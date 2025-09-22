Ryder Cup 2025: USA and Europe players' form stats for this week at Bethpage Black

Player form stats for this week's Ryder Cup

Tips for USA and Europe players to back up to 10/3 4.33

In-depth data for this week's contest Bethpage Black

It's nearly here. Two years after Europe trounced USA in Italy, captain Luke Donald takes Rory McIlroy and co. to New York State as they bid to retain the title and become the first Europe team to win across the pond since 2012.

The hosts are the favourites at 4/61.67, while Europe are 7/42.75 to win and the tie is 11/112.00. It's going to be tough for the visitors but the competition will be intense and the golf thrilling. Here are two player bets - one for each team - based on the form stats which you will find below.

Ryder Cup Player Props Bet #1 - Back Ben Griffin for top US rookie points scorer

Ben Griffin has climbed to 11th in the world after a strong season. The 29-year-old has gained a whopping 181.58 world ranking points - see table below - since the start of April. Only Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy have amassed more points and we think Griffin could put some big points on the board for the US this week.

Griffin has impressed at the Major tournaments too, averaging 70.90 strokes per round. This is his first time playing in the Ryder Cup and he will be keen to impress. Arriving in great form, and keen to perform well for his country on debut, he is a great bet for top US rookie at 16/54.20 points scorer.

Recommended Bet Back Ben Griffin top US rookie points scorer SBK 16/5

Ryder Cup Player Props Bet #2 - Back Fleetwood for top UK&Ireland points scorer

Tommy Fleetwood will be playing in his fourth Ryder Cup, having previously been part of triumphant European teams in 2023 and 2018. He recently won his first PGA Tour title, with victory at the Tour Championship in Georgia a month ago, and should arrive in New York State feeling confident.

The world number seven has collected 178.69 ranking points since 1 April, the fifth most of any player, and is capable of rising to the occasion for Team Europe. While McIlroy is a worthy favourite to score the most points of any player from the UK and Ireland this week, Fleetwood is an appealing option at 10/34.33.

Recommended Bet Back Tommy Fleetwood top UK&Ire points scorer SBK 10/3

Stroke Averages



Major Championship Averages (2025)

Average .... (Rounds)

69.00: Scottie Scheffler (US) (16)

70.29: Bryson DeChambeau (US) (14)

70.31: Rory McIlroy (Eur) (16)

70.38: Xander Schauffele (US) (16)

70.63: Jon Rahm (Eur) (16)

70.69: Harris English (US) (16)

70.86: Robert MacIntyre (Eur) (14)

70.90: Ben Griffin (US) (10)

70.94: Matt Fitzpatrick (Eur) (16)

70.94: Tyrrell Hatton (Eur) (16)

71.06: JJ Spaun (US) (16)

71.08: Ludvig Aberg (Eur) (12)

71.19: Viktor Hovland (Eur) (16)

71.29: Tommy Fleetwood (Eur) (14)

71.38: Sam Burns (US) (16)

71.58: Russell Henley (US) (12)

71.58: Justin Rose (Eur) (12)

71.88: Rasmus Hojgaard (Eur) (16)

72.14: Collin Morikawa (US) (14)

72.25: Cameron Young (US) (12)

72.33: Justin Thomas (US) (12)

72.80: Sepp Straka (Eur) (10)

72.92: Shane Lowry (Eur) (12)

73.10: Patrick Cantlay (US) (10)

World Ranking Points



Points Gained Since April 1st

Pts

562.94: Scottie Scheffler (US)

234.11: Rory McIlroy (Eur)

181.58: Ben Griffin (US)

181.36: JJ Spaun (US)

178.69: Tommy Fleetwood (Eur)

161.27: Harris English (US)

153.55: Justin Rose (Eur)

149.81: Cameron Young (US)

137.54: Robert MacIntyre (Eur)

127.39: Justin Thomas (US)

119.80: Sepp Straka (Eur)

114.62: Russell Henley (US)

112.35: Matt Fitzpatrick (Eur)

109.55: Sam Burns (US)

91.08: Viktor Hovland (Eur)

77.83: Bryson DeChambeau (US)

72.20: Patrick Cantlay (US)

71.98: Xander Schauffele (US)

65.31: Ludvig Aberg (Eur)

59.62: Shane Lowry (Eur)

52.12: Tyrrell Hatton (Eur)

48.14: Rasmus Hojgaard (Eur)

45.41: Jon Rahm (Eur)

39.20: Collin Morikawa (US)

World Ranking



This Week's Top 25

1: Scottie Scheffler (US)

2: Rory McIlroy (Eur)

3: Russell Henley (US)

4: Xander Schauffele (US)

5: Justin Thomas (US)

6: JJ Spaun (US)

7: Tommy Fleetwood (Eur)

8: Collin Morikawa (US)

9: Robert MacIntyre (Eur)

10: Harris English (US)

11: Ben Griffin (US)

12: Viktor Hovland (Eur)

13: Keegan Bradley ** (US)

14: Justin Rose (Eur)

15: Sepp Straka (Eur)

16: Ludvig Aberg (Eur)

17: Hideki Matsuyama * (Asa)

18: Alex Noren * (Eur)

19: Maverick McNealy * (US)

20: Cameron Young (US)

21: Bryson DeChambeau (US)

22: Patrick Cantlay (US)

23: Sam Burns (US)

24: Shane Lowry (Eur)

25: Tyrrell Hatton (Eur)

* - Not playing in Ryder Cup; ** - American skipper