Ryder Cup 2025: USA and Europe players' form stats for this week at Bethpage Black

Luke Donald and Tommy Fleetwood Ryder Cup preparations
Fleetwood (right) is one of two player tips at the Ryder Cup this week

There is much more to bet on at the Ryder Cup than which team will win so check out the players' form stats for USA and Europe and get tip for each... 

  • Player form stats for this week's Ryder Cup

  • Tips for USA and Europe players to back up to 10/34.33 

  • In-depth data for this week's contest Bethpage Black

It's nearly here. Two years after Europe trounced USA in Italy, captain Luke Donald takes Rory McIlroy and co. to New York State as they bid to retain the title and become the first Europe team to win across the pond since 2012.

The hosts are the favourites at 4/61.67, while Europe are 7/42.75 to win and the tie is 11/112.00. It's going to be tough for the visitors but the competition will be intense and the golf thrilling. Here are two player bets - one for each team - based on the form stats which you will find below.

Ryder Cup Player Props Bet #1 - Back Ben Griffin for top US rookie points scorer

Ben Griffin has climbed to 11th in the world after a strong season. The 29-year-old has gained a whopping 181.58 world ranking points - see table below - since the start of April. Only Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy have amassed more points and we think Griffin could put some big points on the board for the US this week.

Griffin has impressed at the Major tournaments too, averaging 70.90 strokes per round. This is his first time playing in the Ryder Cup and he will be keen to impress. Arriving in great form, and keen to perform well for his country on debut, he is a great bet for top US rookie at 16/54.20 points scorer.

Recommended Bet

Back Ben Griffin top US rookie points scorer

SBK16/5

Ryder Cup Player Props Bet #2 - Back Fleetwood for top UK&Ireland points scorer

Tommy Fleetwood will be playing in his fourth Ryder Cup, having previously been part of triumphant European teams in 2023 and 2018. He recently won his first PGA Tour title, with victory at the Tour Championship in Georgia a month ago, and should arrive in New York State feeling confident.

The world number seven has collected 178.69 ranking points since 1 April, the fifth most of any player, and is capable of rising to the occasion for Team Europe. While McIlroy is a worthy favourite to score the most points of any player from the UK and Ireland this week, Fleetwood is an appealing option at 10/34.33

Recommended Bet

Back Tommy Fleetwood top UK&Ire points scorer

SBK10/3

Stroke Averages


Major Championship Averages (2025)
Average .... (Rounds)
69.00: Scottie Scheffler (US) (16)
70.29: Bryson DeChambeau (US) (14)
70.31: Rory McIlroy (Eur) (16)
70.38: Xander Schauffele (US) (16)
70.63: Jon Rahm (Eur) (16)
70.69: Harris English (US) (16)
70.86: Robert MacIntyre (Eur) (14)
70.90: Ben Griffin (US) (10)
70.94: Matt Fitzpatrick (Eur) (16)
70.94: Tyrrell Hatton (Eur) (16)
71.06: JJ Spaun (US) (16)
71.08: Ludvig Aberg (Eur) (12)
71.19: Viktor Hovland (Eur) (16)
71.29: Tommy Fleetwood (Eur) (14)
71.38: Sam Burns (US) (16)
71.58: Russell Henley (US) (12)
71.58: Justin Rose (Eur) (12)
71.88: Rasmus Hojgaard (Eur) (16)
72.14: Collin Morikawa (US) (14)
72.25: Cameron Young (US) (12)
72.33: Justin Thomas (US) (12)
72.80: Sepp Straka (Eur) (10)
72.92: Shane Lowry (Eur) (12)
73.10: Patrick Cantlay (US) (10)

World Ranking Points


Points Gained Since April 1st
Pts
562.94: Scottie Scheffler (US)
234.11: Rory McIlroy (Eur)
181.58: Ben Griffin (US)
181.36: JJ Spaun (US)
178.69: Tommy Fleetwood (Eur)
161.27: Harris English (US)
153.55: Justin Rose (Eur)
149.81: Cameron Young (US)
137.54: Robert MacIntyre (Eur)
127.39: Justin Thomas (US)
119.80: Sepp Straka (Eur)
114.62: Russell Henley (US)
112.35: Matt Fitzpatrick (Eur)
109.55: Sam Burns (US)
91.08: Viktor Hovland (Eur)
77.83: Bryson DeChambeau (US)
72.20: Patrick Cantlay (US)
71.98: Xander Schauffele (US)
65.31: Ludvig Aberg (Eur)
59.62: Shane Lowry (Eur)
52.12: Tyrrell Hatton (Eur)
48.14: Rasmus Hojgaard (Eur)
45.41: Jon Rahm (Eur)
39.20: Collin Morikawa (US)

World Ranking


This Week's Top 25
1: Scottie Scheffler (US)
2: Rory McIlroy (Eur)
3: Russell Henley (US)
4: Xander Schauffele (US)
5: Justin Thomas (US)
6: JJ Spaun (US)
7: Tommy Fleetwood (Eur)
8: Collin Morikawa (US)
9: Robert MacIntyre (Eur)
10: Harris English (US)
11: Ben Griffin (US)
12: Viktor Hovland (Eur)
13: Keegan Bradley ** (US)
14: Justin Rose (Eur)
15: Sepp Straka (Eur)
16: Ludvig Aberg (Eur)
17: Hideki Matsuyama * (Asa)
18: Alex Noren * (Eur)
19: Maverick McNealy * (US)
20: Cameron Young (US)
21: Bryson DeChambeau (US)
22: Patrick Cantlay (US)
23: Sam Burns (US)
24: Shane Lowry (Eur)
25: Tyrrell Hatton (Eur)
* - Not playing in Ryder Cup; ** - American skipper

Now read Ryder Cup 2025 Player Guide: Profiles of Team USA

Last 10 Weeks (& Major Form) / Bethpage Form

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W38 W37 W36 W35 W34 W33 W32 W31 W30 W29
UNITED STATES
Sam Burns 13 7 4 28 61 45
Patrick Cantlay 30 2 30 9 MC
Bryson DeChambeau 14 13 11 10
Harris English 43 13 12 48 2
Ben Griffin 2 10 12 9 11 MC
Russell Henley 19 2 15 17 10
Collin Morikawa 43 19 33 22 MC
Xander Schauffele 28 22 7
JJ Spaun 6 25 23 2 23
Scottie Scheffler 1 4 1 3 1
Justin Thomas 69 7 33 28 34
Cameron Young 9 4 11 5 1 MC
EUROPE
Ludvig Aberg 20 21 7 9 23
Matt Fitzpatrick 5 5 6 17 32 8 4
Tommy Fleetwood 46 1 4 3 16
Tyrrell Hatton 5 42 32 34 21 16
Rasmus Hojgaard MC 2 13 2 34 16
Viktor Hovland 5 12 7 32 63
Shane Lowry 46 15 13 23 59 40
Robert MacIntyre MC* 17 2 38 44 7
Rory McIlroy 20 1 23 12 7
Jon Rahm 13 2 2 5 34
Justin Rose 61 21 30 1 16
Sepp Straka 30 17 52
MAJOR FORM 2024 & 2025
Player B25 U25 P25 M25 B24 U24 P24 M24
UNITED STATES
Sam Burns 45 7 19 46 31 9 MC MC
Patrick Cantlay MC MC MC 36 25 3 53 22
Bryson DeChambeau 10 MC 2 5 MC 1 2 6
Harris English 2 59 2 12 50 41 18 22
Ben Griffin MC 10 8 MC Wd
Russell Henley 10 10 MC MC 5 7 23 38
Collin Morikawa MC 23 50 14 16 14 4 3
Xander Schauffele 7 12 28 8 1 7 1 8
JJ Spaun 23 1 37 50
Scottie Scheffler 1 7 1 4 7 41 8 1
Justin Thomas 34 MC MC 36 31 MC 8 MC
Cameron Young MC 4 47 MC 31 67 63 9
EUROPE
Ludvig Aberg 23 MC MC 7 MC 12 MC 2
Matt Fitzpatrick 4 38 8 40 50 64 MC 22
Tommy Fleetwood 16 MC 41 21 MC 16 26 3
Tyrrell Hatton 16 4 60 14 MC 26 63 9
Rasmus Hojgaard 16 46 67 32 60 68
Viktor Hovland 63 3 28 21 MC MC 3 MC
Shane Lowry 40 MC MC 42 6 19 6 43
Robert MacIntyre 7 2 47 MC 50 MC 8
Rory McIlroy 7 19 47 1 MC 2 12 22
Jon Rahm 34 7 8 14 7 MC 45
Justin Rose 16 MC MC 2 2 MC 6 MC
Sepp Straka 52 MC MC MC 22 56 MC 16
Player PGA 19 FCPO 16 FCPO 12 USO 09
UNITED STATES
Sam Burns 29
Patrick Cantlay 3
Bryson DeChambeau MC
Harris English 60 24
Ben Griffin
Russell Henley 48
Collin Morikawa
Xander Schauffele 16
JJ Spaun 54
Scottie Scheffler
Justin Thomas 10
Cameron Young
EUROPE
Ludvig Aberg
Matt Fitzpatrick 41
Tommy Fleetwood 48
Tyrrell Hatton 48
Rasmus Hojgaard
Viktor Hovland
Shane Lowry 8
Robert MacIntyre
Rory McIlroy 8 31 24 10
Jon Rahm MC
Justin Rose 29 31 46 MC
Sepp Straka
Key:
PGA 19 = PGA Championship (2019)
FCPO 16 = FedEx Cup Play-Off event (2016)
FCPO 12 = FedEx Cup Play-Off event (2012)
USO 09 = US Open (2009)

