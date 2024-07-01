Daryl Carter's Tips: Best to forgive 10/1 Bubbles a Wonky Epsom performance

Minimal stakes on a low key Tuesday

Bubbles Wonky worth forgiving Epsom effort

Three-year-olds have a strong record

This race has favoured three-year-olds in recent years, landing the last three renewals when represented, and it might pay to give Bubbles Wonky - 10/111.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - another chance after his Epsom disappointment.

The three-year-old ran too freely when he stepped up in distance at Epsom, but the race wasn't run to suit him from a low draw in stall three. The stop-start gallop lighted him up after he gained a prominent early position on the inside, and he was outpaced at a crucial stage in a race that turned into a sprint. Encouragement can be taken by how he stuck to the task despite not looking in love with the undulating track, and it might be wise to forgive that run. He had a progressive profile before that blip, just falling foul to a progressive William Haggas runner under a penalty at Catterick on his seasonal debut, running on again at the finish.

He was a commanding winner at the same venue on his final start as a two-year-old last term in a race that has worked out well, and I expect him to be ridden aggressively back under Sean Kirrane.

He rates a risky proposition taking on his elders, but he has more to offer, and today's conditions look ideal, dropping back to 1m. This track plays to the strengths of horses that can travel well through the early part of the race and quicken when let down, and he showed those traits when scoring at Catterick last term. The suspicion is that he might be a little high in the handicap, but this might be an excellent spot to defy this mark of 87.

Aragon Castle was well positioned to score at Goodwood last time if good enough, but his stamina is not yet confirmed for this trip, so despite the booking of William Buick, it is surprising he is a short price. Expert Choice is on the right side of the handicapper, but he is another who will be stretched by this step up in trip on all known evidence.

If this goes to an elder, Dutch Decoy might be the one to watch. This is a welcome rest bite from the competitive company he has kept in the past two years. A repeat of his May form will see him tough to beat for a yard that has a good record in this race. Still, he is exposed and vulnerable to something, taking a step forward. The same comments apply to Londoner, who shapes as though he has a bigger performance from a falling rating.

After just four outings, Tim Easterby's runner gets the vote at 5/16.00 or bigger for a small each way bet.