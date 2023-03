Bryony's back in the saddle after Cheltenham

Heads to Chepstow and Newbury later this week

I was in the yard for first lot before heading to Southwell on Monday, and everyone was buzzing after last week, as you can imagine.

Grade 1 wins from Stage Star and Stay Away Fay, plus Bravemansgame's second in the Gold Cup, made it a week to remember for Ditcheat and it's put Paul in a very strong position for the championship yet again.

There's still some way to go this season with Aintree, another decent Cheltenham meeting, and then Sandown to come, but the horses are in top form and they are looking amazing now that their summer coats are starting to come through.

We are cruising, but we still want to win as many races as we possibly can.

Frodon aiming for Sandown Gold Cup

I rode Frodon out and he's full of beans after his recent freshen up. I had to sit so tight! He's in fabulous form and happy to be back working, with the Bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown the main target.

Looking ahead, I've hopefully got some nice rides this week.

I ride For Gina for Lucy Wadham at Market Rasen on Tuesday in the 14:40 Premier League Offers At Rhino.Bet Maiden Hurdle.

She's a nice well-bred mare who is learning all the time and is going to find her level before long, possibly when she's got a mark.

When she was third at Huntingdon last time I rode her stable-mate Presenting Belle, who finished a place ahead of her, but I made that choice mainly to find out how much Presenting Belle had benefited from a breathing operation.

No. 8 For Gina SBK 20/1 EXC 16 Trainer: Lucy Wadham

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

I then ride Large Action in the 15:50 Happy 50th Birthday Rexine Burton Handicap Chase, and he'll be my first ride for Roger Fell, who trains him for Nick Bradley Racing, which is a shrewd operation, mainly on the Flat.

I always make a point of watching videos of horses I don't ride regularly, and as a minimum I watch any recent win, as well as their latest run. Then I find out more from the trainer and the lad or lass leading them up.

No. 5 Large Action SBK 6/1 EXC 6.8 Trainer: Roger Fell

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 93

Large Action looks a nice big horse and he won well over two-and-a-half miles at Musselburgh on New Years' Day before pulling up last time over three miles at Market Rasen, when he made a bad mistake just as the race was developing.

We can forgive him that, and he now takes a big drop in trip, which is interesting.

Revasser will relish Chepstow

On Thursday I'm currently down for one ride at Chepstow, and it's a good one. I ride Revasser for Lucy in the 14:35 Recticel Insulation UK Novices' Handicap Hurdle, and he took a big step back in the right direction when second at Southwell to a winner we couldn't have done anything about.

Big galloping tracks like Chepstow suit him best and the return to three miles is bound to suit him now he's strong enough and wise enough, as the whole family are stayers.

Cool guy and little diamond at Newbury

On Friday I'm looking forward to being at Newbury, for Lucy again.

Arqoob has his first run in a handicap in the 14:40 BetVictor Gamble Responsibly Handicap Hurdle, and a mark of 114 looks very fair judged on his Flat form. It was brilliant to get his head in front at Huntingdon last time, and he's schooled really well again since. He's a cool guy and his confidence will be high.

I see he could meet the Huntingdon second Ace Rothstein again, and that would be for a third time as they also met in Bahrain. They just can't keep away from each other.

I'm then down for Regarding Ruth in the 15:10 Watch Last Fan Standing Handicap Hurdle, and she's one of my yard favourites. She's a little diamond and one of the toughest and bonniest little mares I know.

She had a bit of time off for injury but ran a lovely race until she got tired on her reappearance last month. She was a course and distance winner two years ago, beating the subsequent Welsh National winner Iwilldoit, and she enjoys this better ground. She's a brilliant mare and a proper little pro. I've got a lot of time for her.

Finally I'm pencilled in for Kadex in the 16:10 Download The BetVictor App Handicap Hurdle, which is another three-mile race but of a slightly lower level.

Kadex took a couple of runs to find his feet but things are starting to go right for him and he's knocking on the door. I think we've found the right formula for him now, so it's just a matter of creating the spark. I'm looking forward to being back with him.