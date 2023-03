Lucy Wadhan does very well in bumpers

Scene One has a couple of options for Lucy Wadhan

Arqoob is one to watch

Jeune Belle can bolt in

I think my best chance this week is likely to be at Wetherby on Friday on Jeune Belle in the 16:55 Keep The Faith Partnership Mares' Open National Hunt Flat Race.

Jeune Belle ran really well when third there on her debut, and she's run even better in a Listed race at Sandown since.

She started favourite in the first of them, and that's probably because she's a gorgeous looking mare, she's nicely bred, and Lucy Wadhan does so well in bumpers.

I think the form of that race is stacking up reasonably well, and she certainly didn't let it down when she went on to run so well in a much deeper race at Sandown.

I thought she did brilliantly at Sandown. She was still in second going into the final furlong, and I think she'd have been even closer but for one of her rivals crashing through the running rail going down the back, as it made a hell of a noise and that set her alight.

She exerted a lot of unnecessary energy down the back and midway round the home bend, so she did well to be toughing it out most of the way up the straight.

If she doesn't run here she has another entry at Uttoxeter on Saturday, and wherever she goes I'd be pretty confident so long as Sandown hasn't taken too much out of her. She's a lovely mare.

No. 0 Jeune Belle (Ire) Trainer: Lucy Wadham

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

Options for Scene One

On Thursday it looks as if I'll be at Warwick for Lucy to ride Scene One in either the 13:50 Join Racing TV Now Maiden Hurdle or the 15:00 Every Race Live On Racing TV Novices' Handicap Hurdle.

Scene One is back from a break, which will have done him no harm as he's a very strong little horse. I schooled him last week and he jumped brilliantly, so I'm looking forward to getting him back on the racecourse.

When I rode him at Lingfield earlier in the season the ground was so soft that he got lost in it, but he clearly has an engine and it will be good to get him going again and progressing forward.

If he doesn't run in either race at Warwick he could go to Ascot on Sunday, where Lucy has him in another maiden hurdle.

No. 0 Scene One (Ire) Trainer: Lucy Wadham

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 106

Lucy had Revasser entered at Market Rasen on Wednesday, but she's waiting a little longer. He's another one entered at Ascot on Sunday, where he's in another novices' handicap hurdle. He ought to be thereabouts there if he's declared to run.

Looking back at last week I thought Arqoob ran particularly well to finish second at Newbury on ground I don't think he loved. I thought the ground would really test his jumping, but it's taken a massive step forward.

Going down the back I had a few going well around me, including Nico (de Boinville) on the eventual winner Russian Ruler, and I was just starting to feel the pinch. I felt that if I'd got after him there to keep up he wouldn't get home, so we had to take a back seat for a furlong or so before making our ground.

Arqoob was tough as nails, because while there was nothing we could have done about the winner he got me the best possible place after that. I think Lucy has her eye on something in the middle of April now, when better ground would help.