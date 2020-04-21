To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Racing Bets of the Day: Great Faces to win feature for Von Hemel

Great Face Will Rogers Downs
Today's best bet Great Faces runs at Will Rogers Downs
Nick Shiambouros struck again yesterday when his best bet She's All Wolf won. Nick is back with two more selections from Will Rogers Downs...

"His work tab is respectable, and should be able to clear the field from the gate"

Back Great Faces Race 5 at BSP in the 21:15 at Will Rogers Downs

Great Faces a big chance

Race 5 21:15 Will Rogers Downs - Great Faces

Great Faces should make his presence felt in this state bred Stakes race.

This Tapiture gelding makes his Will Rogers debut in this Stakes race. Despite being a maiden he has run with credit at Oaklawn Park. In March he finished an excellent second in a $75k maiden claiming race. He attempted to make all, and was only worn down in the last few strides. Trainer Donnie Von Hemel won yesterday's Stakes race with She's All Wolf, and this horse has a similar profile. His work tab is respectable, and should be able to clear the field from the gate. At present he is trading at [3.2] on the exchange but should trade bigger.

Kansas to Zip home

Race 9 23:15 Will Rogers Downs - Kansas City Zip

Kansas City Zip should go close in this second level allowance race.

This five-year-old gelding ships in from Sam Houston. He has some rock solid form in the book, notably when winning a $25k non winners of four races claimer in February. He settled in behind the leaders, and pounced in the straight to win going away. This was a super effort, and clearly there is more to come. The Karl Broburg stable hit top form in the past week, and this talented individual should add to the tally. When Broburg and jockey David Cabrera team up they boast an impressive 33% strike-rate. At present he is trading at [2.78] on the exchange.

Nick Shiambouros,

