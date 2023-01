Frodon schooled well on Monday

All eyes on the weather forecast once again

Huntingdon or Doncaster the destination on Friday

Frustrating weekend

It was a shame we lost so much racing last week and I was particularly gutted when Taunton's Saturday card was called off the day before.



Frodon was due to run there in the Portman Cup, which I'd won three times on Yala Enki, and although three and a half miles was an unknown for him I think he'd have got it well enough in that company.



He was well ahead on ratings, and since his wind op he's been getting three miles better than ever. Taunton is a nice flat track and the fences come at you thick and fast, so it's more about jumping than staying.

All eyes on Frodon



Frodon would have taken a bit of beating. My biggest worry would have been if they had taken out the row of fences down the far side because of a low sun, as that would be a whole different race for a horse like him!



It looks as if he might now go to Cheltenham on Saturday instead, as Paul has put him in the Paddy Power Cotswold Chase (2.25), over three miles and a furlong. It's a much tougher race, with Noble Yeats and Protektorat potentially among his rivals, but he's won six times there and I'm looking forward to it.

I schooled him on Monday morning and he's in great form.

In the meantime, plans are up in the air still while we wait for it to thaw. It was great to see jumping back on at Ffos Las on Monday, but it will still be bone hard under the surface at a lot of tracks.

Warwick if the weather behaves



If Warwick survives an inspection at lunchtime on Tuesday I'll be there the following day to ride for Lucy Wadham, who is making entries all over the place in the hope that something will be on.



I'm down for Will Sting in the racingtv.com/freetrial Novices' Handicap Chase (1.35). He was pulled up when I rode him over fences at Uttoxeter a year ago, but he's a Scorpion, and they tend to take a bit of time and to be a bit nervy, and he's grown up and become a lot more relaxed since then.



He's got the size and scope for chasing and he's schooling with a lot more confidence now.

He's slipped a long way down the handicap since he was second over hurdles at Sandown off 122, and he's weighted to be competitive if all goes well off 110 now.



I'm then due to ride For Gina in the Join Racing TV Now Mares' Novices' Hurdle (2.05). I rode her when she was third in a bumper at Wetherby in November and Warwick is a lovely big track for her introduction to hurdles.

She's a daughter of Lucy's Grade 1 hurdle winner United and we are looking forward to seeing her build on her bumper promise.

Wetherby on the cards



On Thursday it looks as if I'll be riding Midnight Mary at Wetherby in the wetherbyracing.co.uk Mares' Handicap Chase (3.43). She's a lovely mare and it was a real shame when Plumpton was off last week as she looked to have a good chance there.



That was over hurdles, and this is a chase, but it's a nice track for her. As I said last week, I liked her when I schooled her and she's definitely one who will stick her elbow out for you.



On Friday I could be riding at Huntingdon or Doncaster, so I won't go into too much detail.

I've spoken about Arqoob before and he could be exciting if he takes to hurdles, as he won three times on the Flat for William Jarvis and was placed in Bahrain last winter.

Pretending looks my best ride if I'm at Doncaster as she's another Flat winner and she ran a very brave race there on her first start over hurdles. She showed a lot of tenacity and the winner Arclight has won very easily since at Kempton. Wherever I end up I ought to have a nice chance.

While the racing has been off I've been working at Paul's every morning and then making the most of my new puppy Fig, a nine-week old miniature dachshund who I picked up last week as a companion for my whippet Merlin.

Fig is a big dog trapped in a little body. He's got loads of personality and he's a bit of a dude. Merlin didn't know what to make of him at first and he was probably a bit put out as he was quite happy as an 'only child'.

I think he's found Fig a bit of an embarrassment at times, but I've found them napping together a couple of times now and they are beginning to play with each other too, so they are going to be fine.

With the racing off we all went down to Devon at the weekend to stay with Mum and Dad, and they too have a miniature dachshund puppy, Willow. The dogs had fun, and so did I, as the weather was gorgeous, although a bit cold, and I got to ride Black (Black Corton) and to see the family.