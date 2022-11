Daryl's NAP comes from Wetherby in race of the day

Stat of the day for a Brian Hughes ridden fav

Skeltons in search of a 9/2 double

Mark your card

A rare runner for Gordon Elliott at Hereford in the 12:50 as Caldwell Diamond 1.910/11 looks like a solid favourite to record back-to-back wins. Elliott has had just two runners here in the last five years over hurdles scoring with one - Fancy Foundations for the same owners in this race in 2019.

In the 13:20 at Hereford, trainers Oliver Greenall and J Guerriero run Chris Cool 34.033/1 and have a 22% strike rate in the last 12 months in handicaps and 43% in the previous 14 days.

At 13:50 at Hereford, Eros 3.7511/4 is a 15-race maiden but looks to have a fine opportunity to get off the mark after a good course and distance run last time out.

At Wetherby, in the 14:40, trainers Oliver Greenall and J Guerriero have a 26% strike rate in the last 12 months when partnering with jockey Henry Brooke and they combine today with White Rhino 67.066/1.

Trainer Dan Skelton has a 30% strike rate at Wetherby, improving to 42% when his horses are ridden by Harry Skelton. Pembrooke 2.77/4 14:40 and Knickerbockerglory 2.47/5 15:10 look to have excellent chances today.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

14:00 Dundalk - Rocky Dreams - Has won here five times (29%)

15:10 Wetherby - No Risk Des Flos - Has won here twice (100%)

15:30 Dundalk - Eglish - Has won here five times (12%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

16:00 Dundalk - Arcanears - Has won off 83 runs off 69

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Evan Williams who has made the 228-mile journey to Wetherby with his sole runner on the card Golden Whiskey 15.014/1 at 15:10.

Williams is 0-4 over fences here, but his runner does have conditions in his favour for all this trip may prove on the short side.

Race of the day

Today's feature race combines with my best bet of the day at 14:10 at Wetherby, a Handicap Chase featuring six runners, all with some claims.

No. 3 Tango Boy (Ire) SBK 16/5 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Neil Mulholland

Jockey: Tom Scudamore

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 116

The likeable nine-year-old Tango Boy scored over course and distance on the back of a 224-day break 25 days ago, picking a good opportunity for connections but is in deeper waters today. Still, he saw that contest out strongly when coming from the rear of the field when unsuited by a steady early gallop. He is very lightly raced for his age, and he arguably has the strongest piece of form with an excellent second at Newbury last term. However, today's deeper surface may not be ideal, but he remains one to be positive about.

No. 5 Readysteadybeau (Fr) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Stephen Mulqueen

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 114

Readysteadybeau gave the first run to the useful pair Elvis Mail and Marown at Ayr on seasonal return. However, he did remarkably well to get involved from his racing position in a contest that turned into a sprint. That was a trip short of what he wanted there, and the step back up to 3m today and the return to soft ground are good reasons to expect an improved performance. He is entitled to strip fitter for his latest run and remains completely unexposed. His fine attitude will likely see him have a profitable first season over fences.

No. 4 Contemplatemyfaith (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 10.5 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Sean Bowen

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 114

Olly Murphy's Contemplatemyfaith is well worth keeping a close eye on today, but he may improve for the experience. He didn't respect his hurdles, but he has shown promise in that sphere and will surely rate higher in due course.

Big race verdict

I am keen on the chances of Readysteadybeau after he left the impression there was more to come, and today's conditions will emphasize stamina for which he has an abundance. He gets the vote over Tango Boy.

Cheltenham Festival Focus Week six! Jonbon

Daryl Carter gave you a rundown of all the week's action and was mightily impressed by a Gary Moore runner at Lingfield.

Final Word - Overrated and underappreciated

On Saturday, two high-profile races at Haydock saw wide-margin winners, but one was excellent, and the other was over-egged. The first of those was the Betfair Chase winner Protektorat who scored in impressive style by 11 lengths over Eldorado Allen, who had no answers to Dan Skelton's improved performer.

The circuit time of Protektorat was much faster than the 0-145 handicap on the card, and he was quicker than the winner of that contest from three out to the finish. With A Plus Tard underwhelming on his defence of this Betfair Chase, the performance will likely be underestimated on the bare form. Still, the clock suggests this was a career-best and a significantly improved effort.

In comparison, Hitman is being talked about as a King George contender. Still, he was entitled to win as he did, given his official rating was 15 and 16 pounds higher than Erne River and Minella Drama (Itchy feet is no 150 chaser).

Minella Drama had put in a poor performance at Carlisle on return, and Erne River had yet to prove himself a graded performer, and this was his seasonal return. He was much slower than the final circuit of the Betfair Chase until the final fence, so I would have reservations about him mixing it at the top level for now.

Until tomorrow, be lucky.

Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7