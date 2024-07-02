Daryl Carter's Tips: 14/1 Epsom Nap suits you Sir
There were originally three selections in this column. Jehangeer at Thirsk which I expected to be around the 7/24.50 mark but opened up at 11/43.75 and O J Lifestyle at Epsom who looks very well handicapped but I expected at least 9/25.50 on his current form and the Sportsbook offered 3/14.00. Both of those had to be scrapped but they hold winning chances in their races, and as any punter should, it's worth keeping an eye on the market movement overnight for those two. Still, thankfully the NAP came out much bigger than expected, and he is our sole Wednesday selection.
21:00 Epsom - Back Sir Winston @ 14/115.00 0.5pt e/w
Sir Winston (Ire)
- J: Aidan Keeley
- T: George Baker
- F: 1715-3047
Sir Winston - 14/115.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - didn't show an awful lot after returning from a four-month break following a spell in Bahrain at Goodwood last time, but the pace of the race didn't favour him, and he now should strip fitter for that effort.
He returns to the scene of his career-best effort before he made the trip abroad, and he is only 1lb higher in the weights but drops into a Class 4 and gets the services of excellent claiming jockey Aidan Keeley, who was successful on him here last year. His cosy victory here on his penultimate start in Britain saw Marlay Park well held in third, and it's possibly no coincidence that he is now unbeaten at similar tracks, Brighton and Epsom, with an excellent second at Lingfield.
Form lines see him holding a handful of these rivals, and he has been granted the plum draw in stall one. He was ridden prominently under this rider last term. I expect an improved showing on his Goodwood effort, considering his overall profile has seen improved RPR ratings on balance on his second outing following a break. He is a well-handicapped horse and likes this venue, so with a promising rider and an excellent inside draw down in grade, I see no reason why a return to form should not be expected.
He looks well overpriced at double figure odds and any bigger than 7/18.00 is acceptable.
Recommended bets
DARYL'S P/L
2024 P/L = Next update (monthly) AUG 1st
2024 P/L = +76.04 ROI 12.81%
BSP P/L = +62.9 ROI 13.38%
2024 P/L Ante-post = +4
DARYL'S P/L HISTORY
2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI
2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI
2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI
2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%
