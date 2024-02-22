Cheltenham Festival 2024: Watch the Paul Nicholls preview with Betfair on 6 March

Watch podcast from 7pm on 6 March

Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls cannot wait for the Cheltenham Festival 2024 and, with Team Ditcheat enjoying another excellent season, he has high hopes for his runners.

In this exclusive hour long podcast preview, Paul will discuss all of his Cheltenham chances with Betfair Racing...Only Bettor host Vanessa Ryle.

Watch on 6 March at 7pm right here in this story and across Twitter, YouTube and Facebook as the show which comes from Paul's Ditcheat stables.

The Cheltenham Festival, which runs from 12-15 March, is the highlight of the National Hunt racing season, and the 14-time Champion Trainer wants more winners at Prestbury Park.

Can Bravemansgame go one better than he did last year in the Gold Cup and give our ambassador his fifth win in the big race? Will Teeshan show his future credentials with a Champion Bumper win? Can Ginnys Destiny follow in Stage Star's footsteps and win the Turners?

Paul will discuss this and much more with Vanessa in this live Betfair exclusive on 6 March.

This is part of a series of Betfair Cheltenham Festival 2024 preview podcasts that will be broadcasting live the week before the greatest show on turf begins.

You can also read Cheltenham previews in the build-up, get daily tips from our experts and insight from our ambassadors Paul Nicholls and Rachael Blackmore during the four day Festival on Betting.Betfair.com.