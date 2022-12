Boxing Day date with Frodon the target

Know I have to focus and not push too hard

Bangor medics were phenomenal

Rough week but I'm confident about my return date

It's been a rough week since my fall at Bangor, but the damage to my collar bone could have been a lot worse and I'm confident I'll be back in time for Frodon at Kempton on Boxing Day.

It's taken a few days, but I know now exactly what I've done and what form my rehab will take. I also know what tests I'll have to pass before I'm back in the saddle.

There are a lot of hoops to jump through between now and then, but the tests are all for the good and there couldn't be a greater incentive for a speedy recovery than having the ride on Frodon to look forward to again in the King George.

You all know how much he means to me, and winning the King George on him two years ago was absolutely awesome - one of the best days of my life. I've been in this position before and it's no bad thing to have a fixed target to work towards.

When I did the same collarbone in the 2018/19 season I had Black Corton to look forward to on the last day of the season. I made it then and we won the Grade 2 Oaksey Chase. I'll do it again for Frodon.

I won't push too hard I have to do it right

I've fractured my left collarbone, which is the one I've had previous breaks on, but the positive news is that it's withstood quite a heavy direct hit and this time it's not a complete break, which would have put Boxing Day out of reach, so I've been lucky really.

I've got another quiet few days ahead while it all starts to calcify and marry up, and then I can start some steady work over the three weeks or so that will be left between then and Boxing Day.

I mustn't push too hard too soon, and I won't. I've got to focus and do it right. There will be a lot of work in the pool at Oaksey House, and also a lot of yoga.

I've got to have two head tests too. I wasn't concussed - I wasn't out cold and I was very much aware of what was going on throughout at Bangor - but the tests are required because of the nature of the fall and the way I hit the ground.

Bangor medics were phenomenal and I can't thank them, my valet and driver enough

When you've had the breaks I've had you know immediately what you've done, if not the extent of it, so I knew it was my collarbone. The team of medics at Bangor were phenomenal, and Emma, a lady doctor at the racecourse, was just brilliant.

Her team and the ambulance crew did a great job of getting me back to the medical room and then on to hospital, where Emma accompanied me. I can't thank them enough.

The same goes for my valet Phil Taylor and for my driver Bob, who got me home in the early hours of the morning, although the journey home was not without its moments and at one point we had to pull over while I was sick outside the car in the pouring rain.

Frustrating to be out again during busiest part of the season

I was in limbo most of the week while waiting for my scans to be assessed in London, but I'm getting booked in to Oaksey House now for some gentle work this coming week, and I'm starting to get myself booked in for the head tests in the middle of the month, so I feel as if I'm moving forward now.

There will also be fitness tests to come - both on the clavicle and cardio - but all things being equal I'll be back riding out, and hopefully race-riding too, before Boxing Day.

It's frustrating to be broken again, as I feel as if I've only just returned from the six months I missed following the Ayr fall in April, and we are just getting into the busiest part of the season.

I came back from that injury with the Flat win on Zikany at Goodwood, and I'd enjoyed a nice win on Hurricane Bay at Doncaster the day before the Bangor fall, so things were just getting going again.

But as I said, it could have been worse, and I'm confident now that I can make it if I follow the expert advice of the team at Oaksey House and Dr Hill at the BHA.