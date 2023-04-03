</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: US Masters 2023: Championship form stats ahead of the year's first Major in Georgia
Andy Swales
03 April 2023
4.0 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/us-masters-tips-major-championship-top-10-finish-form-and-stats-310323-779.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/us-masters-tips-major-championship-top-10-finish-form-and-stats-310323-779.html", "datePublished": "2023-04-03T17:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-04-03T16:32:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Andy Swales identifies 12 leading contenders all hoping to wear the coveted Green Jacket at the conclusion of this week's tournament... Finau to post his best-ever major finish 'Defector' Smith can cause stir among contemporaries You could do worse than an each-way punt on Rose Koepka returns to form ahead of Masters The 2023 US Masters has the potential to be one of the most interesting majors of recent times. Not least because of the players returning from the Saudi-backed golf tour to compete in one of those few events they are not banned from entering. The reception they receive from spectators may well determine their fate, as it is extremely difficult to play great golf in a hostile environment. And then there is the question: How will the world's current top-three ranked golfers perform on the major championship stage, having won 10 tournaments between them during the past seven and a half months? Scottie Scheffler recently returned to the No 1 spot, while Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm remain hot on his heels. This trio have certainly been the dominant performers during the months either side of Christmas and New Year. So check out the major championship stats to help you select your bets ahead of the forthcoming 87th Masters. Latest betting for this year's Masters Tournament Stroke Averages Lowest 15 in Majors (Since Jan 1st, 2018)Average .... (Rounds)70.15: Scottie Scheffler (40)70.18: Brooks Koepka (62)70.32: Dustin Johnson (68)70.37: Rory McIlroy (70)70.37: Jon Rahm (70)70.51: Xander Schauffele (72)70.52: Collin Morikawa (44)70.76: Will Zalatoris (33)70.80: Tony Finau (70)70.83: Jordan Spieth (70)70.85: Justin Thomas (66)70.94: Louis Oosthuizen (65)70.95: Justin Rose (64)71.01: Tommy Fleetwood (70)71.01: Patrick Reed (70)Min. No. of Rounds = 30Only those competing this week are included in table Consistency Chart Most Top-10s in American Majors (Since Jan 1st, 2018)9: Rory McIlroy8: Brooks Koepka8: Jon Rahm7: Tony Finau7: Dustin Johnson7: Xander Schauffele6: Will Zalatoris5: Collin Morikawa5: Justin Rose5: Scottie Scheffler5: Justin Thomas Only those competing this week are included in table World Ranking Points Most Points in Official PGA Tour events (Since Oct 1st, 2022)212.46: Scottie Scheffler207.71: Jon Rahm131.91: Max Homa111.61: Kurt Kitayama105.84: Rory McIlroy90.07: Sam Burns86.06: Keegan Bradley82.93: Tyrrell Hatton80.27: Patrick Cantlay77.92: Jason Day76.64: Tony Finau76.08: Joo Hyung Kim Betfair Sportsbook for The Masters Golf.... Only Bettor. Watch our US Masters Pod below. 12 To Watch This Week Corey Conners: A decent each-way bet and not just because he won the Texas Open on Sunday. The Canadian has improved with every Masters finish, including 10th-8th-6th in each of his last three visits. Tony Finau: Although never the first name you might consider at a major championship, his consistency remains impressive. Currently fourth in the PGA Tour's Strokes Gained: Total category, and third in Strokes Gained: Approach The Green. The American is a five-time winner on Tour, including three titles during 2022. Sung Jae Im: Take the 25-year-old to be South Korea's leading challenger this week. Was runner-up on his Masters' debut in 2020, and tied-for-eighth last year. Tied-sixth at Sawgrass last month. Dustin Johnson: As the 38-year-old currently plays on the Saudi-backed golf tour, it is difficult to judge how well prepared he will be for this week. But the former Augusta champion certainly has the attributes to contend on this course and his chances may depend on how the fans respond to the so-called 'defectors.' Was seventh in the Orlando event on Sunday Brooks Koepka: Between 2017 and 2019, he was the most successful major performer on the planet. And he returned to form over the weekend when he won the 54-hole 'Saudi Tour' event in Orlando. Rory McIlroy: Strange to think that it's more than eight and a half years since McIlroy last won a major. But 12 months ago he was runner-up at Augusta - his best Masters' finish - since when he's rarely been out of contention. Jon Rahm: Currently tops the PGA Tour's Strokes Gained: Total category. Has had five wins worldwide during the past six months. His form has dipped in recent weeks but his four Augusta T10s, from his last five visits, clearly illustrates his serious threat to the leaderboard this coming week. Justin Rose: Twice a runner-up at Augusta where he's posted six top-10s in all. The Englishman returned to the winners' enclosure earlier this year with a victory at Pebble Beach - his 11th on the PGA Tour. The 42-year-old should offer plenty of value as an each-way option this week. Often plays well on tough layouts. Scottie Scheffler: Hoping to become the first golfer in more than 20 years to successfully defend at Augusta. And no one would bet against him in his current sparkling form. Only last month he won the Players Championship at Sawgrass. Xander Schauffele: The reigning Olympic champion has a strong Augusta, as well as major, record: Nine major top-10s since start of 2017. The current world No 7's best finish this year was a tie-for-third at La Quinta. Cameron Smith: There is every chance, that if the Aussie had not joined the 'Saudi Tour' last autumn, he would have ended the year as world No 1. He remains top six despite a lack of starts in events that qualify for ranking points. And he could even be looked upon as the most successful golfer of 2022. With no one pro winning more than a single major, Smith's victories at St Andrews and TPC Sawgrass may well have earned him this elevated status. Has twice stood on the podium at Augusta. image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/AUGUSTA NATIONAL 2023 1.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/AUGUSTA NATIONAL 2023 1.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/AUGUSTA NATIONAL 2023 1.410x410.jpg" ] tour to compete in one of those few events they are not banned from entering.</p><p>The reception they receive from spectators may well determine their fate, as it is extremely difficult to play great golf in a hostile environment.</p><p>And then there is the question: How will the world's current <strong>top-three ranked golfers</strong> perform on the major championship stage, having won 10 tournaments between them during the past seven and a half months?</p><p>Scottie Scheffler recently returned to the No 1 spot, while Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm remain hot on his heels.</p><blockquote>This trio have certainly been the dominant performers during the months either side of Christmas and New Year.</blockquote><p>So check out the major championship stats to help you select your bets ahead of the forthcoming 87th Masters.</p><p><a href="https://btfr.co/197577170">Latest betting for this year's Masters Tournament</a></p><h4>Stroke Averages</h4><p><strong></strong><br><strong>Lowest 15 in Majors</strong> (<strong>Since Jan 1st, 2018</strong>)<br><em>Average .... </em> (<em>Rounds</em>)<br>70.15: Scottie Scheffler (40)<br>70.18: Brooks Koepka (62)<br>70.32: Dustin Johnson (68)<br>70.37: Rory McIlroy (70)<br>70.37: Jon Rahm (70)<br>70.51: Xander Schauffele (72)<br>70.52: Collin Morikawa (44)<br>70.76: Will Zalatoris (33)<br>70.80: Tony Finau (70)<br>70.83: Jordan Spieth (70)<br>70.85: Justin Thomas (66)<br>70.94: Louis Oosthuizen (65)<br>70.95: Justin Rose (64)<br>71.01: Tommy Fleetwood (70)<br>71.01: Patrick Reed (70)<br><em>Min. No. of Rounds = 30<br>Only those competing this week are included in table</em></p><h4>Consistency Chart</h4><p><strong></strong><br><strong>Most Top-10s in American Majors</strong> (<strong>Since Jan 1st, 2018</strong>)<br>9: Rory McIlroy<br>8: Brooks Koepka<br>8: Jon Rahm<br>7: Tony Finau<br>7: Dustin Johnson<br>7: Xander Schauffele<br>6: Will Zalatoris<br>5: Collin Morikawa<br>5: Justin Rose<br>5: Scottie Scheffler<br>5: Justin Thomas <br><em>Only those competing this week are included in table</em></p><h4>World Ranking Points</h4><p><strong></strong><br><strong>Most Points in Official PGA Tour events</strong> (<strong>Since Oct 1st, 2022</strong>)<br>212.46: Scottie Scheffler<br>207.71: Jon Rahm<br>131.91: Max Homa<br>111.61: Kurt Kitayama<br>105.84: Rory McIlroy<br>90.07: Sam Burns<br>86.06: Keegan Bradley<br>82.93: Tyrrell Hatton<br>80.27: Patrick Cantlay<br>77.92: Jason Day<br>76.64: Tony Finau<br>76.08: Joo Hyung Kim</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/us-masters-2023/12472439">Betfair Sportsbook for The Masters</a></p><hr><p><strong>Golf.... Only Bettor. Watch our US Masters Pod below.</strong></p><p> <iframe width="600" height="338" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/JSYhCBHHCEQ" title="Masters 2023 Special | Golf...Only Bettor | Episode 9" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

12 To Watch This Week

Corey Conners: A decent each-way bet and not just because he won the Texas Open on Sunday. The Canadian has improved with every Masters finish, including 10th-8th-6th in each of his last three visits.

Tony Finau: Although never the first name you might consider at a major championship, his consistency remains impressive. Currently fourth in the PGA Tour's Strokes Gained: Total category, and third in Strokes Gained: Approach The Green. The American is a five-time winner on Tour, including three titles during 2022.

Sung Jae Im: Take the 25-year-old to be South Korea's leading challenger this week. Was runner-up on his Masters' debut in 2020, and tied-for-eighth last year. Tied-sixth at Sawgrass last month.

Dustin Johnson: As the 38-year-old currently plays on the Saudi-backed golf tour, it is difficult to judge how well prepared he will be for this week. But the former Augusta champion certainly has the attributes to contend on this course and his chances may depend on how the fans respond to the so-called 'defectors.' Was seventh in the Orlando event on Sunday

Brooks Koepka: Between 2017 and 2019, he was the most successful major performer on the planet. And he returned to form over the weekend when he won the 54-hole 'Saudi Tour' event in Orlando.

Rory McIlroy: Strange to think that it's more than eight and a half years since McIlroy last won a major. But 12 months ago he was runner-up at Augusta - his best Masters' finish - since when he's rarely been out of contention.

Jon Rahm: Currently tops the PGA Tour's Strokes Gained: Total category. Has had five wins worldwide during the past six months. His form has dipped in recent weeks but his four Augusta T10s, from his last five visits, clearly illustrates his serious threat to the leaderboard this coming week.

Justin Rose: Twice a runner-up at Augusta where he's posted six top-10s in all. The Englishman returned to the winners' enclosure earlier this year with a victory at Pebble Beach - his 11th on the PGA Tour. The 42-year-old should offer plenty of value as an each-way option this week. Often plays well on tough layouts.

Scottie Scheffler: Hoping to become the first golfer in more than 20 years to successfully defend at Augusta. And no one would bet against him in his current sparkling form. Only last month he won the Players Championship at Sawgrass.

Xander Schauffele: The reigning Olympic champion has a strong Augusta, as well as major, record: Nine major top-10s since start of 2017. The current world No 7's best finish this year was a tie-for-third at La Quinta.

Cameron Smith: There is every chance, that if the Aussie had not joined the 'Saudi Tour' last autumn, he would have ended the year as world No 1. He remains top six despite a lack of starts in events that qualify for ranking points. And he could even be looked upon as the most successful golfer of 2022. With no one pro winning more than a single major, Smith's victories at St Andrews and TPC Sawgrass may well have earned him this elevated status. Has twice stood on the podium at Augusta.

Jordan Spieth: His form has fluctuated in recent years, but he can never be ruled out at Augusta where his five podium finishes include a victory in 2015, as a 21-year-old.

Last 10 Majors

Position 1–5

6–15

16–25

Player 22B 22U 22P 22M 21B 21U 21P 21M 20M 20U Scottie Scheffler 21 2 MC 1 8 7 8 18 19 Rory McIlroy 3 5 8 2 46 7 49 MC 5 8 Jon Rahm 34 12 48 27 3 1 8 5 7 23 Patrick Cantlay 8 14 MC 39 MC 15 23 MC 17 43 Cameron Smith 1 MC 13 3 33 MC 59 10 2 38 Max Homa MC 47 13 48 40 MC MC MC MC MC Xander Schauffele 15 14 13 MC 26 7 MC 3 17 5 Will Zalatoris 28 2 2 6 Wd MC 8 2 6 Viktor Hovland 4 MC 41 27 12 Wd 30 21 13 Sam Burns 42 27 20 MC 76 MC Wd Justin Thomas 53 37 1 8 40 19 MC 21 4 8 Collin Morikawa MC 5 55 5 1 4 8 18 44 MC Tony Finau 28 MC 30 35 15 MC 8 10 38 8 Cameron Young 2 MC 3 MC MC Matt Fitzpatrick 21 1 5 14 26 55 23 34 46 MC Jordan Spieth 8 37 34 MC 2 19 30 3 46 MC Tyrrell Hatton 11 56 13 52 MC MC 38 18 MC MC Sung Jae Im 81 MC 8 35 17 MC 2 22 Joo Hyung Kim 47 23 MC Kurt Kitayama 72 MC MC MC MC Hideki Matsuyama 68 4 60 14 26 23 1 13 17 Keegan Bradley MC 7 48 MC 17 MC Shane Lowry 21 MC 23 3 12 65 4 21 25 43 Billy Horschel 21 MC 68 43 53 MC 23 50 38 38 Tom Hoge MC MC 9 39 46 64 Joaquin Niemann 53 47 23 35 59 31 30 40 23 Tommy Fleetwood 4 MC 5 14 33 50 MC 46 19 MC Brian Harman 6 43 34 MC 19 19 MC 12 38 Sahith Theegala 34 MC Abraham Ancer 11 9 MC 59 MC 8 26 13 56 Justin Rose 37 13 MC 46 MC 8 7 23 MC Sepp Straka MC MC 78 30 Jason Day 55 MC 44 MC MC 38 Chris Kirk 42 5 MC MC Seamus Power MC 12 9 27 Ryan Fox MC MC 54 67 MC Russell Henley 62 MC 60 30 MC 13 71 Adam Scott 15 14 MC 48 46 35 MC 54 34 38 Si Woo Kim 15 MC 60 39 40 MC 12 34 MC Corey Conners 28 MC MC 6 15 MC 17 8 10 MC Kyoung-Hoon Lee MC 37 41 MC MC MC Alexander Noren MC MC MC 55 17 Thomas Pieters 28 27 71 MC MC 23 Harris English MC 61 46 3 64 21 4 Aaron Wise (wd) 34 27 23 17 Keith Mitchell MC 34 MC Min Woo Lee 21 27 MC 14 MC Kevin Kisner 21 MC MC 44 73 55 MC MC MC MC JT Poston MC 40 MC MC MC Taylor Moore Talor Gooch 34 MC 20 14 33 44 Guillermo Pereira MC MC 3 Mackenzie Hughes MC 24 MC 50 6 15 MC 40 MC Adam Svensson Adrian Meronk 42 MC Harold Varner 28 MC 48 23 MC 49 Scott Stallings MC MC Dustin Johnson 6 24 MC 12 8 19 MC MC 1 6 Patrick Reed 47 49 34 35 MC 19 17 8 10 13 Kazuki Higa MC Jason Kokrak 42 MC 60 14 26 MC 49 49 MC 17 Danny Willett 53 12 33 64 MC 25 MC Kevin Na MC MC 23 14 MC MC 12 13 MC Gary Woodland MC 10 34 MC MC 50 38 40 MC MC Brooks Koepka MC 55 55 MC 6 4 2 MC 7 Louis Oosthuizen MC MC 60 Wd 3 2 2 26 23 3 Francesco Molinari 15 MC 55 MC MC 13 52 MC Bryson DeChambeau 8 56 MC 33 26 38 46 34 1 Sergio Garcia 68 MC MC 23 19 19 MC MC MC Cameron Champ MC 10 MC MC 26 19 MC Charl Schwartzel 60 10 19 MC 26 25 Bubba Watson 30 39 50 80 26 57 31 Zach Johnson MC MC MC MC MC MC 51 8 Phil Mickelson MC MC MC 62 1 21 55 MC Harrison Crowe Tiger Woods MC Wd 47 38 MC Sam Bennett 49 Aldrich Potgieter MC Jose Maria Olazabal MC 50 MC Bernhard Langer MC MC 29 Vijay Singh MC MC Ret Mike Weir MC MC 51 Fred Couples MC MC MC Sandy Lyle MC MC MC Larry Mize MC MC MC Ben Carr Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira Matthew McClean GordonSargent

