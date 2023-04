Steve Rawlings likes Rahm at 11/1

Steve Rawlings says: "Course form stands up really well and past winners have a fine record, with as many as 17 different players having won the title more than once, but over the last decade, strong current form has often counted for plenty.

"Matsuyama managed to win two years ago despite a relatively poor start to the year.

"He'd finished 30th in the Valero Texas Open in his penultimate start and in ten previous starts in 2021, 15th at the WGC Workday Championship was his best finish but since Phil Mickelson won his third title in 2010, having produced just one top-ten from seven previous starts that year (eighth at the AT&T Pebble Beach), every winner bar Matsuyama has telegraphed their wellbeing.

"Scheffler arrived at Augusta with current for figures reading 1-7-1-55-1...

"The front two in the market are half the price that they went off at 12 months ago, whereas Jon Rahm is just two points shorter, and yet, he's played some of the best golf of his career over the last six months.

"A fast start is key here so he was very upset after round one 12 months ago when he felt the luck wasn't with him.

"'Played great golf, got four mud balls. What am I going to do about that? That's what it is. It's bad luck, and that's what p****s me off. That's all I can say.'

"He knew he was too far back after his opening 74 and I'm happy to dismiss it."

Dave Tindall says: "Finau's Masters history includes his famous "what happened next" moment when he discolated his ankle before casually popping it back in when running down the fairway celebrating a hole-in-one in the Par 3 contest.

"And he also had a front-seat view of Tiger Woods' incredible victory in 2019. Watching how playing partner Tiger closed that out could still prove invaluable if he puts himself in similar position this time.

"Finau, blessed with both a power game and delicate touch, has always looked a Masters type and it's no surprise that his record so far shows a top five in 2019, top 10s in 2018 and 2021 and nothing worse than 38th...

"With a top five in all four majors and 10 top 10s in the 26 he's played, Finau has dropped plenty of hints that he's capable of landing the game's biggest prizes.

"But what really elevates him this year is his relatively new-found ability to win. Since the last Major was played - the Open Championship at St Andrews - Finau has won three times on the PGA Tour. Stuck for so long on one win at this level, he now has five."

Dave Tindall says: "Past course form is just as good a guide for this market as it is for who might win the tournament itself.

"Another Augusta quirk is that the same names often crop up on the Thursday leaderboard. Indeed, Justin Rose and Jordan Spieth have both won this market in back-to-back years and between them they've had a piece of the 18-hole lead on seven occasions!

"So step forward Sungjae Im: last year's first-round leader and a runner-up here in 2020 when sitting fourth after day one.

"Helping the South Korean's cause is that he ranks sixth for R1 scoring on the PGA Tour this year, averaging 68.75 on his opening lap.

"Im was also the first-round leader in July's 3M Open and second after Thursday's play at the Wyndham Championship thanks to a 63. He was sixth on the FRL board at the recent Honda Classic."

Here's Matt Cooper's entry for tournament favourite Rory McIlroy whose Masters record reads 20-MC-15-40-25-8-4-10-7-5-21-5-MC-2:

"'That's as happy as I've ever been on a golf course right there,' the Northern Irishman gushed last year after dramatically holing a bunker shot at the 72nd hole to shoot 64 and secure second place. 'It's what you dream about, right? Getting in-contention.'

"A Green Jacket is the real wish, of course, and McIlroy knows it yet the memories (and the prospect of the real dream being fulfilled) might light a spark.

"'I wanted a crack at the course right away,' he said of his emotions leaving 18. Breaking 73 on Thursday would help. He hasn't done so in his last four starts. Angle? Seven of his last nine final rounds were sub-70.

Steve Rawlings says: "Kurt Kitayama will make his way down Magnolia Drive feeling extremely confident.

"He held some off the biggest names in golf at bay when winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational last month, including the first two in the betting here - Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler - and he played some magnificent golf again at the WGC Match Play last time out when he finally succumbed to Cameron Young at the final hole in the quarter-finals.

"That was a great effort given Young played so well all week (ran out of steam in the final when odds-on) and he might just cause a shock this week.

"Kitayama ranked second for Greens In Regulation and seventh for Scrambling when he won at Bay Hill last month and if he puts up figures like that here he'll be there or thereabouts on Sunday afternoon."

Steve says: "You can also pick an individual to win the championship wire-to-wire and at first glance that looks tough too but I'm happy to throw a few pounds in the direction of the current favourite, Rory McIlroy, in that market at 50/1 and on Jordan Spieth at 100/1.

"Rory has a strong record of getting off to a fast start and he's led after the first round 33 times in total. He's only led here after the first round once, back in 2011 when he opened with a seven-under-par 65 before throwing the event away on the back nine on Sunday, having led by four with a round to go.

"There's no doubt that his 2011 collapse left its mark and in 11 subsequent visits he's only once hit an opening round in the 60s. He finished fifth in 2018 having opened with a three-under-par 69. On the face of it, they're not the sort of stats that scream back him wire-to-wire, but if he does get off to a flier, he may well make all the running."

Andy Swales says: "The 2023 US Masters has the potential to be one of the most interesting majors of recent times.

"Not least because of the players returning from the Saudi-backed golf tour to compete in one of those few events they are not banned from entering.

"The reception they receive from spectators may well determine their fate, as it is extremely difficult to play great golf in a hostile environment.

"And then there is the question: How will the world's current top-three ranked golfers perform on the major championship stage, having won 10 tournaments between them during the past seven and a half months?

"Corey Conners is a decent each-way bet and not just because he won the Texas Open on Sunday. The Canadian has improved with every Masters finish, including 10th-8th-6th in each of his last three visits."

Dave Tindall scoured the stats at the last 10 editions of the Masters to determine who is the most likely winner this weekend.

He says: "The 2015 Masters champion Jordan Spieth scores 75 out of a possible 76 and just pips Rory McIlroy. Spieth ticks every statistical box, only falling short of the maximum total due to being 41st in SG: Approach, scoring 7pts in that category instead of the full 8 given for being ranked 1-25.

"Aside from that, he's 29, World No.16, has a win (2015), two seconds (2014 and 2016) and two thirds (2018 and 2021) at Augusta with a low round of 64 (twice) from his nine appearances, was third at Bay Hill on his last strokeplay start and is 16th for Strokes Gained: Around The Green."

Andy Swales says: "There's been one big change at Augusta, with significant yardage added to the famous par-five 13th hole. Augusta National management have consistently sought ways to fight back against the game's biggest hitters.

"With the pros themselves becoming fitter and stronger year-by-year, combined with manufacturers who are always seeking ways to develop clubs that smack the ball longer distances, courses around the world have taken a hit.

"What used to be a 'long par-four', can now be reached with a drive and a short iron, while even par-fives that measure close to 600 yards are often located with two hefty swipes..."

Peter, an expert Betfair Exchange bettor with years of experience, says:

"The US Masters is my favourite golf tournament for trading on the Betfair Exchange. There are several reasons for this but the most important one is that it's the most profitable...

"Most of the money is matched in-play for golf majors, so that is where I spend most of my time.

"Understanding the course is crucial to trading golf effectively. So you will need to know how the course plays and which are the easier or harder holes."