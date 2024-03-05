Cheltenham Festival 2024 Tips: Watch Betfair preview podcasts live 6-8 March

Watch three preview podcasts 6-8 March

Tips for every day of Cheltenham Festival 2024

Live across X/Twitter, YouTube, Facebook

The Cheltenham Festival 2024 is just a week away and Betfair's three special preview podcasts are essential viewing for punters planning to get involved in the action at Prestbury Park.

We have every angle covered, with Cheltenham Festival winners Paul Nicholls and Rachael Blackmore providing the trainer's view and jockey's perspective respectively, plus the best bets from our tipsters.

First up, watch Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls' Cheltenham preview.

In this exclusive 30 minute long podcast preview, Paul will discuss all of his Cheltenham chances with Betfair Racing...Only Bettor host Vanessa Ryle.

You can watch here on 6 March at 7pm and across Twitter, YouTube and Facebook as the show which comes from Paul's Ditcheat stables.

Watch live on 7 March at 7pm across Twitter, YouTube and Facebook as Vanessa Ryle, Tony Calvin, Kevin Blake, Daryl Carter and Barry Orr discuss the key races on every day of the Festival.

The team will recommend their best bets for each day of the meeting and a standout Nap for the whole Festival.

Watch Rachael Blackmore's Cheltenham Festival 2024 rides preview with Betfair at 11am on 8 March.

The Betfair ambassador made history by becoming the first woman to be the leading jockey at the Festival in 2021, won the Gold Cup the following year and enjoyed more success at Prestbury Park in 2023.

She is aiming for more winners in 2024 and the four day Festival (12-15 March) is the perfect opportunity for her to add to her Serial Winners Fund.

Rachael will be joined by Racing...Only Bettor host Vanessa Ryle and Flutter UK and Ireland Trading Director Karen McMahon for an unforgettable event on International Women's Day.

You can watch the show here as well as across X/Twitter, YouTube, Facebook.