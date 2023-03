Lifetime Legend wins easily for Bryony

Arqoob finally gets in front first

Hear from the jockey ahead of the Festival

Long journey proved worthwhile

It's still quiet owing to the dry weather, but I had another decent week all the same and it looks like there's some rain on the way at long last.

The week started well when I had an easy win on Lifetime Legend for Neil King at Catterick. It was a long way to go for just one ride, but it was well worth it and the journey home seemed to fly by.

Lifetime Legend can be quite keen, so he's not the easiest of customers, but I got him relaxed and he really enjoyed himself. It was his second start in five days, so he seems to be thriving on racing, and he can go on from there with some confidence now.

Further positives up north

I was back in the north a few days later to ride Pretending for Lucy Wadham at Doncaster, and although she didn't quite win I've still got a lot of faith in her for the future.

The winner is a very experienced handicapper and was hunting me all the way up the straight, and she just ran into one again, but she's still a relatively weak four-year-old.

She was a bit unlucky to be the bridesmaid again, but with the experience she's been accumulating and a summer on her back I think we'll see a different filly. We are working her out and I can see her being a tough, genuine and reliable handicapper for seasons to come.

It was third time lucky for her stable-mate Arqoob at Huntingdon on Sunday, and that was brilliant. The team at home have done a good job and the penny is dropping now with his jumping. He was more settled too.

He's just a little dude out on track and he knows the game extremely well. He's just brilliant fun to be with and he was particularly good when he needed to be over the last two hurdles.

We hit some speed coming up the straight, and although he only won by a neck he definitely won with a cheeky little smile on his face. The runner-up Ace Rothstein might have been one of the outsiders, but he had Flat form of around the same level.

The two of them had actually met before, in Bahrain of all places, and there wasn't much between them there either, so Ace Rothstein could be another fun little horse for hurdles too.

What made it all the better was that the Banks family, who own Arqoob were all there, and also it was Lucy's birthday, so it was a great day.

Taras Halls has potential

I was second on Taras Halls in the bumper later in the afternoon. I tried to take the sting out of them turning in, but the favourite collared me late on, showing a bit more speed. It was all valuable experience and another solid performance.

I rate him. He's a lovely young horse with a great attitude, and l think Lucy has her eye on Aintree before putting him away for the summer. He's a nice prospect.



I think this week is going to be really quiet, but the week before Cheltenham often is. I've nothing until Thursday at the earliest, but I'm pencilled in for a few for my dad, Jimmy, on Friday. Most of them are Exeter, although Demothi is also entered at Leicester.

Demothi was coming back from a long break and probably wasn't enjoying the soft ground when pulled up at Hereford in January. I could see him finishing there or thereabouts if things drop right for him.

Foillmore's running at a more recent Hereford meeting was completely out of character, as he was going violently left for no good reason. He's had some physio since and is absolutely fine.

Presgrave is a funny little chap and you have to catch him right. He's a bit cute, but there's a race in him one day.