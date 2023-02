Attention turns to Taunton on Tuesday

Lovely mare booked at Ludlow

Plus a review of the weekend action

All is well after my Musselburgh fall

What started as a very good week didn't end so well at Musselburgh, with a heavy fall followed by the closest of seconds, but I'm feeling grand, believe it or not, and we go again at Taunton on Tuesday.

I ride Urban Soldier for Paul there in the Rowcliffes Novices' Hurdle (14:00), and while he won't be the stable's first string he knows the course, having finished third there first time out, so we'll be looking to build on that.

No. 12 Urban Soldier (Ire) EXC 3.4 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

I then ride a real old friend in Perfect Myth for Stuart Kittow in the Cornish Rock Gin Handicap Hurdle (14:30). I used to ride her a lot and she's an awesome mare who knows her job really well.

I won on her three times when she was with Neil King, and she was second once off a mark of 136. She's down to 118 now, so she's handicapped to be competitive.

She has top weight, but she's a strong, well-built mare, so that shouldn't worry her in that class of race, but you never know what might be lurking lower down.

A likeable mare at Ludlow

On Wednesday I'm going to be at Ludlow. Lucy (Wadham) has Sorbet entered in the Racingtv Mares' Handicap Hurdle (15:30) and she's a mare I love. I won three times on her two seasons ago and I've been waiting all season to get back with her.

She's great fun to ride, as she likes to be prominent and she's very efficient over her hurdles. She's very tough, and she's come down the handicap a bit, so she ought to have a nice chance.

No. 4 Sorbet Trainer: Lucy Wadham

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 112

Later in the week Lucy has made entries at Huntingdon and Bangor for Midnight Mary, who I won on at Wetherby two weeks ago, and I'll look forward to getting back on board wherever she goes.

She's a very tough character who loves her racing, and you couldn't fault her at Wetherby, where she was absolutely brilliant, particularly for a mare having her first race over fences.

I'm also pencilled in for Jeune Belle at Huntingdon, and she's a lovely big mare who will have come on by leaps and bounds for her debut third at Wetherby. I like her a lot.

Lucy also has Revasser entered again this week, at Kempton on Friday. I really liked him when I rode him at Fakenham, but then at Plumpton last week he didn't feel right and so I pulled him up. They were both over hurdles, but this is a novices' handicap chase, which is what he is bred for.

I seemed to spend most of last week on the road, but it's all part of the job and a winner or two makes it all worthwhile. I was at Lingfield on Tuesday, then I schooled at Newmarket on Thursday morning before racing at Fakenham that afternoon.

Then it was on to Catterick on Friday and Musselburgh on Saturday, before getting to bed late after a long drive home to the west country.

I really enjoyed winning on Quel Destin at Lingfield. Not many horses manage to win on the Flat, over hurdles and over fences, but Quel Destin has done that now.

He's always been a strong stayer at two miles, and so we planned to be quick out of the gate and then keep going forward. That's just what we did and it worked out brilliantly.

It was fantastic to win at Fakenham on Brandisova too, in what was a good fun race to ride in. We had to go flat out pretty much all the way, but she really battled for me and got home by a short head.

It was her first win and I was chuffed to bits. She's matured a lot and her jumping is no longer her Achilles heel.

Crashing fall, but all was well

Saturday's fall at Musselburgh on Halo Des Obeaux came in a race named after Frodon, who won there as a novice, and in Frodon's silks too, so that wasn't ideal!

It was very early on, at the third fence, and Halo Des Obeaux came up perfectly but then changed his mind and put down again in the ditch.

It was inevitably a nasty fall, and he then used me as a bit of a doormat, but once we'd stood there for a minute or two to get our breath back we were both thankfully okay.

I thought Outlaw Peter was going to win the novice hurdle later on but he was beaten a nose. That's how it goes sometimes. It was just one of those days at the office.