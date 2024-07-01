Sandown Eclipse Stakes Runner-By-Runner Guide: Troy to stand strong at Sandown

City Of Troy can prove dominant at Sandown

White Birch is the clear and only threat

Check the ante-post e/w terms (2 places 1/4 odds)

11 runners stand their ground, but field expected to significantly reduce

Before Monday's declaration stage, there were 55 entries for this race, reducing the field to just 11 runners. This is no surprise considering this race has attracted quality over quantity in recent years, but provided the two at the top of the market in City Of Troy and White Birch rock up at Esher on Saturday, it should be a thrilling contest from a fan perspective if not a betting medium.

The sensational City Of Troy put his 2,000 Guineas flop well behind him when running out an emphatic winner of the Derby at Epsom 35 days ago, and he will prove exceptionally difficult to beat despite this drop two furlongs in distance.

Aidan O'Brien's runner was outstanding as a two-year-old, and there were no signs of the Newmarket 2,000 Guineas distress when bursting through the line at Epsom and taking an age to pull up. On that evidence, some may now suggest the move back in distance is a negative. However, it seems he can do it all.

He will now face his stiffest assignment to date and will look to emulate Golden Horn, who was last to do the Epsom-Eclipse double nine years ago. He takes on his elders, but the handy 10lb weight for age allowance has seen his age group land this race for the last three years. Aidan O'Brien has made strong noise about the regard in which he holds City Of Troy and the trainer has won this race two of the last three years.

City Of Troy is an outstanding prospect and deserves his place at the head of affairs at short odds. Like the Derby, he is impossible to oppose, with quick ground and this stiff finish likely to play to his strengths.

White Birch has had a coming of age in his four-year-old season. John Joseph Murphy's runner fell short of the top level last season, but he is unbeaten this year, including an emphatic victory at the Curragh over Auguste Rodin when landing the Group 1 Tattersalls Gold Cup. The runner-up boosted that form by winning Royal Ascot's Prince Of Wales's Stakes Group 1, but the strength of that form can be questioned to a degree.

Still, White Birch promised plenty last season, and now he is delivering. Versatile in regarding the ground and boasting form figures of 1112 over today's distance, he is impossible to ignore as the chief threat to the City Of Troy. He is certainly the standard setter in this race, but it will take an almighty performance to give a 10 lb weight-for-age allowance to the market leader.

Dancing Gemini was a non-stayer in the Derby when only sixth behind City Of Troy, but he will be much better suited to this 1m2f test, and he is not easily dismissed despite having plenty to find with the favourite. He had shaped with promise when second in the French 2,000 Guineas over 1m, and he caught the eye from an unpromising position at Epsom.

There's an air of quality about him, and there is little doubt that this is his optimum distance. However, backers will be hoping that rain materializes to give him every chance. Although he is worth his place in this lineup, he lacks the star quality of City Of Troy.

Fourth in 2,000 Guineas on seasonal return and filed the same spot in the French Derby and showed he has a tremendous amount of ability. However, the reality of this task is stiffer than both of those, and he is flying too high here.

It would be a big surprise if Aidan O'Brien ran any other horse in this race - something he has not done since 2019 when attempting to defeat the excellent Enable. O'Brien holds all the aces in this pack, so it would be unconventional for the trainer to tempt fate.

He offered plenty as a two-year-old, landing the Group 1 National Stakes at the Curragh and then finished strongly as a three-year-old behind the smart Arc winner Ace Impact in the Group 2 Prix Guillaume d'Ornano. The form of his seasonal debut when a narrow fourth in France would give him minor each-way claims, but he will lack the pace to be competitive if the ground is on the faster side of good.

The three-year-old arrives on the back of a career-best after scoring at Royal Ascot in the Group 3 Hampton Court, but he was fortunate to hold on there. This is a much, much tougher assignment, and he looks out of his depth on all known form.

Promising reappearance at Royal Ascot and has big targets ahead this season, but it would be surprising if this was one of them. Likely non-runner.

Well held seven days ago in the Fillies Group 1 Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh and now has a sighter at the colts and geldings and looks well out of her depth.

Tough to make a strong case on his last three starts, having been beaten a combined distance of 61 lengths and another Aidan O'Brien runner unlikely to make the starting lineup.

She has plenty of ability, but it is impossible to fancy her on these terms.

Eclipse Stakes Verdict

Punters should be aware that the Sportsbook offers 1/4 odds two places for each-way bets (ante-post), indicating that they expect less than eight runners on race day.

The Betfair traders have made it tempting to back White Birch each way at 9/25.50. He looks like the most obvious and only bet in this current market, and he is sure to be more like 5/23.50 on the day should he line up, so if you like him for this, then now is perhaps the time to get involved. However, the traders have made it clear who they fancy by going the shortest price for City Of Troy at 2/51.40, and I don't blame them - we have seen this movie before, year after year.

It would be shocking if this weren't fought out between Aidan O'Brien's City Of Troy and the four-year-old White Birch, but the firm preference is for the former, who has the world at his hoofs and can land another renewal for his excellent trainer. The lack of pace in the race at this stage must be a concern for White Birch, who relishes a solid clip to aim at, but the 10 lb weight-for-age allowance may be too much of a gap for White Birch to bridge.

City Of Troy is potentially a superstar, and while White Birch is an excellent and worthy rival, if they both turn up in full force, there's only one winner in my book, although I don't expect it to be straightforward. Getting stuck in at 2/51.40 is not my style, though, so I make it clear I won't be backing him myself, and I will hope to enjoy the clash of the generations from trackside on Saturday.

Dancing Gemini can fill the frame and make the tricast of the remainder.

