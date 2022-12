Daryl looks to Wolverhampton for his best bet of the day

All eyes are on Mullins Arkle hope at Fairyhouse

Stat of the day favours a flat trainer over hurdles

Mark your card

All eyes are on El Fabiolo 1.68/13 at 11:35 at Fairyhouse as he makes his chase debut for Willie Mullins. Mullins used this race last term for Arkle hope Blue Lord so it looks as though connections may follow the same route as last year's festival third.

El Fabiolo remains an exciting prospect after going down narrowly to Arkle favourite Jonbon at Aintree last year, and this unexposed youngster will surely shorten on the back of a good display today. He is currently 13/2 for the Arkle.

At Hereford today, it might pay to keep trainer/jockey duo Jonjo O'Neil and Jonjo O'Neil Jr on side. Together they have a whopping 58% strike rate in the last 12 months at this venue (7-12) and today they are out in numbers.

12:15 Hereford - Mammies Boy 25/1

12:45 Hereford - Merveillo 14/1

13:15 Hereford - Yes Indeed 6/1

14:45 Hereford - Bertie's Bandana 18/1

15:45 Hereford - Magic Seven 6/4

In the 13:15 at Hereford, Nicky Henderson has a 20% strike rate with his horse's first time after a wind operation. Emir Sacree 3.7511/4.

At Taunton today, Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls and jockey Harry Cobden have had a huge 33% strike rate in the last five years here. It might pay to look away from his handicap debutants and look to Urban Soldier 5.59/2 at 13:53.

Trainer Samuel Drinkwater has had a 35% strike rate at Lingfield in the last five years (6-17) and Gallic Geordie 4.03/1 looks to be his best chance of a winner today at 14:30.

At 17:00 at Wolverhampton, John Gosden's Uncle Matthew 8.07/1 makes his handicap debut, and the trainer applies the first-time blinkers. When doing this, Gosden has had a 22% strike rate in AW Handicaps since 2009.

At 19:30 at Wolverhampton, Intervention 3.7511/4 was badly snatched up here last time out and looks to make amends. Owners, The Horsewatchers, have a 3-9 33% strike rate at Wolverhampton.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

16:15 Dundalk - Theriverrunsdeep - Has won here three times (42%)

19:15 Dundalk - Marsa - Has won here four times (66%)

19:30 Wolverhampton - Intervention - Has won here three times (33%)

20:30 Wolverhampton - Athmad - Has won here five times (38%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

15:30 Lingfield - An Marcach - Has won off 101 runs off 91

18:30 Wolverhampton - Creek Harbour - Has won off 57 runs off 46

20:00 Wolvehampton - Spanish Angel - Has won off 70 runs off 57

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Lucinda Russel who has made the 306-mile journey to Wolverhampton with her sole runner of the day Ballyare at 19:30.

Ballyare bids for back-to-back victories in this contest and caught the eye running on strongly at Newcastle last time. A return to form could be imminent, but it's competitive, and Intervention is another that arrives with excellent claims.

Race of the day

Today's feature race comes from Wolverhampton at 18:30, where trainer Craig Lidster surely has a winner in waiting with Divine Connection.

No. 1 (4) Divine Connection SBK 7/4 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Craig Lidster

Jockey: Sam James

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 56

Lidster's runner has been knocking on the door in her last two outings and arrives in excellent heart, having been touched off by a course specialist at Southwell last time and a rejuvenated yard mover over course and distance on her penultimate outing.

She recorded an almost career-best when finishing strongly at Southwell last time when the winner had the run of the race, and she has now built up an excellent record fitted with these blinkers. It's surely only a matter of time and today looks like a good opportunity.

No. 11 (5) Brave Display (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Phil McEntee

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Age: 8

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 46

Brave Display stuck to the task well at Southwell after being denied a clear passage, and the eight-year-old hinted at a return to form there. He is well-handicapped on past exploits in Ireland, but this sharper track may not prove ideal, although if gaining a prominent position, he will put it up to the favourite. The start looks like an all-important task for his jockey.

Big race verdict

A trappy 11-runner contest, but Divine Connection can reward her trainers persistence. She has a good draw in stall four, and providing she is quickly away, a good tow into this contest from Creek Harbour awaits.

Final Word

It may be a busy Wednesday, but punters should remember that Christmas racing is just around the corner, and you will be spoilt for punting options over the next week. Don't ever force a bet, and be patient, as this Christmas will offer some excellent value on both sides of the Irish sea.

I remember the times in my younger and less experienced days when I wasn't wise with my betting pouch and had tried to "build a pot" for the big Christmas racing by betting shorties and poor-value horses on the lead-up. I promise you that this never goes well, and it's best to save your money for the Christmas period rather than force a bet that is not there. A bird in the hand is worth more than two in the bush, right?

Plus, there's nothing more soul-destroying than losing your cash before the Boxing Day bonanza, particularly when you know you fancy one but played too hard the week before on class 6 racing on the AW that you couldn't care less about.

You're probably off work for the week or 10 days over Xmas, and it's paramount that you bet responsibly and enjoy the racing, rather than ruining your own Xmas because you decided to try and "build that pot" and instead end up blowing it.

Please always gamble responsibly.

Until tomorrow, be lucky.

