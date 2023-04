A

A Fontwell duo on Tuesday

There isn't a lot of jumps racing now that turf racing is back on the Flat, and everyone can see how small the fields are generally at the moment. It's going to be strangely quiet then I think until the coming Easter weekend and then Aintree next week.

That said, I'm looking forward to going to Fontwell on Tuesday for two decent rides for Lucy Wadham.

Lucy had Scene One entered a couple of times last week, but she's waited for the right opportunity and hopefully the 14:00 Cazoo Maiden Hurdle might be it. It's not a strong race by any means, and it's a small field.

No. 6 Scene One (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Lucy Wadham

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: -

He's coming back from a break, but as I said last week, that won't do him any harm as he's a very strong little horse. When I schooled him he was very slick and clean, and we saw in his first two runs that he's definitely got an engine. We are looking forward to a nice positive run, and I believe he has the ability to win.

Mistral Nell goes for the 15:00 Mares' Novices' Handicap Hurdle and I'm hoping we'll see a bit more of the mare who won her bumper first time out at Fakenham last season.

She's been struggling with her seasons, but that's hopefully behind her now and she's well handicapped off a mark of 100 judged on the bumper form. Lucy has declared cheekpieces for the first time to help her keep focused, and we are hoping for a big run. She's ready to rock and roll, so no excuses.

No. 2 Mistral Nell SBK 9/2 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Lucy Wadham

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 100

I got a real buzz out of winning on Tiny Tantrum at Stratford on Saturday. It was his first ever win, and so everyone involved with him was over the moon.

He's not the easiest and has taken a bit of working out, but it's not that he doesn't want to win.

He'd been hunting and so was full of beans, and the way the ground was riding, and over that trip and on that track everything fell into place for him at last and his connections' patience paid off.

We slipped them on the bend, winged the last and away he went. It was perfect.

Frodon's in tip top shape

When I haven't been racing I've been doing a lot of schooling with young horses at the yard before they get turned away for the summer. That's always very satisfying, and I also rode Frodon on Monday.

All is well with him, and he's taking a bit of holding, which is always a good sign. He's clearly a happy horse and his coat is coming, so he's looking fantastic. It's all systems go for Sandown on the last day of the season.

I also had a morning at Lucy's last week, where I schooled both Hurricane Bay and Martello Sky. They are in great order too and so still very much on course for Aintree. I'm looking forward to them.