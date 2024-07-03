Big Winners on Betfair: Horse racing punter wins £4,700 with £10 acca
Read about the latest horse racing Big Winner on Betfair after one delighted punter won over £4,700 on Tuesday...
-
£10 acca wins punter £4,700 in 70 minutes
-
Three winners at Hamilton do the business for backer
-
Thrilling final leg at Brighton seals big win
A Betfair horse racing punter enjoyed a Tuesday to remember after winning over £4,700 from a £10 acca that was sealed in a thrilling 70 minutes.
While many sports fans were enjoying Wimbledon and preparing for another big evening at Euro 2024, the lucky punter got involved in the racing at Hamilton and Brighton.
In an inspired piece of betting the bettor got things underway by backing Aragon Castle in the 15:15 race at the Scottish course. Andrew Balding's three-year-old was impressive and won comfortably.
After that, the focused switched to the south coast of England where Blenheim Star carried the second leg of the acca. The Irish horse pulled clear in the final furlong to keep the bet on course.
✅ £4.7K in 1 hour and 10 minutes ⏱️-- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) July 2, 2024
A @Betfair punter today landed an incredible £10 acca to pocket £4,706 🏇
✅ 15:15 - Aragon Castle
✅ 15:25 - Blenheim Star
✅ 15:45 - Jordan Electrics
✅ 16:15 - Victory Shout
✅ 16:25 - Split Elevens
Two more winners at Hamilton followed before it was back to Brighton where it was down to Split Elevens to deliver the fifth and final leg.
This one wasn't as straightforward as some of the other legs and faced a challenged in the final furlong. But fortunately Split Elevens did just enough to seal a huge winner for the Betfair punter.
There is another busy programme of horse racing on Wednesday and, as ever, our top tipsters are on the case. Find out why Darly Carter's NAP is an Epsom runner and see if you could be the next Big Winner on Betfair.
Now read our experts' tips for today's horse racing
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
