RSM Classic Tips

Steve Rawlings: "Strong current form is far from an essential pre-requisite here but having backed him at a juicy 160.0 in Bermuda, I make no apologies for leaving a few chips on the table on last week's winner, Camilo Villegas.

"He's looking to win back-to-back, having finished runner-up in Mexico the week before his win in Bermuda.

"Brendon Todd led here after three rounds when in search of his third win in-a-row, having won the Bermuda Championship and the World Wide Championship in Mexico back in 2019. Villegas won the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship back-to-back in 2008.

"He's won and finished runner-up at the Honda Classic and he was second here in 2016 so I'm not surprised to see him in the line-up given how well the venue suits him. A price of 80.0 was just too big for the hottest player in the field."

Dave Tindall: "Ben Griffin is at home, literally, in this environment and after missing the cut on his first go in 2018 when far from the player he is now, the 27-year-old took tied 29th last year after opening with a 63.

Speaking at this event 12 months ago, he said: "I play here a lot, I'm comfortable."

"And he reiterated his liking for this style of coastal golf last week when at Port Royal, home of the Bermuda championship: "I like the course type with the Bermuda grass and the green types, and I feel like it's a course that sets up well for my game."

"If he can find the putting prowess he showed at the Sanderson Farms (also Bermuda greens), Griffin could give his family and local friends plenty to whoop and holler about."

Steve Rawlings: "Having finished sixth in the Fortinet Championship and fourth last week in Bermuda, 26-year-old Carl Yuan, who sits right on the cut off point at 125, has given himself a great chance to earn his card for next year.

"As a winner on the Korn Ferry Tour in Louisiana back in February, and with back-to-back seventh placed finishes in Georgia at the Club Car Championship, Yuan looks a very fair price at 160.0 to build on last week's top-four at a track that correlates brilliantly."

Andy Swales: "Among those with a solid course history are 'top seed' Brian Harman 16/1, Kevin Kisner 150/1, Webb Simpson 70/1 and JJ Spaun 40/1.

"However, three-time podium finisher Simpson and former champion Kisner, have both slipped down the World Ranking considerably in recent months.

"Spaun might be a better bet to get among the contenders this weekend. The 33-year-old, who claimed his maiden PGA Tour title last season, was runner-up here six years ago, and his last two visits have each yielded top-20s.

"Harman, this year's Open Championship winner, is the only member of the world's top 10 taking part. The American was runner-up at Seaside 12 months ago but since August's Tour Championship, his only competitive action was the Ryder Cup in Italy."

DP World Tour Championship Tips

Steve Rawlings: "Ryan Fox's best round here was his first. The Kiwi opened the 2017 edition with a 67 to sit two off the lead in fourth before going on to finish 28th and on his two subsequent visits he's finished 45th and 19th. He doesn't have a dazzling array of course form but this place really should suit him.

"Given he's a winner of the Alfred Dunhill Links, as well as the Ras Al Khaimah Classic, Fox really should take to this track like a duck to water and this might just be the year it all clicks.

"He's been extremely weak in the market after last week's poor performance in South Africa where he eventually finished 51st after a fabulous start. He was matched at just 5.3 on Thursday after he'd played his first 11 holes in six-under-par but he lost his way badly after that.

"It could well be that he's now in winddown mode after another great autumn (won the BMW at Wentworth and finished second when defending the Alfred Dunhill Links) but I thought he was worth chancing at a big price.

"Fox still had a chance of winning the Race to Dubai last week and I wonder whether he just downed tools once he knew that was out of the window? I was amazed to see him drift all the way out to 60.0 and I thought he was well worth taking a chance on at 50.0."

Matt Cooper: "Sami Valimaki made his breakthrough on the DP World Tour with victory in the 2020 Oman Open at Al Mouj GC which ticks a few boxes for this week: it's a desert track, it's one that suits excellent links performers and it was, like the Earth Course, designed by Greg Norman.

"At the end of 2020, Valimaki also finished T13th on the Fire Course at Jumeirah ahead of landing fifth on debut in this championship. He struggled soon after that sparkling rookie season but over the last year or so he has recalibrated and he confirmed he was back to his best with victory in the Qatar Masters at Doha a few weeks ago.

"As things stand he will win one of the 10 PGA Tour cards available to the highest-ranked performers not already exempt but he needs a solid week to confirm it. That should ensure he's sharp."

Dave Tindall: "Robert MacIntyre should feel the good vibes again this week as he reunites with the majority of Europe's triumphant Ryder Cup team. The Scot played his part in that memorable victory in Rome and I'm hoping he'll puff his chest out and flourish again in round one.

"MacIntyre has had three finishes of 26th or better in the four events he's played since the Ryder Cup, the highlight a top six in the Qatar Masters. That liking for desert golf has shown itself in the United Arab Emirates too with 12 of his 17 starts in the country resulting in top 25s.

"In four cracks at this event, he's twice started out with 68s and they were good enough for second place after day one in 2020 and fifth following the first lap in 2021."

Andy Swales: "Fairways are wide, while trees and dense vegetation are hardly an issue. Putting surfaces are large, quick and undulating, with many of the Great White Shark's greens guarded by large, deep sand bunkers. Water has an impact on just five holes, with four of these arriving deep into the back nine.

"Between them, Jon Rahm 11/2 and Matt Fitzpatrick 12/1 have won this event five times in the last seven years. Three-time champion Rahm is making his fifth appearance in this event, while two-time winner Fitzpatrick has posted three other top-five finishes.

"The world No 8 Englishman won in Scotland on his most recent outing last month. And three of his last five starts have yielded podium positions."

