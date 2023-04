Bryony has a busy week of runners starting at Perth

Frodon returns to action at Sandown

Read her exclusive thoughts right here on Betting.Betfair

From Perth to Sandown...a hectic week!

I'm heading up to Perth on Wednesday to ride Hurricane Bay for Lucy Wadham in the 15:00 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle, a Listed race with nice prize money. I've only been there once before, but I remember it as a lovely flat track with a lot of tradition and a really enthusiastic crowd.

Hurricane Bay has the highest rating in the field and if he's back to the form he was showing in three races on better ground at Doncaster earlier this season he'll have a decent chance. I'm hoping so, because it's a long way to go!

No. 5 Hurricane Bay EXC 1.78 Trainer: Lucy Wadham

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

I think the ground was probably to blame for a below par run in the Grade 1 on the Friday of the Grand National meeting. It got pretty soft that day, and although he had a good position and travelled nicely for a long way I think three miles on that ground stretched his stamina in such deep company.

When the race started to develop on the home bend he struggled, so I pulled him up. Lucy has found him a nice opportunity here, and hopefully he'll be a different proposition.

A potential trip to Warwick on the cards

Plans for Thursday are a bit up in the air, but it looks as if I'll be at Warwick, where Lucy has several entries.

Scene One is in the 14:10 Maiden Hurdle and in the 15:15 Handicap Hurdle, both over two miles and three furlongs.

He's a lovely big young horse who has had a bit of a stop-start season. I thought he shaped well when second at Fontwell last time, when returning from a break, and we are looking for a very positive run from him before the ground gets too firm.

No. 0 Scene One (Ire) Trainer: Lucy Wadham

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 106

Regarding Ruth, who ran at Aintree the same day as Hurricane Bay, is entered for the 16:25 Handicap Hurdle, and she's another who prefers good ground.

She's one of my most fun partners - an extremely tough little mare who is street savvy and great to ride. She's had two runs now after a very long break, and they've done her the world of good.

I think she's now in a space where a win is inevitable before too long, as she's now off 122, having won off 127 two seasons ago. It's just a case of when and where.

Midnight Mary is in the 17:00 John Sillett Memorial Handicap Chase there, and she also has an entry at Southwell on Friday in the 16:35 Jigsaw Sports Handicap Chase.

She'd been aimed all season at the mares final at Cheltenham last week, but when it came to declaration time Lucy wasn't quite 100 per cent happy with her at home, which was devastating for everyone involved.

She just wasn't quite singing the way we know she can, and so the team held her back. She's back in much better form now, and off a mark of 112 you can be confident of her wherever Lucy sends her.

On Friday Paul has jocked me up for Grace A Vous Enki in the 20:10 Braceys Handicap Hurdle, and he's a horse I won on around Hereford last season. He's had a short break since we were third at Doncaster in February and he's in great form at home.

No. 0 Grace A Vous Enki (Fr) Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey:

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 13lbs

OR: 119

I'm so excited to link up with Frodon

Saturday is the day I'm most looking forward to though, for obvious reasons. Paul has been aiming Frodon at Sandown's 14:15 Gold Cup ever since he was third at Kempton in February, and he's in fantastic form.

I schooled him on Monday and we had great fun. He went around like clockwork and if he were to go and win yet another big prize like that it would be an awesome way to finish the season.

We talk about finishing the season, as Sandown is the last day for all of the championships and so on, but the truth is that it doesn't really stop. There's jump racing again at Kempton and Warwick on Monday, and even if I'm not riding at either I'll be busy in the yard as Paul will have plenty to run still through May.

No. 0 Frodon (Fr) Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey:

Age: 11

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 160

I'm not complaining though, because I missed seven and a half months of this season through injury. That was tough, and it tested both my patience and my knowledge of my body and what it can take, but in the circumstances I'm happy enough with my statistics.

Despite all that time off I've managed to rack up 25 winners, and my strike rate of 16% is right up to my usual level. I've kept my head down and I've kept kicking, and I've ridden some lovely winners for some great people. I've also been involved with some very promising young horses, so there's plenty to look forward to.