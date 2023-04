Finau to post his best-ever major finish

'Defector' Smith can cause stir among contemporaries

You could do worse than an each-way punt on Rose

Koepka returns to form ahead of Masters

The 2023 US Masters has the potential to be one of the most interesting majors of recent times.

Not least because of the players returning from the Saudi-backed golf tour to compete in one of those few events they are not banned from entering.

The reception they receive from spectators may well determine their fate, as it is extremely difficult to play great golf in a hostile environment.

And then there is the question: How will the world's current top-three ranked golfers perform on the major championship stage, having won 10 tournaments between them during the past seven and a half months?

Scottie Scheffler recently returned to the No 1 spot, while Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm remain hot on his heels.

This trio have certainly been the dominant performers during the months either side of Christmas and New Year.

So check out the major championship stats to help you select your bets ahead of the forthcoming 87th Masters.

Latest betting for this year's Masters Tournament

Stroke Averages



Lowest 15 in Majors (Since Jan 1st, 2018)

Average .... (Rounds)

70.15: Scottie Scheffler (40)

70.18: Brooks Koepka (62)

70.32: Dustin Johnson (68)

70.37: Rory McIlroy (70)

70.37: Jon Rahm (70)

70.51: Xander Schauffele (72)

70.52: Collin Morikawa (44)

70.76: Will Zalatoris (33)

70.80: Tony Finau (70)

70.83: Jordan Spieth (70)

70.85: Justin Thomas (66)

70.94: Louis Oosthuizen (65)

70.95: Justin Rose (64)

71.01: Tommy Fleetwood (70)

71.01: Patrick Reed (70)

Min. No. of Rounds = 30

Only those competing this week are included in table

Consistency Chart



Most Top-10s in American Majors (Since Jan 1st, 2018)

9: Rory McIlroy

8: Brooks Koepka

8: Jon Rahm

7: Tony Finau

7: Dustin Johnson

7: Xander Schauffele

6: Will Zalatoris

5: Collin Morikawa

5: Justin Rose

5: Scottie Scheffler

5: Justin Thomas

Only those competing this week are included in table

World Ranking Points



Most Points in Official PGA Tour events (Since Oct 1st, 2022)

212.46: Scottie Scheffler

207.71: Jon Rahm

131.91: Max Homa

111.61: Kurt Kitayama

105.84: Rory McIlroy

90.07: Sam Burns

86.06: Keegan Bradley

82.93: Tyrrell Hatton

80.27: Patrick Cantlay

77.92: Jason Day

76.64: Tony Finau

76.08: Joo Hyung Kim

Betfair Sportsbook for The Masters

Golf.... Only Bettor. Watch our US Masters Pod below.

12 To Watch This Week

Corey Conners: A decent each-way bet and not just because he won the Texas Open on Sunday. The Canadian has improved with every Masters finish, including 10th-8th-6th in each of his last three visits.

Tony Finau: Although never the first name you might consider at a major championship, his consistency remains impressive. Currently fourth in the PGA Tour's Strokes Gained: Total category, and third in Strokes Gained: Approach The Green. The American is a five-time winner on Tour, including three titles during 2022.

Sung Jae Im: Take the 25-year-old to be South Korea's leading challenger this week. Was runner-up on his Masters' debut in 2020, and tied-for-eighth last year. Tied-sixth at Sawgrass last month.

Dustin Johnson: As the 38-year-old currently plays on the Saudi-backed golf tour, it is difficult to judge how well prepared he will be for this week. But the former Augusta champion certainly has the attributes to contend on this course and his chances may depend on how the fans respond to the so-called 'defectors.' Was seventh in the Orlando event on Sunday

Brooks Koepka: Between 2017 and 2019, he was the most successful major performer on the planet. And he returned to form over the weekend when he won the 54-hole 'Saudi Tour' event in Orlando.

Rory McIlroy: Strange to think that it's more than eight and a half years since McIlroy last won a major. But 12 months ago he was runner-up at Augusta - his best Masters' finish - since when he's rarely been out of contention.

Jon Rahm: Currently tops the PGA Tour's Strokes Gained: Total category. Has had five wins worldwide during the past six months. His form has dipped in recent weeks but his four Augusta T10s, from his last five visits, clearly illustrates his serious threat to the leaderboard this coming week.

Justin Rose: Twice a runner-up at Augusta where he's posted six top-10s in all. The Englishman returned to the winners' enclosure earlier this year with a victory at Pebble Beach - his 11th on the PGA Tour. The 42-year-old should offer plenty of value as an each-way option this week. Often plays well on tough layouts.

Scottie Scheffler: Hoping to become the first golfer in more than 20 years to successfully defend at Augusta. And no one would bet against him in his current sparkling form. Only last month he won the Players Championship at Sawgrass.

Xander Schauffele: The reigning Olympic champion has a strong Augusta, as well as major, record: Nine major top-10s since start of 2017. The current world No 7's best finish this year was a tie-for-third at La Quinta.

Cameron Smith: There is every chance, that if the Aussie had not joined the 'Saudi Tour' last autumn, he would have ended the year as world No 1. He remains top six despite a lack of starts in events that qualify for ranking points. And he could even be looked upon as the most successful golfer of 2022. With no one pro winning more than a single major, Smith's victories at St Andrews and TPC Sawgrass may well have earned him this elevated status. Has twice stood on the podium at Augusta.

Jordan Spieth: His form has fluctuated in recent years, but he can never be ruled out at Augusta where his five podium finishes include a victory in 2015, as a 21-year-old.