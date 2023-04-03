US Masters 2023: US Masters 2023 (Winner) Show Hide Thursday 6 April, 12.00pm Market rules Back Lay Rory McIlroy 9 9.2 Scottie Scheffler 9.2 9.4 Jon Rahm 12 12.5 Jordan Spieth 21 22 Patrick Cantlay 23 24 Cameron Smith 30 32 Justin Thomas 26 27 Jason Day 32 34 Xander Schauffele 30 32 Tony Finau 30 32 Collin Morikawa 34 36 Cameron Young 38 40 Dustin Johnson 30 32 Max Homa 42 44 Brooks Koepka 50 55 Viktor Hovland 48 50 Will Zalatoris 55 60 Sam Burns 50 55 Sung-Jae Im 50 55 Corey Conners 65 70 Hideki Matsuyama 60 65 Matt Fitzpatrick 75 80 Tommy Fleetwood 80 85 Tyrrell Hatton 80 85 Patrick Reed 100 110 Justin Rose 80 85 Shane Lowry 80 85 Min Woo Lee 85 90 Joaquin Niemann 95 110 Tiger Woods 95 100 Tom Kim 160 170 Keith Mitchell 180 190 Si Woo Kim 150 160 Bryson DeChambeau 180 200 Adam Scott 170 180 Louis Oosthuizen 230 250 Tom Hoge 190 200 Mito Pereira 140 160 Sahith Theegala 180 190 Kurt Kitayama 200 210 Keegan Bradley 220 230 Sergio Garcia 290 340 Abraham Ancer 240 250 Ryan Fox 300 320 Chris Kirk 290 300 Russell Henley 260 270 Danny Willett 270 280 Seamus Power 290 300 Billy Horschel 370 380 Talor Gooch 280 290 Brian Harman 370 380 Thomas Pieters 310 330 Bubba Watson 460 480 Phil Mickelson 520 550 Gary Woodland 490 500 Charl Schwartzel 520 540 Cameron Champ 500 590 Jason Kokrak 540 590 Alex Noren 470 480 Francesco Molinari 590 690 J.T. Poston 460 480 Taylor Moore 380 400 Harold Varner 500 560 Harris English 540 560 Mackenzie Hughes 620 670 Adrian Meronk 600 720 Adam Svensson 630 640 Kevin Kisner 730 810 Kevin Na 610 720 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 670 700 Sepp Straka 660 700 Scott Stallings 870 910 Zach Johnson 1000 Bernhard Langer 1000 Fred Couples 1000 Jose Maria Olazabal 1000 Larry Mize 1000 Mike Weir 1000 Sandy Lyle 1000 Vijay Singh 1000 Kazuki Higa 1000 Gordon Sargent 830 1000 Sam Bennett 1000 Harrison Crowe 1000 Ben Carr 1000 Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira 1000 Matthew McClean 1000 Aldrich Potgieter 1000 Up Down Bet slip Close Log in New to Betfair? Join to place bets Join today