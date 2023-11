Wide fairways and large greens promote attacking golf

Big-hitting Nicolai 20/1 21.00 will fancy his chances here

Rahm 11/2 6.40 seeks fourth Earth success in five visits

Tournament and Course Notes

• The leading 50 golfers in the Race to Dubai standings will be chasing a share of this week's prize pot of €10m. Winner to receive almost €3m, while the player who finishes last will pocket over €30k;

• Seven members of the world's top 15 are teeing-up at Jumeirah Golf Estates on Thursday;

• At around 7,700 yards in length, the Greg Norman-designed Earth Course was built to entice the big hitters and promote attacking golf. That said Matt Fitzpatrick, who is a more modest performer off the tee, has won this event twice;

• Fairways are wide, while trees and dense vegetation are hardly an issue. Putting surfaces are large, quick and undulating, with many of the Great White Shark's greens guarded by large, deep sand bunkers;

• Water has an impact on just five holes, with four of these arriving deep into the back nine.

Good Current Form And Strong Course History

Between them, Jon Rahm 11/26.40 and Matt Fitzpatrick 12/113.00 have won this event five times in the last seven years.

Three-time champion Rahm is making his fifth appearance in this event, while two-time winner Fitzpatrick has posted three other top-five finishes.

The world No 8 Englishman won in Scotland on his most recent outing last month. And three of his last five starts have yielded podium positions.

Good Current Form

Tom Kim 18/119.00, who makes his Earth Course debut, tees-up for the first time since winning in Las Vegas in mid-October.

Others, who are currently performing well, are Thorbjorn Olesen 33/134.00 - three straight T10s - Dan Bradbury 125/1126.00, Ryo Hisatsune 66/167.00 and Matt Wallace 55/156.00.

Although unlikely to emerge as the champion, all four should not be overlooked as potential E/W selections.

Nicolai Hojgaard 28/129.00, one of the game's longer hitters, finished second on Sunday at Sun City, which is another of golf's monster layouts.

Good Course Form

World No 2 Rory McIlroy 5/15.80 has won twice at the Earth Course, most recently in 2015. And there have been seven other top-six finishes at this venue.

Other than the Ryder Cup, McIlroy's last competitive action came in mid-September. The 34-year-old cannot be caught at the top of the Race to Dubai standings.

Tyrrell Hatton 14/115.00 has twice finished second at the venue, while Tommy Fleetwood 14/115.00 and Shane Lowry 28/129.00 have both enjoyed four top-10s.

Stroke Averages



Lowest Eight at the Earth Course (Jumeirah Estates) (2017-22)

Average .... (Rounds)

67.50: Jon Rahm (16)

68.92: Alexander Bjork (12)

69.00: Rory McIlroy (16)

69.17: Matt Fitzpatrick (24)

69.25: Tommy Fleetwood (24)

69.71: Tyrrell Hatton (24)

69.85: Shane Lowry (20)

70.06: Adrian Otaegui (16)

Min. No. of Rounds = 12

Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves