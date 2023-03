Daryl backs a "winner in waiting" at Warwick

Suggests keeping a close eye on a Jonjo O'Neil/McManus debutant

And an interesting furthest traveller with a 46% strike rate

At Hexham today, trainer Dr Richard Newland has a 46% strike rate at this venue when teaming up with jockey Charlie Hammond in the last five years (6-13). They partner with two horses: 13:35 Rajjamataz 12/1 and 15:20 Taste The Fear 7/2.

At 14:05 at Taunton, trainer Fergal O'Brien has a 36% strike rate when turning horses out within seven days. Fuji Rocks 2/1.

After an excellent Cheltenham Festival, jockey Michael O'Sullivan is back in the saddle for trainer Barry Connell at 16:17 at Naas on Tony's Pet 14/1. Connell has a 30% strike rate when moving his horses in distance.

Back Krypton to strike gold

At 16:10 at Warwick, Krypton Gold 11/4 is surely a winner in waiting, and this could provide a good opportunity for him to get back to winning ways.

He is tough and reliable but wasn't seen to the best effect in a tactical affair at Fontwell last time. He did well to stick to the task, and his third at Uttoxeter back in November to the useful Punctuation is the strongest form on offer.

Back Krypton Gold here. 11/4

At 17:00 at Taunton, impressive Point-to-point scorer Johnnywho 5/2 makes his belated racecourse debut. His victims included the 150-rated Hermes Allen, who he beat easily by 19 lengths.

At 17:10 at Limerick, trainer Barry Fitzgerald is profitable to back blind in NHF races £50 to a £1 level stake. He saddles Make Sunshine 15/2.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

14:10 Hexham - Cudgel - Has won here four times (20%)

18:00 Wolverhampton - Tennessee Dream - Has won here twice (40%)

20:00 Wolverhampton - Athmad - Has won here six times (37.5%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

17:30 Wolverhampton - Winklevi - Has won off 77 runs off 62

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer John McConnel who has made the 228-mile journey to Hexham with three runners on the card.

13:35 - Hot As Pepper 15/8

15:20 - Nick Lost 11/2

17:05 - Chance The Robin 4/7

McConnel has a huge 45% strike rate at this venue scoring with five of his 11 runners, and interestingly, jockey Brian Hayes comes over to take all three rides.

Race of the day

Today's feature contest is the 15:35 at Warwick. A competitive Class 3 0-140 contest which sees the progressive Jane Williams runner head the market.

No. 2 Saint Segal (Fr) SBK 7/5 EXC 2.72 Trainer: Mrs Jane Williams

Jockey: David Noonan

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 138

Saint Segal has been very progressive this season and finished with running left at Doncaster, having been outpaced at a crucial stage in a strong contest.

Today's task is much easier, and he returns to the scene of his good Novice Hurdle win. There are lots to like, but he is priced correctly.

No. 7 Grandeur D'ame (Fr) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Tom Cannon

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 127

Grandeur D' Ame has won two minor 0-120 events the last twice in commanding fashion, but this is a big step up in grade, and he is a likely drifter from his morning odds of 4/1.

No. 3 Red Rookie SBK 3/1 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Emma Lavelle

Jockey: Tom Bellamy

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 137

Red Rookie looks handicapped to his best on recent efforts, but he can play a minor role.

Big race verdict

Rouge Vif was my fancy for this, but now he has come out there is no bet. However, Saint Segal is the obvious one. He is on an upward curve and looks hard to oppose - with most of these handicapped to their best.

Final Word

Bit of a light day for me today on the punting front. Rouge Vif was a fairly strong fancy today before being withdrawn at Warwick in their feature contest.

Saint Segal, as mentioned, now looks like the one to benefit from his defect, but he is priced correctly, and those are not the horses I want to be backing long-term.

I want to be backing horses that I think are overpriced. I had a good question on this on Twitter recently from @JamieTheSensible where he asked, "why do people say have more money on those at bigger prices?"

My reply was long-winded. Still, that statement, on the whole, is wrong, and if people are telling you to do that, then I advise you to stop listening to them immediately.

The bigger the price discrepancy between what you think a horse should be and what the horse is priced at should determine how much have on (responsibly).

For example, if you make a horse an 11/2 chance and it's priced at 9/1, the bookmakers are saying your horse has a 10% chance of winning the race (at 9/1), but you think it has a 15% chance of winning the race (at 11/2).

That's a 5% difference in win probability. However, if a horse is priced at 100/1 and you make it a 33/1 chance, that's only a 1.9% difference.. Should you have more on the 100/1 chance that you make 33/1 or the 9/1 chance you make 11/2? The answer is the latter.

Anyway, until tomorrow, be lucky!

