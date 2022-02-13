Cheltenham Festival Focus: Keep cool with Sir Gerhard and Honeysuckle comparison

Unfortunately, the column took a few knocks this weekend, starting with the most recent ante-post bet, Third Time Lucki, who was firmly put in his place by Edwardstone (something we cover below) and with connections now looking to Aintree, that looks like a wasted bullet.

Other bad news came from Newbury, where Funambule Sivola blew his mark for the Grand Annual by scoring in the Game Spirit.

It's not all bad, though, Appreciate It will head directly for the Champion Hurdle and is a 9/2 chance on the Betfair Sportsbook, so our 5/1 NRNB looks value with the expected shortening on the day.

Still, let's catch up on the final piece of action from the Dublin Racing Festival.

Careful with Sir Gerhard/Honeysuckle timefigure!

In good style, Sir Gerhard won the Tattersalls Grade 1 at the Dublin Racing Festival by making all of the running and scooted away from his rivals to win by six lengths.

It was an excellent performance from the seven-year-old, and his strong finishing effort (0.17 secs) faster than Honeysuckle from the last to the line and three out to finish time of 0.44 secs faster, suggests that he has both options of the Supreme Novice Hurdle and the Ballymore open to him.

This was a good time comparison compared to Honeysuckle, providing Honeysuckle was at her best which, according to the splits - she wasn't.

In fact, the sectional times compared to the handicap show that Sir Gerhard was behind Handicap winner Call Me Lyreen - who had raced in a forward position in the midfield - right up until the two out.

From the first flight to the second, Sir Gerhard recorded a time of 37.06, while Call Me Lyreen recorded 34.94.

From the first flight to the third, Sir Gerhard recorded a time of 53.00 while Call Me Lyreen recorded 51.19.

From the first flight to the sixth (three out), Sir Gerhard recorded a time of 2.16.41 and Call Me Lyreen of 2.16.10.

It was only Sir Gerhard's superior finishing effort from this point that separated the two, and by quite some margin.

However, Sir Gerhard had made the running while Call Me Lyreen had to sit in behind a wall of horses and was not asked for an effort until getting daylight between the final two flights (second last omitted for both, Sir Gerhard went around).

How does this compare with Honeysuckle

Honeysuckle ran from the first flight to the second in 36.25.

Honeysuckle ran from the first flight to the third in 52.81.

From the first flight to the sixth (three out), Honeysuckle ran 2.17.45 - slower than both Sir Gerhard and Call Me Lyreen.

From the third last to the line (jumped the second last), Honeysuckle recorded a time of 1.28.09 while Sir Gerhard recorded (went wide around two out) 1.27.65 and Call Me Lyreen (went through two out) 1.30.88.

It's clear that both Sir Gerhard and Honeysuckle were superior to their handicap counterpart but only in the latter stages of the race.

It would be unwise to rely on the comparison of Sir Gerhard and Honeysuckle, especially given Honeysuckle only went the pace dictated by the eventual last-place finisher Heaven Help Us.

Either way, this does suggest that Sir Gerhard could easily move up in distance for the Ballymore Novice Hurdle, for which he is a 3/1 chance. Despite his sloppy jumping at times, he proved he has a sizeable engine and he should be feared whichever way connections go.

Honeysuckle was below par, and I wasn't encouraged by her finishing effort after the last. She held her head high, and her jumping still left something to be desired.

Newbury Saturday

Bravemansgame was cut into 3/1 for the Browns Advisory Novice Chase after an excellent weight-carrying performance. He made all of the running and never really looked in trouble despite being headed at the second last by Pats Fancy for a split second. It was a likeable performance from Paul Nicholls' horse, but he lacks speed, which would be a concern when up against something of more substance.

He jumps exceptionally well, although he got in tight to one or two here and was chancy at one down the back when he stood off. It's hard to crab what he has done, and his trainer has placed him well. Significantly tougher tasks await, though, and what he will face in March remains to be seen. He won't get any shorter than this.

Eldorado Allen was a surprise winner of the Denman Chase. He improved for the step up to 3m, but with connections ruling out the Gold Cup after the race and opting for a possible tilt at the Ryanair 16/1, he can be left alone.

This was a good performance, but the improvement came from an attacking front running ride and a step up in distance - it baffles the mind why you would then want to drop back in trip?

The Betfair Hurdle was run at a good clip, and I Like To Move It deserves an upgrade for his second-place finish after doing best of those on the sharp end of the pace. He could be one for a handicap at the festival; providing connections don't waste the bullet running in the Supreme Novice Hurdle...

The County Hurdle looks the ideal race for him, but he is not priced up after connections suggested the Supreme Novice Hurdle, for which he has at least ten pounds of improvement to find, is the target.

Winner Glory And Fortune will head to the Champion Hurdle, for which he is a 40/1 chance.

At Warwick, Edwardstone firmly put Third Time Lucki in his place, and he now sits top of the Arkle tree at 9/4. I am still not convinced he will win an Arkle, but options to take him on are few and far between, and this market has tied me in knots, so it's best left until the day.

No selection this week

I have about five or six that I want to unleash in the next few weeks, and I am itching to get them on this list.

However, their targets are a little up in the air at this time. Still, this week promises to reveal more, with one entered during the week and the second to last Pertemps Handicap Qualifier on Saturday.

Keep an eye out this week, and by next Sunday, we should have the required information and multiple horses to add.

Until next week, be lucky.