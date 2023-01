Lingfield trio on Tuesday for three different trainers

For Gina schooling very well

Keep Frodon on side

All systems go at Lingfield

I'm looking forward to riding at Lingfield on Tuesday, where I've got great rides for three different trainers.

I start off with Quel Destin for the boss (Paul Nicholls) in the At The Races App Market Movers Beginners' Chase (13:15), which has only three runners, but three smart ones.

Quel Destin was a Grade 1 winner over hurdles as a juvenile, and he was also a winner on the Flat at Bath a couple of years ago, so he's pretty versatile.

His chasing form is a bit mixed, but I think we can forget his last run at Kempton, which was over three miles and I'm hoping we see a different horse here dropping right back to two miles.

I've spoken to Jules, who rides him every day at home, and she says he's happy and well and in very good form. That was great to hear, and I think the small field is a positive too. It's a lovely opportunity for him and if we find our rhythm we'll hopefully see the old Quel Destin again.

I then ride For Gina for Lucy Wadham in the At The Races App Form Study Mares' Novices' Hurdle (14:25).

It's her hurdles debut, but her schooling has come along nicely at home and she's got the pedigree for the job.

It's another small field, but three of her four rivals are winners already, two of them in bumpers, and one over hurdles, so it's competitive.

For Gina has shown form in bumpers and it's a nice track to start her off at in her new job. It should be a good race and we are going to learn plenty.

Tint Tantrum & Thursday's ride

Finally I ride Tiny Tantrum for Mike Murphy and Michael Keady in the At The Races App Expert Tips Handicap Hurdle (15:35).

I rode this one at Warwick last time, where he ran well, and I also rode him a bit when Lucy had him.

He's got his own way of doing things and he likes his own space, but the track will suit him and if he's in the same form as at Warwick he'll have his chance.

I'm not riding on Wednesday but I'm expecting to be at Fakenham on Thursday to ride Brandisova again for Lucy in the Coxford Mares' Handicap Hurdle (14:40).

She's run two sound races when second at Lingfield and Catterick on her last two starts, but despite that she's been dropped a couple of pounds, which can only help. She's strengthened a lot from last season and she's going about things the right way.

She's knocking at the door, and it's hopefully going to open for her in a minute.

She's just been unfortunate to keep running into a well-handcapped one.

The highlight of last week was my Wetherby win on Midnight Mary, who was making her chasing debut.

I thought she was absolutely awesome, as she's not overly big for fences but she loves her racing.

She wasn't entirely sure over the first three fences, but she soon settled into her rhythm and she was super quick away from her fences. She took to it really well, and she was there when I needed her at the finish.

I couldn't fault her and she's come out of the race with a lot of confidence, so I was chuffed with that.

Not faults from Frodon

Unfortunately Frodon couldn't repeat his 2019 win in the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham.

Taunton a week earlier was tailor made for him, but with the weather intervening we had to wait a week and then it was tacky old ground at Cheltenham, which we know he's never liked.

You can't be disappointed in the circumstances, and the main thing is he's been A1 at home since. As we know, you write 'Frode' off at your peril!