Mark Your Card has found winner after winner recently!

Daryl hoping for the Perfect end to the week at Southwell

Stat of the day is 33/1!

Despite the cancellation of the heavily featured Chelsmford last night after their first race, we still managed to highlight two winners from three in the mark your card section, including September Power at 5/1 at Southwell. Let's look for a few more today!

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Mark your card

At 13:25 at Southwell, Walking On Clouds 3.02/1 was a big eye-catcher at Newcastle last time and has only been with this yard for two runs, and the drop back in distance is a big positive. He looks like a winner in waiting.

At 14:00 at Southwell, trainer Archie Watson has had a very healthy 16% strike rate in the last five years with handicap debutants and today saddles Dream Mission 5.59/2.

At 17:25 at Southwell, trainer Craig Lidster is still looking for his first winner at this venue, and it could come today in the form of Divine Connection 6.05/1. He hinted a return to form is on the cards last time, and he looks to have found a golden opportunity.

At 17:15 at Kempton, trainer Archie Watson has a 21% strike rate when picking horses up from another yard first time on the track. He saddles Let Her Loose 6.05/1.

At 18:45 at Kempton, Charlie Appleby again has two newcomers in the race, and after his big-priced second string won at Lingfield recently, Magical Skies 26.025/1 must be taken seriously.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

14:35 Southwell - So Grateful - Has won here three times (50%)

17:30 Dundalk - The Mpex Kid - Has won here twice (40%)

19:00 Dundalk - Bowerman - Has won here four times (40%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

15:10 Southwell - Perfect Swiss - Has won off 75 runs off 65

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Linda Perratt who has made the 269-mile journey to Southwell with her only runner of the day, Pockley 5.04/1, at 14:35.

Perratt is 0-31 at Southwell, which may temper enthusiasm for punters.

Race of the day

There are stronger races today at Kempton, but I like one at Southwell in the 15:10, which is an extra place race, so that's where we attack.

No. 1 (8) Perfect Swiss SBK 3/1 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: David Allan

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 65

Perfect Swiss had spent all year on the turf without success but switched back to the AW in November. He suffered a plodding pace when dead-heating for third behind an unexposed improving three-year-old before he dropped into a Class 6 last time at the same venue and was continuously denied a clear run and finished on the bridle.

Today he has just his second outing in a Class 6 event and returns to the scene of his career-best victory. He has finished in the first two on nine of his 16 runs on the AW, so the fact he has excuses for his two runs returned to the AW surface this term should make him of significant interest in this company. The handicapper has been generous to relent, considering he has been running well all year, but he is clearly a better horse on the AW.

No. 12 (5) Zealot SBK 9/4 EXC 3.65 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Jason Watson

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 59

Zealot is a formidable opponent now switched to Michael Appleby and is unexposed on the whole, and he is clearly not the easiest to train, having had just four runs since 2020. Still, one of those was an easy Kempton victory, and if the change of scenery has a good effect, he will prove tough to beat. He is undoubtedly the biggest danger.

Big race verdict

This can go to Perfect Swiss, who has run three creditable races at this venue and has a recent run over his main market rival and looks ready to bounce back to form. He has optimal conditions today, and there will be no excuses, whereas Zealot may need this first outing for new connections.

Cheltenham Focus last call!

It's week nine of Daryl Carter's Cheltenham Festival Focus, and this week he looks to the Triumph Hurdle and takes a chance with a big-priced Mullins French recruit...

Final Word

I knew Al Dudman was a good egg, and the fact that he is a big Only Fools And Horses fan like myself certainly confirmed that! His Tuesday final word section made me take a leaf out of his book, and I started going back through the year's results of daily tipping, and I was pleasantly surprised at what I found.

I usually roll my eyes when all we have to look at - like this week - is AW racing. For some reason, I have a will not to like it. The old cliche, "I wouldn't turn on the TV for Southwell", was almost my mantra, but it turns out I have a fairly good record.

I have an extensive sheet which I won't bore you with now. Still, I am showing a 45% ROI to advised prices, 49% ROI to BSP and 30% to SP from 122.5pts staked.

If you are starting out, keeping records is a helpful tool; no matter what anyone says, it will help you improve, and that's all we are all trying to do, right? This is not a pat on the back exercise, but a surprising example of why it's important to keep records.

Al Dudman is back on Monday; hopefully, the weather will be a little kinder to him! Until next week, be lucky!



Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7