Two chances at Plumpton on Wednesday

A Bahrain hopeful at Ludlow

Prospects from last week to keep an eye on

Weather warning could change all

There's a cold snap coming, so plans this week are in the hands of the weather gods, but I've got some nice rides to look forward to if the meetings go ahead.

I'm due to be at Plumpton on Wednesday for two rides for Lucy Wadham, whose team have really found their form now after a frustrating first half to the season.

Admiral Barratry goes for the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide Veterans' Handicap Chase (15:00) in a change of headgear. We are going back to cheekpieces instead of the visors he's worn for his last six or seven starts and seems to have grown to dislike.



He needs to find his form again, but he's won very easily for me twice around Fakenham, so he's got the engine, and I'll be taking my foot off the gas a bit and hoping he'll listen to me.

Midnight Mary is a fighter



Midnight Mary goes for the Strong Flavours Catering Handicap Hurdle (15:35), where she should enjoy the return to three miles plus after finishing a good second there over half a mile shorter on her debut for Lucy.



That was in one of those races when they missed more than half of the obstacles because of the low sun, and I wasn't riding her, but she looked a tough little cookie and I liked her when I schooled her the other day.



She's very accurate, and although she might be a petite little mare she's definitely one who will stick her elbow out for you.



If Plumpton falls to the weather Midnight Mary has another engagement at Market Rasen on Friday, where I'm pencilled in for a couple of other chances hopefully.

From Bahrain to...Ludlow!



Arqoob, who also has an entry at Ludlow on Thursday, is in the Racing TV Novices' Hurdle (13:00). He's got more stamps in his passport than I have, having spent last winter in Bahrain for William Jarvis, and wherever he goes it will be his first run over hurdles.



Having been placed three times in Bahrain he went on to win off 89 at Sandown last year, so he's a serious horse on the Flat, and although you can never be sure how a horse like him will take to hurdles he's given me the right signals when I've schooled him. He's got a brain, which always helps.



I'm also down for Revasser in the Market Rasen Racing TV Handicap Hurdle (13:30), and I'm expecting him to step up significantly on what I thought was a promising fourth at Fakenham on his handicap debut.



He's a big galloper and Fakenham was too sharp for him, but he learned a lot through the hustle and bustle as he had to really roll his sleeves up to stay competitive.

The bigger track and longer straight at Market Rasen are very much in his favour,and he's from the family of Le Reve, who was a very smart staying chaser for Lucy and the owner. He takes after him on looks, so he could be exciting.

Reflecting on last week's rides



Looking back, it was great to ride a nice bumper winner for Lucy at Huntingdon last week, and to contribute to the first double for the stable that Lucy could remember in a long while.



I like those newcomers' bumpers like the one I won on Taras Halls, as they provide a perfect introduction for horses who haven't even run in a point-to-point. Taras Halls is a gorgeous big gelding and I was really impressed with the way he went through the race, as he'd go faster when I wanted him to go faster and slowed up when I needed him to go slower.



He showed a bit of greenness, but he had the right attitude in the finish, as it got quite close but he stuck his neck out for what was really only hands and heels riding. It was a perfect start.



His dam Brixen also won her first bumper, and his half-sister Terresita won over hurdles first time out - all for the owner and breeder Tom Ford - so it was awesome for the family.



Generally speaking you need to stay to win bumpers, and I think Taras Halls will get three miles in due course, like Terresita, who wasn't declared at Warwick after I talked about her last week but has a choice of engagements later this week.



The long trip to Catterick for two fancied rides the day before didn't quite come off, with Brandisova and Eclair de Guye both second, but I've no complaints. It was very tacky ground, and I couldn't have asked for more from either of them in races where the winners both won with their ears pricked.



There's a huge difference in Brandisova's hurdling compared to last year, and she toughed it out, but Atomic Angel won smiling.



Eclair De Guye is a horse you have to ride cold and wait for him to decide he wants to go. We closed up in good time on the home turn and he finished his race very strongly, but the winner Bushypark had slipped to a very good mark and won comfortably.



I rode another nice bumper horse for Lucy at Wetherby on Friday. Jeune Belle was only third but I think she's one we'll hear plenty more of too as she's a big, raw mare who will come on massively.



She got a bit tired on her first ever run, but she's very athletic and I'm looking forward to riding her again next time.