue tie. Trainer Emma Lavelle has had eight of her last 15 horses finish in the places in this headgear. In the same race, jockey Aidan Coleman has had a 33% strike rate at this venue in the last five seasons and comes here for one ride on Good Look Charm 7.513/2.

At 13:55 at Kelso, trainer James Moffatt saddles his only runner of the day Lady Bowes 6.511/2, who gets first-time cheek-pieces. Moffatt has a 2-3 (66%) strike rate with runners in this headgear first time.

At 14:50 at Taunton, Itso Fury 2.757/4 represents a yard with a 19% strike rate with handicap debutants in the past year.

A jockey/trainer combo to follow on Thursday

Trainer Kieran Burke has had a 64% strike rate in the past year when partnering with jockey Harry Kimber (9-14). They team up with four horses today at Taunton.

13:10 Call Me Tlalok

13:45 Maroochi

14:20 Potters Venture

14:50 Love Actually

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

13:55 Kelso - Lissen To The Lady - Has won here three times (27%)

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Samuel Drinkwater who has made the 290-mile journey to Kelso at 14:28 with his sole runner of the day Jen's Georgie 4.57/2. This is only the trainer's second runner here in the last five years.

Race of the day

Today's feature race comes from Taunton at 13:45, a five-runner three-mile contest with plenty of punting options.

No. 3 Bumpy Johnson (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 7.4 Trainer: David Pipe

Jockey: Tom Scudamore

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 115

Bumpy Johnson gives the impression there is more to come on this second start after a wind operation and first step up to 3m. The trip will be a question, but he has the ability, and the cheek-pieces are back on today. He has mixed it in stronger races than this, and his jumping - a destructive feature to his chances last term - has improved significantly. The form of his seasonal return at Ffos Las has been boosted multiple times, and he makes the most appeal in this contest with progression expected.

No. 1 Jet Of Magic (Ire) SBK 7/5 EXC 2.68 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Mr Freddie Gordon

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 7lbs

OR: 122

Jet Of Magic is short enough in the market, given his Hereford performance clocked a very slow time and the form of that race is nothing that sets him apart from his six rivals. He has been well beaten on both starts over three miles to date, and the market looks blindsided by his recent run.

Big race verdict

A chance is given to Bumpy Johnson, who looks like a very fair price with the step up in distance likely to open up more options for connections, and he looks at the right end of the handicap now dropped in grade. His recent form was given a good boost and there must be more to come.

Timeform unleashes fury on Taunton

Final Word

Spain -2 at 6/4 was my only winner yesterday, which tells you the day I had on the horses. Gordon Elliott's Walking The Walk put the nail in my coffin after trading at 1.331/3 and looking like a good thing at Hereford. I was livid with the ride on headline selection Readysteadybeau, and it was certainly a day to forget.

On to today, and again it's quantity over quality which is frustrating.

National Hunt racing makes you feel like you're 18 again, working all week just waiting for those Friday and Saturday night drink-ups, only for one or two of your mates to pull out at the last minute to spend time with their new mrs.

On a more positive note, Newbury looks highly competitive, but I am confident that Gerricault Roque can repay the losses from the Ultima Handicap!

Until tomorrow, be lucky.

