US Racing Bets of the Day: Tickle Bunny a serious contender

Bunny to have last laugh

Race 4 19:45 Will Rogers Downs - Tickle Bunny

Tickle Bunny should go very close in this $7.5K claiming race.

This filly makes her first start for high percentage trainer Scott Young, who has started the meeting in great style. Young sent out five winners in the opening week. She has faced better in the past, but was a little disappointing on her latest start at Oaklawn Park.

The trainer puts on the blinkers today and her recent work tab was solid. I think she is sitting on a big effort, and have backed her at [2.9] on the exchange. I think she will trade shorter so an early price is recommended.

Yesterday our best bet Dollar Blue got home narrowly after meeting a great deal of interference. The trip notes in the form are strictly limited to a few words, and it may not tell the full story. He was value for at least two lengths, but the trip notes may say something like "blocked, rallied". Once again I cannot emphasize the importance of watching the video replay to supplement form study. I have put Dollar Blue in my horses to follow list, as I think he will win again in similar company or slightly better.

Landry to graduate

Race 7 21:15 Will Rogers Downs - Landry Kyle

Landry Kyle should open her account in this $7.5K maiden claimer.

This filly met a fair bit of interference when finishing third in a better race at Remington Park in December. She was short of room, and was shuffled back to the rear of the field and failed to recover.

Her trainer Kari Craddock knows how to place horses in the right spot, and appears to have found the perfect opportunity for her. She has tactical speed and looks a cut above the opposition. Her Morning Line is 7/2 and anything near that would be a bargain.

