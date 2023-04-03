US Masters 2023: US Masters 2023 (Winner) Show Hide Thursday 6 April, 12.00pm Market rules Back Lay Rory McIlroy 9 9.2 Scottie Scheffler 9.2 9.4 Jon Rahm 12 12.5 Jordan Spieth 21 22 Patrick Cantlay 24 25 Cameron Smith 27 28 Justin Thomas 27 28 Jason Day 32 34 Xander Schauffele 30 32 Tony Finau 30 32 Collin Morikawa 32 34 Cameron Young 38 40 Dustin Johnson 32 36 Max Homa 40 42 Brooks Koepka 48 50 Viktor Hovland 50 55 Will Zalatoris 50 55 Sam Burns 50 55 Sung-Jae Im 50 55 Corey Conners 55 60 Hideki Matsuyama 65 70 Matt Fitzpatrick 70 75 Tommy Fleetwood 75 80 Tyrrell Hatton 85 90 Patrick Reed 100 110 Justin Rose 85 90 Shane Lowry 90 95 Min Woo Lee 90 95 Joaquin Niemann 95 100 Tiger Woods 95 100 Tom Kim 160 170 Keith Mitchell 180 190 Si Woo Kim 160 190 Bryson DeChambeau 160 170 Adam Scott 190 200 Louis Oosthuizen 210 220 Tom Hoge 190 200 Mito Pereira 170 180 Sahith Theegala 180 190 Kurt Kitayama 200 210 Keegan Bradley 220 230 Sergio Garcia 280 360 Abraham Ancer 240 250 Ryan Fox 300 310 Chris Kirk 300 320 Russell Henley 260 270 Danny Willett 290 300 Seamus Power 330 340 Billy Horschel 370 380 Talor Gooch 290 300 Brian Harman 360 370 Thomas Pieters 300 310 Bubba Watson 450 470 Phil Mickelson 450 480 Gary Woodland 450 480 Charl Schwartzel 520 530 Cameron Champ 470 590 Jason Kokrak 570 630 Alex Noren 420 460 Francesco Molinari 550 700 J.T. Poston 390 470 Taylor Moore 450 540 Harold Varner 460 480 Harris English 550 560 Mackenzie Hughes 600 610 Adrian Meronk 660 720 Adam Svensson 590 650 Kevin Kisner 670 680 Kevin Na 630 720 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 690 700 Sepp Straka 790 810 Scott Stallings 870 910 Zach Johnson 1000 Bernhard Langer 1000 Fred Couples 1000 Jose Maria Olazabal 1000 Larry Mize 1000 Mike Weir 1000 Sandy Lyle 1000 Vijay Singh 1000 Kazuki Higa 1000 Gordon Sargent 1000 Sam Bennett 1000 Harrison Crowe 1000 Ben Carr 1000 Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira 1000 Matthew McClean 1000 Aldrich Potgieter 1000 Up Down Bet slip Close Log in New to Betfair? Join to place bets Join today