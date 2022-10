Bryony collects her second win of the season

She discusses Paul Nicholls' tactics

Frodon's next potential race before Down Royal

It was awesome winning on Zikany at Goodwood last weekend on my first time back from injury, and it was brilliant to have another winner at Stratford on Saturday on my first ride back for my boss, Paul Nicholls.

I really couldn't have hoped for a better comeback, and hopefully there will be plenty more of the same.

Hermes Allen a smart horse

I had a couple of rides for Lucy Wadham at Fakenham on Friday and another for Milton Harris in the first at Stratford, but Hermes Allen in the maiden hurdle looked my best chance and he won as he liked.

A price tag of £350,000 brings with it a bit of pressure, as expectations are bound to be high, and those silks of Sir Alex Ferguson, Ged Mason and co have been seen on some of Paul's top horses, so that maybe adds to it.

Hermes Allen was entitled to win well, but he was extremely professional and his jumping got better the further he went.

He put a lot of distance between himself and the others without me moving on him. I just let out an inch of rein and he was off.

Considering the wind and the driving rain it was even better than the bare form suggests, as he had to be tough to face that rain just as we were turning in, especially being a young horse.

It was lashing down, but he never backed off it and he stayed focused.

He's a neat little horse, not a tall one, and at home he just goes about his business and does as he's asked. That means he kind of goes under the radar, but what he did at Stratford was just what we wanted.

We couldn't have asked for more, and it was great that John Hales, who is another of the owners, was able to be there to enjoy the win with a great gang of pals.

He's a young horse with a bright future, and it was a privilege to ride him.

None of the horses I was pencilled in to ride for Lucy at Fontwell on Wednesday have been declared, so I'm off to Worcester instead to ride one for my dad, Jimmy.

Wrap Your Wings had a bit of point-to-pointing experience and she's shown ability on both of her starts over hurdles, including when fourth at Newton Abbot last month.

Trainers sensibly waiting on ground

It's great to have Cheltenham, Wincanton and Aintree on the radar at the end of the week, but Paul and Lucy, who are my main trainers, are going to be cautious until the ground eases, so I'm not sure at this stage where I'll be.

I see it's mainly good to firm at Cheltenham at the moment, and that at Wincanton, which is on the top of a hill and so exposed to those drying winds, I gather they are calling it hard in places.

It's not surprising I guess when we are emerging from a drought, and we know that it will rain before long. This is England after all, and before you know it we'll be complaining that it's too wet.

We've just got to bide our time, as the tide will turn. The last thing we want is to get horses jarred up on quick ground at this stage of the season, and in the meantime some of the more lightly-built summer horses are getting a chance to run in better races than usual.

Looking further ahead my main ambition is to stay fit and healthy and to ride winners, whenever and wherever the opportunities arise.

Whether it's a 0-100 or a Grade 1 the win is on board - I'll always be doing my best to have my horse in the best position that gives them the best possible chance of winning, and then the rest is up to them.

The return of Frodon...

Speaking of Grade 1s, my first opportunity in one is likely to be on Frodon at Down Royal, although I believe he might be getting an entry too in the Charlie Hall at Wetherby the previous weekend.

Down Royal, where we beat Galvin and Minella Indo last year, has been pushed back a week this season to November 5, and that means it clashes with Badger Beer day at Wincanton, which has always been one of my favourites.

You might have thought that I couldn't get any closer to Frodon, but I have! Holly, who used to ride him at home, has left Paul's, and so I now ride him nearly every day and I'm loving it. He's so enthusiastic that he treats every new season as his first.

It's all going really well with him and he's loving life. More on that in due course.

When I've not been at Paul's I've been at Lucy's at Newmarket, which means I'm on the road at 3 am. I've done it a few times already and Lucy makes good use of me while I'm there. She's got a great team of top-class staff who love their horses, and there are plenty of nice young horses to look forward to.