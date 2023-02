Betfair ambassador rode three winners at Wincanton

It was awesome riding a treble at Wincanton on Saturday and, although the weather continues to have its effect on field sizes, I've again got some nice rides to look forward to.

Hopefully, these will include Frodon in the Coral Trophy Chase at Kempton on Saturday.

Wincanton hat-trick was welcome surprise

This time last week, I didn't even know I'd be at Wincanton last weekend, so to end up there with three winners and a second from five rides was unexpected.

It was brilliant to get back on the straight and narrow on Flic Ou Voyou after what happened at Ayr last spring, and he battled really well for me when I needed him over the last three.

Switch Hitter has a similarly positive style of racing and I think our most worrying moment was at the first, where we all had a bit of a mid-air collide. That made it four wins from six starts together, so we get on very well.

Knappers Hill beat the one we thought we had to beat but was no match on the day for I Like To Move It in the Kingwell. Two miles around there in that company tested his speed, but there will be other days for him in the spring, maybe at Aintree or Sandown.

Hurricane Bay leading chance at Doncaster

I start off this week with two rides for my dad at Taunton on Tuesday. Presgrave, who goes in the first division of the Racing To School Blackbrook Primary Novices' Handicap Hurdle at 14:00, is a tricky customer. But he's in good order and if the race goes his way, he'll have every chance on his course and distance third last time. If we can get on the same page he'll be thereabouts.

Sans Of Gold has it to prove in division two of the Racing To School Blackbrook Primary Novices' Handicap Hurdle at 14:35, but we are learning about him all the time.

On Wednesday I'm up to Doncaster and I look to have a very good chance on Hurricane Bay for Lucy Wadham in the Virgin Bet EBF 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle (Qualifier) at 13:15.

No. 2 Hurricane Bay Trainer: Lucy Wadham

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: -

He looks the clear form choice in a field of only four. I won on him there in November and he's run two good races since, including in a Grade 2 at Doncaster again, last time. He's maturing all the time and doesn't mind good ground.

I then ride a Grace A Vous Enki for Paul in the Virgin Bet Daily Extra Places Handicap Hurdle at 14:25. I won on him at Hereford a year ago, making all, and he was in fantastic form when I schooled him on Monday. He looked brilliant in his coat and I think we can expect a big run.

Finally, I'm on Noah's Abbey for Simon Whitaker in the Virgin Bet Daily Price Boosts Open National Hunt Flat Race at 16:45.

I don't know much about Noah's Abbey, but Simon is a Flat trainer who will have him straight and I won another bumper at Doncaster for him last season on Le Fils De Force. That was my only previous ride for the stable, so our stats are good!

No. 0 Midnight Mary Trainer: Lucy Wadham

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 11lbs

OR: 112

Lucy's plans later in the week will hinge upon the weather, but one I will really look forward to if she goes there is Midnight Mary in the Visit racingtv.com Mares' Handicap Chase at Warwick in the 15:35 on Friday. I loved her attitude when I won on her at Wetherby and she would be a good ride around there.

Frodon loves Kempton and good ground

As for Frodon, Paul has two others in Saturday's race and I'm not sure what his plans are.

But we know that Frodon loves the track and it looks like being goodish ground, which is just what he wants.

It's always exciting to see him entered as he's a horse who means so much to me. There's no ride quite like him.