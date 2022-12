Frodon is 20/1 for the King George

Frodon was in great form when I rode him on Friday morning and I can't wait for Boxing Day, when we will be doing our utmost to repeat our win two years ago in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton (14:30).

I'd schooled him the day before and so we just came twice up the hill, but he's he's bucking and squealing and showing all of the right signs. He's been clipped this week and so his coat is gleaming, and he's looking on point, that's for sure, as they all are in the yard to be fair.

I think he's been a bit overlooked this time, but it was the same when we won in 2020.

He was a 20-1 chance that day, with Paul's other two runners Clan Des Obeaux and Cyrname pretty much disputing favouritism, and it's a similar story again this year as he's very much an underdog again, with Bravemansgame and Hitman both much shorter in the betting.

They are two very high class young horses, without a doubt, and they are powerhouses in themselves, both with big futures. If we can't win I very much hope one of them does, but this is the biggest day of their careers so far, whereas 'Frode' has already worn the crown and excels around Kempton, so he knows exactly what to expect.

There's no easy answer when I'm asked what my best win has been, as every race is different. They all have a different buzz to them, with different pressures and pay-offs, but the 2020 King George, in which we made all of the running and beat Waiting Patiently and 'Clan', was obviously one of them.

It was unusual in that it was during Covid and so there wasn't the same atmosphere as at some of my other big wins, but there was a lot of shouting and screaming from those closest to 'Frode' and I didn't hold back on the celebrations as we crossed the line. It was a fantastic day even without a crowd, but it's going to be awesome having one there again.

Kempton is one of the most relentless tracks to ride over fences. The fences come at you fast and so jumping, which is one of 'Frode's' main assets, is a huge factor. We've just got to get out there and do what we know works. We've got to find our rhythm and keep going forward.

I'll do my homework the night before but I won't lie awake worrying about how it all might unfold. He has his own way of doing things, but we haven't always made the running. We didn't two starts ago when he won the Badger Beer, so it's not set in stone that he has to lead, and believe it or not he listens to me more now than he used to.

I know his strengths and I know his limits, so I can trust the process and trust my instincts. Like I said, I can't wait.

I'm lucky to have two good rides before 'Frode', starting with I Hope Star for Neil King in the Ladbrokes "We Play Together" Novices' Hurdle (12:10). I rode him three times in bumpers and won twice, on the all-weather track at Lingfield nearly three years ago and then on turf at Southwell in May last year, but he's been off the track more than 19 months since he last raced.

I worked him and schooled him at Neil's on Thursday and he's got a serious engine. He's in a deep race and it's all about getting the wheels turning again, but we've always liked him a lot and it will be awesome to have him on the track again and to see how he gets on.

My other ride is in another Grade 1, on Gelino Bello for Paul in the Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices' Chase (13:20). It's a race I have happy memories of, as it's where I won my first Grade 1 on Black Corton five years ago, and although Paul's other runner McFabulous will be favourite Gelino Bello is not one to underestimate.

He won a Grade 1 novice hurdle at Aintree in April and he's won both of his starts in novice chases, at Wetherby and Exeter. I've never ridden him on the track but I schooled him in the middle of the week and he was very fresh and well in himself.

They'll go a blistering pace and it will all be about the rhythm and the jumping. It will be a huge buzz riding him round there if he finds his rhythm and his jumping is quick and accurate, and once again I can't wait.

On Tuesday I'm down to ride Friend Or Foe at Wetherby on the 27th in the William Hill Castleford Handicap Chase (14:30), and he's another I've been lucky on before, winning at Uttoxeter and Leicester. It looks a hot handicap, but he certainly doesn't lack gears and when I schooled him on Friday morning he schooled really nicely. I sound like a broken record, but he's another who is in great form.

Christmas and my annual prep

Before all that there's Christmas Day of course. While it's not exactly a day off for most of us at Ditcheat we'll usually only ride out one lot out on Christmas morning, after which I'll jump in the car and head down to Devon for Christmas dinner with the family.

It will be mum and dad and my older brother Daniel, and at some stage we'll all have a Facetime chat with my other brother Hadden in America. Mum's a great cook and I'm very lucky that I don't have to worry about my weight, so I'll get stuck in. I was never allowed to be a fussy eater as a kid, and I enjoy it all, sprouts and all.

After lunch I'll take 'Blackie' (Black Corton) for a whizz around the woods, as that's another Christmas tradition, and then I'll go home and get a good night's sleep before heading up to Kempton.

That's all for now. I hope you all have as good a Christmas as the one I'm looking forward to, and good luck with your betting on Boxing Day.