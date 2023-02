Bryony over the moon with phenomenal Frodon

Promising trio of rides at Doncaster on Friday

I could hardly have been more pleased with Frodon's third in the Coral Trophy Chase at Kempton on Saturday, and now that he stays so much better we can really look forward to the Bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown on the last day of the season.

Frodon never faltered

The wind op 'Frode' had last summer has made all the difference, and I think stepping up in distance will really suit him now, especially on a track he has been a good winner at before and which plays to his strengths because of the emphasis it places on jumping. When Paul Nicholls gets a race like that in his sights you follow him blind. He's seldom wrong.

On Saturday the ground was softer than expected after that little bit of morning rain and we were flat out from the word go, but he's such a warrior. We'd made it in the King George, so for us to be flat out confirms it was one hell of a gallop.

We just did our own thing, as we usually do, and he never faltered for one moment. He loved every minute of it and he kept coming home for me.

He was giving 20lb to the winner Our Power, and 26lb to runner-up Flegmatik, so that puts his performance into perspective. He's 11 now, but the mathematicians will tell you he was the best horse in the race by a mile! He's just a phenomenal racehorse and I was over the moon with him. Good week all round

It was another good week all round, with wins for Lucy Wadham on Hurricane Bay at Doncaster and Telepathique at Warwick, plus some solid placings elsewhere, none of them more promising than Highway One O Five's debut third for Chris Gordon in the Kempton bumper.

Hurricane Bay made the most of a very good opportunity and did it very nicely. He deserves another try in Graded company. I think Lucy will freshen him up now and aim him for Aintree, where the track ought to suit and he wouldn't mind the likely better ground.

Telepathique is a lovely big mare, and she definitely tested my biceps, that's for sure. She never stopped pulling, so I wasn't sure there would be much left once we turned in, but to her credit she picked up and saw the finish out really well. She's obviously extremely tough and game, and you can't question her enthusiasm. She ought to have a bright future for her owners, who bred her, but we might try a stronger bit next time! Lifetime Legend has chance

It doesn't look as if the weather is going to break any time soon, so opportunities this week are likely to be limited, but I'm at Catterick on Tuesday for Lifetime Legend in the racingtv.com Female Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle (14:45) and then I'm pencilled in for some nice chances later in the week.

I rode Lifetime Legend at Huntingdon last week and turning in we had every chance. We got carried out wide, which wasn't ideal, and then he wasn't foot perfect at either of the last two hurdles, but if they go a good enough pace and he gets a nice lead into the race he ought to be thereabouts with a good chance. No. 5 Lifetime Legend (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5 Trainer: Neil King

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 100

We can expect a solid run from Terresita if she goes to Ludlow on Thursday for the George Rickards Birthday Mares' Handicap Hurdle (14:25), as she's tough and reliable and she loves her racing. I will also hopefully have good chances at Doncaster the following day. Promising trio of rides at Doncaster on Friday

Arqoob won't mind the better ground in the Virgin Bet Daily Money Back Novices' Hurdle (13:25), as he's a light-framed horse who has shown on the Flat that he can carry himself across it. He's just got to learn to shorten into his hurdles. When he meets one on a good stride he's perfect, but he goes quite fast and hasn't worked out yet how to put in half a stride at 34 mph. The penny will drop though, and I'm looking forward to riding him again wherever he goes next. No. 0 Pretending (Ire) Trainer: Lucy Wadham

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: 101

Pretending is a lovely tough filly who has run two good races over hurdles. She's another who won on the Flat and, with the weight for age allowance she gets against older mares, she's got into the Virgin Bet Best Odds Daily Mares' Handicap Hurdle (14:35) off bottom weight. She gave me everything when odds on at Catterick last time and was just unlucky to run into one. The door will open for her in a minute.