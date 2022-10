It's great news that we got the rain we've all been begging for, although I can't say it was a lot of fun riding out in it.

We all got drenched right through when the heavens opened on us at Paul's on Saturday morning, but we tried hard not to complain too much as it was so badly needed. I'm not sure there's a lot more to come until later in the week, but hopefully it's done the trick and we can get going now.

Waiting for the call...

I've got possibilities for Lucy Wadham at both Stratford and Worcester on Thursday, and at this stage I'm not sure where I'll be. There will hopefully be nice chances among them, but it seems quite bizarre that the afternoon's only two jumps meetings are so close to one another.

They are practically sharing the same postcode - just 25 miles apart and so close enough that under the old rules I could theoretically have easily doubled up.

Mistral Nell is in the mares maiden hurdle (14:05) at Stratford. I rode her when she won her bumper first time out at Fakenham last season, and that was awesome for her owners, who bred her out of a mare who had won around there too. Although she didn't run to the same level afterwards, that was in two better races and I think she was suffering a little bit with her cycles.

She really attacks her obstacles at home, so I think hurdles are going to suit her better than bumpers, and I'd like to think the mare I won on at Fakenham will soon be back on track again.

Pearly Island, who is in another maiden hurdle (15:05), also has plenty of ability. It took a while for the penny to drop with him, but there was a lot to like about his third in a novice handicap at Newbury on his final start. That was a really encouraging end to his season and he's been looking sharp at home. He's definitely got an engine, and he can hopefully pick up where he left off.

Worcester possibilities

I'll be just as happy if I find myself at Worcester instead as Kadex, who is entered for a handicap hurdle (16:50) could be an exciting new recruit. He's come from France, where he won in very soft ground at Pau and Compiegne, and he's done very well physically since he arrived.

He's put on a lot of muscle and is quite the little bull. His schooling has been very good, and so has his work, so whether I ride him or not this week, he's one to look forward to.

On Friday I'm hoping to be at Uttoxeter, for Lucy again. East End Girl is in a mares maiden hurdle (13:20) and I think we can put a line through her first run over obstacles at Fakenham.

I think it all just happened too quick for her round there, so her jumping suffered, but a less tight track will help a lot as it will give her time to get her head around the new discipline.

She wasn't bad at all on the Flat, winning at Chepstow two years ago and at Newcastle this year on the all-weather, and I've been begging for her to switch to jumping for ages. I wasn't discouraged by Fakenham and she can step forward from it.

Hurricane Bay could make his hurdles debut there in a novice event (13:55), and he showed more than enough in his four bumpers to suggest he has a future, starting off with a fast-finishing fifth at Huntingdon and ending up with third place at Stratford.

Pearly Island, who we've talked about already, is also entered in the same race.

Call up from Nicholls

The handful of horses Paul has run in the last week have all done really well, with Shearer winning at Cheltenham and Hitman, who was the only of his four runners to be beaten, going down by just a head at Aintree.

He's told me he'll want me at Wetherby on Saturday for Secret Investor in the Charlie Hall Chase (15:35), so I'm excited about that.

Secret Investor hasn't been on the racetrack since we beat Clan Des Obeaux in the Denman Chase at Newbury two seasons ago, which was an awesome race to ride in.

He's done plenty of work though and he looks fantastic, so it's really good to have him back.

Lucy has Martello Sky entered in the Mares' Hurdle (14:25) on the same card, and she's another of my favourites. Saturday could be great then, with plenty to look forward to.