Staked: £720Returned: £316.5P/L: -£373.5
Previous:2021/2022 P/L: -£315.352020/2021 P/L: +£1475.872019/2020 P/L: +£13.832018/2019 P/L: -£338.252017/2018 P/L: +£362.842016/2017 P/L: +£1179.89
For each person you successfully refer to Betfair, we'll give you £10 in CASH when they stake £10 or more on the Sportsbook, Exchange or Casino. T&Cs apply.
Back Tony Finau each-way (8 places) @ 25/1
Back Hideki Matsuyama each-way (10 places) @ 40/1
Back Sungjae Im each-way (10 places) @ 33/1
Back Tom Hoge each-way (10 places) @ 100/1