Golf...Only Bettor Ryder Cup 2025 Podcast: Ben Coley, Dave Tindall and Sarah Stirk star in our preview show

Golf...Only Bettor team agree Ryder Cup this should be close

Best betting angles covered for Bethpage in special episode

Get best bets from Dave Tindall and Ben Coley

Listen to the Golf...Only Bettor podcast Ryder Cup 2025 preview to get the best bets for this week's USA v Europe showdown at Bethpage Black.

Host Sarah Stirk is joined by Betting.Betfair golf tipster Dave Tindall and Sporting Life's Ben Coley to look ahead to the biennial contest and the exciting news is that all three expect it to be close.

Team Europe triumphed two years ago in Italy but have not won on US soil since 2012. A Team USA line-up that features world number one Scottie Scheffler, backed up by a pumped home crowd in New York State, mean it will be a tough ask for Luke Donald's men.

Listen to the show for in-depth analysis and the podcast team's best bets and see below a brief summary of their comments and picks.

Golf...Only Bettor Ryder Cup 2025 preview

Top USA points scorer tips

Dave Tindall: "The one I like as an outsider is Cameron Young 9/110.00. He could play four matches. I know he is a rookie but he is from New York. I think he is a bit of value if he gets a good start. He is my idea as a top US points scorer."

Ben Coley: "It all points to Scottie Scheffler 3/14.00. He will go out on Friday and, if he wins, there is no way he doesn't play every other session too. Bet on Scheffler to win his first match, keep rolling it up and you might end with a four-fold worth 10/111.00. Scheffler top scorer and Scheffler top US scorer - I could not get away from it."

Top Europe points scorer tips

Dave: "I like Tommy Fleetwood 6/17.00. Who knows what that win in the Tour Championship has done for his confidence? He has a better overall points rate than McIlroy and Jon Rahm [in previous Ryder Cups].

Ben: "Viktor Hovland 10/111.00 has not missed a session at a Ryder Cup. There is a question mark over his form but I think he is made for this."

Special bets for Ryder Cup 2025

Dave: "I like the USA to win the first point. There is every chance Scheffler goes out in match one. Donald may play McIlroy further down. So USA to win the first point is a nice way of landing a quick 4/51.80 bet."

Ben: "Rahm lead off for Europe in Rome. McIlroy may prefer to play further down. i don't think he wants to be in the top match. Rahm will want a crack at Scheffler in match one. He will be backing on that door. Rahm has played in match one of all three Ryder Cups he has played so far. Rahm 3/14.00 to be first out for Europe."

This just a taste of what the Golf...Only Bettor team are backing in this week's Ryder Cup. They all believe it will be a fantastic three days of golf so listen to the show to get the full preview and all the best bets.

Now read: Form guide for all 24 players at the 2025 Ryder Cup