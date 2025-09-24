Ryder Cup 2025: Our experts' best bets and insight for USA v Europe

Betfair golf experts best bets for Ryder Cup 2025

Matt Cooper: "US team captains like and trust Cantlay. At the 2011 Walker Cup, he played all four matches and was Team USA's joint top scorer. On his Presidents Cup debut, in 2019, he played all five sessions, won three points and was tied second top scorer. Three years later, he was again three from five - this time joint third top scorer. And last year. he won four from five and was tied first.

"On his Ryder Cup debut four years ago, he landed three and a half points from four games to be tied second. In Rome, he managed two from four when tied second again. There are form doubts about Schauffele, format concerns about Scheffler and DeChambeau, and just less confusion about what Cantlay offers: he's solid and reliable."

Back Patrick Cantlay, E/W 3 Places, to be Top USA Point Scorer SBK 15/2

Matt Cooper: "If Europe is to pull off a stunning coup then it will need one of its stars to perform. The inside team has identified the performance of the top trio on both sides as being key to the destiny of the trophy. That suggests that much will be asked (and expected) of McIlroy, Rahm and Fleetwood, and that means, in turn, that they will have the greatest opportunity to win points.

"We'll take Fleetwood because he will cop less flak than the other two, and he also has a nice record in New York/New Jersey too (second at Shinnecock Hills, top 20s at Oak Hill and Ridgewood, in the top 20 through 54 holes at Bethpage in the 2019 PGA Championship until a poor final round). His price also earns a profit with a place.

Back Tommy Fleetwood, E/W 3 Places, to be Top Europe Point Scorer SBK 6/1

Dave Tindall: "There's a combined market that includes all 24 players but, in terms of each team, this is how the top end looks:

USA: 11/4 Scottie Scheffler, 6/1 Xander Schauffele, 13/2 Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay, 10/1 Justin Thomas, Russell Henley, Sam Burns

Europe: 4/1 Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, 6/1 Tommy Fleetwood, 8/1 Tyrrell Hatton, 9/1 Ludvig Aberg, 10/1 Viktor Hovland

Note: the each-way terms are 1/4 Odds, 3 Places in each market.

The last time the Ryder Cup was played on American soil - when the USA thrashed Europe 19-9 at Whistling Straits - this is how the market was settled.

USA: 5pts Dustin Johnson, 3.5pts Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa

Europe: 3.5pts Jon Rahm, 3pts Sergio Garcia, 1.5pts Tyrrell Hatton

Course form at Bethpage Black could be of interest to punters when making their selections.

The New York venue hosted the 2019 US PGA Championship won by Brooks Koepka.

But several of this year's Ryder Cup contingent made the top 10. Patrick Cantlay was tied third, while Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry finished tied eighth. Xander Schauffele was tied 16th but Jon Rahm missed the cut after rounds of 70-75.

One pick from the Ryder Cup specials on offer is 14/1 USA to win 16.5-11.5. The last five Ryder Cups have been won by at least a five-point margin. And the home team dished out the hammering each time.

Dave Tindall: "I reluctantly overlooked Scheffler and McIlroy in the Top US/Euro markets but I will get them on board in a special.

"It could well be that these two - Nos. 1 and 2 in the world - are the only players to get all five starts.

"So let's head to the #OddsOnThat market where it's 12/113.00 that they're the respective top scorers for their teams. The big key here is that it includes ties so they could each be joint top with three or four others and we'd still ge the same full payout.

"Rory has finished top 10 in the two majors he's played at Bethpage and a big display here would add to what has already been a magical year.

Back Scottie Scheffler Top USA Points Scorer (inc ties) & Rory McIlroy Top European Points Scorer (inc ties) SBK 12/1

Dave Tindall: "I'll also back Scheffler at 23/103.30 to hit the opening tee shot for the USA on Friday morning.

"If you're going to play someone in all five matches, it helps to put them out first to secure maximum recovery time for their return to battle later that afternoon.

"Scheffler is a lock to play the morning foursomes - probably with Russell Henley (they played both matches together in this format in last year's Presidents Cup) - and it's a statement move by Bradley to make his best player lead the team off."

Back Scottie Scheffler To Hit the Opening Tee Shot - USA SBK 23/10

Andy Swales: "Ben Griffin has climbed to 11th in the world after a strong season. The 29-year-old has gained a whopping 181.58 world ranking points - see table below - since the start of April. Only Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy have amassed more points and we think Griffin could put some big points on the board for the US this week.

"Griffin has impressed at the Major tournaments too, averaging 70.90 strokes per round. This is his first time playing in the Ryder Cup and he will be keen to impress. Arriving in great form, and keen to perform well for his country on debut, he is a great bet for top US rookie at 16/5 points scorer."

Back Ben Griffin top US Rookie Points Scorer SBK 16/5

Ben Coley: "With Scottie Scheffler by far the best player in the game and home advantage so vital in team golf, the USA can win back the Ryder Cup. Each of the last five renewals has seen the home side win this bet by leading from start to finish, so this is a great way to boost the odds."

Back Day 1 USA, Day 2 USA, and USA to Win SBK 3/1

Ben Coley: "I do wonder if Jon Rahm, rather than Rory McIlroy, ought to head the betting (first European player out in Singles) for the away side and at 3/14.00 in what is likely a two-horse race, we can take a chance.

"Perhaps Donald will surprise us all and rip up the Rome plan but Rahm led the way there and halved his match against Scheffler, the second Ryder Cup in succession where they've locked horns, and I expect the Spaniard will be banging the door down for a crack at the world number one, who will be expected to lead the way for the US if he's performing to his usual standards."