Big Winners on Betfair: Horse racing punter wins £4,700 with £10 acca

£10 acca wins punter £4,700 in 70 minutes

Three winners at Hamilton do the business for backer

Thrilling final leg at Brighton seals big win

A Betfair horse racing punter enjoyed a Tuesday to remember after winning over £4,700 from a £10 acca that was sealed in a thrilling 70 minutes.

While many sports fans were enjoying Wimbledon and preparing for another big evening at Euro 2024, the lucky punter got involved in the racing at Hamilton and Brighton.

In an inspired piece of betting the bettor got things underway by backing Aragon Castle in the 15:15 race at the Scottish course. Andrew Balding's three-year-old was impressive and won comfortably.

After that, the focused switched to the south coast of England where Blenheim Star carried the second leg of the acca. The Irish horse pulled clear in the final furlong to keep the bet on course.

Two more winners at Hamilton followed before it was back to Brighton where it was down to Split Elevens to deliver the fifth and final leg.

This one wasn't as straightforward as some of the other legs and faced a challenged in the final furlong. But fortunately Split Elevens did just enough to seal a huge winner for the Betfair punter.

