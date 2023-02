Bryony discusses her Newbury rides on Saturday

Fakenham has quickest ground in 25 years

Hurricane Bay one to watch next time out

Sidelines until weather changes

I'm afraid it's going to be quiet for me until this weather breaks, and even quieter than I imagined following the news that Fakenham on Friday is off already, owing to the quickest ground they've seen there at this time of year in at least 25 years.

I was down for a couple of nice rides there, and Hurricane Bay would have had an outstanding chance in an EBF Qualifier, but he's a lovely horse and very tough and genuine, so there will be other days.

Although it's frustrating that there's little or no race-riding, the spring-like weather is great for riding out at Paul's in the morning, and then in the afternoons I'm enjoying taking the dogs out and watching my new dachshund puppy Fig starting to explore the world.

Don't write off my rides just yet

There were no winners for me last week, but I thought both of my rides at Newbury on Saturday ran better than their bare form suggests.

Flemenstide took a big step in the right direction, and he's one who is very happy on this drying ground.

Later on Arqoob's novice hurdle rode like a good race, but over two miles on good ground you just can't afford to hit as many hurdles as he did.

He's just not sure of himself at his hurdles, and at the speed we were going he didn't know how to organise himself.

I actually take my hat off to him. He's done well to find his legs and still be there turning in. I think he's a very talented little horse, and when he learns to shorten up there will be some lovely races to be won with him.