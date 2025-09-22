Ryder Cup 2025: USA and Europe players' form stats for this week at Bethpage Black
There is much more to bet on at the Ryder Cup than which team will win so check out the players' form stats for USA and Europe and get tip for each...
-
Player form stats for this week's Ryder Cup
-
Tips for USA and Europe players to back up to 10/34.33
-
In-depth data for this week's contest Bethpage Black
It's nearly here. Two years after Europe trounced USA in Italy, captain Luke Donald takes Rory McIlroy and co. to New York State as they bid to retain the title and become the first Europe team to win across the pond since 2012.
The hosts are the favourites at 4/61.67, while Europe are 7/42.75 to win and the tie is 11/112.00. It's going to be tough for the visitors but the competition will be intense and the golf thrilling. Here are two player bets - one for each team - based on the form stats which you will find below.
Ryder Cup Player Props Bet #1 - Back Ben Griffin for top US rookie points scorer
Ben Griffin has climbed to 11th in the world after a strong season. The 29-year-old has gained a whopping 181.58 world ranking points - see table below - since the start of April. Only Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy have amassed more points and we think Griffin could put some big points on the board for the US this week.
Griffin has impressed at the Major tournaments too, averaging 70.90 strokes per round. This is his first time playing in the Ryder Cup and he will be keen to impress. Arriving in great form, and keen to perform well for his country on debut, he is a great bet for top US rookie at 16/54.20 points scorer.
Ryder Cup Player Props Bet #2 - Back Fleetwood for top UK&Ireland points scorer
Tommy Fleetwood will be playing in his fourth Ryder Cup, having previously been part of triumphant European teams in 2023 and 2018. He recently won his first PGA Tour title, with victory at the Tour Championship in Georgia a month ago, and should arrive in New York State feeling confident.
The world number seven has collected 178.69 ranking points since 1 April, the fifth most of any player, and is capable of rising to the occasion for Team Europe. While McIlroy is a worthy favourite to score the most points of any player from the UK and Ireland this week, Fleetwood is an appealing option at 10/34.33.
Stroke Averages
Major Championship Averages (2025)
Average .... (Rounds)
69.00: Scottie Scheffler (US) (16)
70.29: Bryson DeChambeau (US) (14)
70.31: Rory McIlroy (Eur) (16)
70.38: Xander Schauffele (US) (16)
70.63: Jon Rahm (Eur) (16)
70.69: Harris English (US) (16)
70.86: Robert MacIntyre (Eur) (14)
70.90: Ben Griffin (US) (10)
70.94: Matt Fitzpatrick (Eur) (16)
70.94: Tyrrell Hatton (Eur) (16)
71.06: JJ Spaun (US) (16)
71.08: Ludvig Aberg (Eur) (12)
71.19: Viktor Hovland (Eur) (16)
71.29: Tommy Fleetwood (Eur) (14)
71.38: Sam Burns (US) (16)
71.58: Russell Henley (US) (12)
71.58: Justin Rose (Eur) (12)
71.88: Rasmus Hojgaard (Eur) (16)
72.14: Collin Morikawa (US) (14)
72.25: Cameron Young (US) (12)
72.33: Justin Thomas (US) (12)
72.80: Sepp Straka (Eur) (10)
72.92: Shane Lowry (Eur) (12)
73.10: Patrick Cantlay (US) (10)
World Ranking Points
Points Gained Since April 1st
Pts
562.94: Scottie Scheffler (US)
234.11: Rory McIlroy (Eur)
181.58: Ben Griffin (US)
181.36: JJ Spaun (US)
178.69: Tommy Fleetwood (Eur)
161.27: Harris English (US)
153.55: Justin Rose (Eur)
149.81: Cameron Young (US)
137.54: Robert MacIntyre (Eur)
127.39: Justin Thomas (US)
119.80: Sepp Straka (Eur)
114.62: Russell Henley (US)
112.35: Matt Fitzpatrick (Eur)
109.55: Sam Burns (US)
91.08: Viktor Hovland (Eur)
77.83: Bryson DeChambeau (US)
72.20: Patrick Cantlay (US)
71.98: Xander Schauffele (US)
65.31: Ludvig Aberg (Eur)
59.62: Shane Lowry (Eur)
52.12: Tyrrell Hatton (Eur)
48.14: Rasmus Hojgaard (Eur)
45.41: Jon Rahm (Eur)
39.20: Collin Morikawa (US)
World Ranking
This Week's Top 25
1: Scottie Scheffler (US)
2: Rory McIlroy (Eur)
3: Russell Henley (US)
4: Xander Schauffele (US)
5: Justin Thomas (US)
6: JJ Spaun (US)
7: Tommy Fleetwood (Eur)
8: Collin Morikawa (US)
9: Robert MacIntyre (Eur)
10: Harris English (US)
11: Ben Griffin (US)
12: Viktor Hovland (Eur)
13: Keegan Bradley ** (US)
14: Justin Rose (Eur)
15: Sepp Straka (Eur)
16: Ludvig Aberg (Eur)
17: Hideki Matsuyama * (Asa)
18: Alex Noren * (Eur)
19: Maverick McNealy * (US)
20: Cameron Young (US)
21: Bryson DeChambeau (US)
22: Patrick Cantlay (US)
23: Sam Burns (US)
24: Shane Lowry (Eur)
25: Tyrrell Hatton (Eur)
* - Not playing in Ryder Cup; ** - American skipper
Now read Ryder Cup 2025 Player Guide: Profiles of Team USA
Last 10 Weeks (& Major Form) / Bethpage Form
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W38
|W37
|W36
|W35
|W34
|W33
|W32
|W31
|W30
|W29
|UNITED STATES
|Sam Burns
|13
|7
|4
|28
|61
|45
|Patrick Cantlay
|30
|2
|30
|9
|MC
|Bryson DeChambeau
|14
|13
|11
|10
|Harris English
|43
|13
|12
|48
|2
|Ben Griffin
|2
|10
|12
|9
|11
|MC
|Russell Henley
|19
|2
|15
|17
|10
|Collin Morikawa
|43
|19
|33
|22
|MC
|Xander Schauffele
|28
|22
|7
|JJ Spaun
|6
|25
|23
|2
|23
|Scottie Scheffler
|1
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Justin Thomas
|69
|7
|33
|28
|34
|Cameron Young
|9
|4
|11
|5
|1
|MC
|EUROPE
|Ludvig Aberg
|20
|21
|7
|9
|23
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|5
|5
|6
|17
|32
|8
|4
|Tommy Fleetwood
|46
|1
|4
|3
|16
|Tyrrell Hatton
|5
|42
|32
|34
|21
|16
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|MC
|2
|13
|2
|34
|16
|Viktor Hovland
|5
|12
|7
|32
|63
|Shane Lowry
|46
|15
|13
|23
|59
|40
|Robert MacIntyre
|MC*
|17
|2
|38
|44
|7
|Rory McIlroy
|20
|1
|23
|12
|7
|Jon Rahm
|13
|2
|2
|5
|34
|Justin Rose
|61
|21
|30
|1
|16
|Sepp Straka
|30
|17
|52
|MAJOR FORM 2024 & 2025
|Player
|B25
|U25
|P25
|M25
|B24
|U24
|P24
|M24
|UNITED STATES
|Sam Burns
|45
|7
|19
|46
|31
|9
|MC
|MC
|Patrick Cantlay
|MC
|MC
|MC
|36
|25
|3
|53
|22
|Bryson DeChambeau
|10
|MC
|2
|5
|MC
|1
|2
|6
|Harris English
|2
|59
|2
|12
|50
|41
|18
|22
|Ben Griffin
|MC
|10
|8
|MC
|Wd
|Russell Henley
|10
|10
|MC
|MC
|5
|7
|23
|38
|Collin Morikawa
|MC
|23
|50
|14
|16
|14
|4
|3
|Xander Schauffele
|7
|12
|28
|8
|1
|7
|1
|8
|JJ Spaun
|23
|1
|37
|50
|Scottie Scheffler
|1
|7
|1
|4
|7
|41
|8
|1
|Justin Thomas
|34
|MC
|MC
|36
|31
|MC
|8
|MC
|Cameron Young
|MC
|4
|47
|MC
|31
|67
|63
|9
|EUROPE
|Ludvig Aberg
|23
|MC
|MC
|7
|MC
|12
|MC
|2
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|4
|38
|8
|40
|50
|64
|MC
|22
|Tommy Fleetwood
|16
|MC
|41
|21
|MC
|16
|26
|3
|Tyrrell Hatton
|16
|4
|60
|14
|MC
|26
|63
|9
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|16
|46
|67
|32
|60
|68
|Viktor Hovland
|63
|3
|28
|21
|MC
|MC
|3
|MC
|Shane Lowry
|40
|MC
|MC
|42
|6
|19
|6
|43
|Robert MacIntyre
|7
|2
|47
|MC
|50
|MC
|8
|Rory McIlroy
|7
|19
|47
|1
|MC
|2
|12
|22
|Jon Rahm
|34
|7
|8
|14
|7
|MC
|45
|Justin Rose
|16
|MC
|MC
|2
|2
|MC
|6
|MC
|Sepp Straka
|52
|MC
|MC
|MC
|22
|56
|MC
|16
|Player
|PGA 19
|FCPO 16
|FCPO 12
|USO 09
|UNITED STATES
|Sam Burns
|29
|Patrick Cantlay
|3
|Bryson DeChambeau
|MC
|Harris English
|60
|24
|Ben Griffin
|Russell Henley
|48
|Collin Morikawa
|Xander Schauffele
|16
|JJ Spaun
|54
|Scottie Scheffler
|Justin Thomas
|10
|Cameron Young
|EUROPE
|Ludvig Aberg
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|41
|Tommy Fleetwood
|48
|Tyrrell Hatton
|48
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|Viktor Hovland
|Shane Lowry
|8
|Robert MacIntyre
|Rory McIlroy
|8
|31
|24
|10
|Jon Rahm
|MC
|Justin Rose
|29
|31
|46
|MC
|Sepp Straka
|Key:
|PGA 19 = PGA Championship (2019)
|FCPO 16 = FedEx Cup Play-Off event (2016)
|FCPO 12 = FedEx Cup Play-Off event (2012)
|USO 09 = US Open (2009)
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
Ryder Cup 2025: Dave Tindall's best bets for Bethpage Black
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
Ryder Cup 2025: USA and Europe players' form stats for this week at Bethpage Black
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
Ryder Cup 2025 Player Guide: Profiles of Team USA
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
The Punter's In-Play Blog: Cream rises to the top again at Nom-La-Bretèche