The Punter's De-brief: Homa wins wire-to-wire and 159/1 pick Villegas wins in Bermuda
Steven Rawlings
13 November 2023
3:00 min read Max Homa has won the Nedbank Golf Challenge and Steve's [160.0] pick, Camilo Villegas, the Bermuda Championship and our man looks back on their victories here... [160.0] pick, Villegas, lands the spoils in Bermuda Read my Dubai World Tour Championship preview here Read my RSM Classic preview here Find out about Betfair tools for Safer Gambling Homa goes wire-to-wire Pre-event [50.0] chance, Thorbjorn Olesen, momentarily drew level with the well-backed [10/1] second favourite, Max Homa, on the back-nine in round four of the Nedbank Golf Challenge, and the Dane was matched at a low of [2.2], but he never really looked like overhauling the impressive American. Homa caught a big break off the 14th tee, but he made the most of his luck, securing a safe par five there before making back-to-back birdies at 15 and 16 to put the event to bed. A very lucky break for @Maxhoma as he hits a buggy and lands back in play...#NGC2023 pic.twitter.com/NI4ixcTMdh -- DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) November 12, 2023 Trading at around [7/2], Homa had been tied for the lead with Vincent Norrman, Nicolai Hojgaard and Dan Bradbury after round one and he was in front alongside Matthieu Pavon on ten-under-par at the hallway stage - trading at [2/1]. Homa led on his own with a round to go, one ahead of Pavon, and two clear of Olesen and Nicolai Hojgaard, but with 54-hole leaders not having a great record since the field sizes were increased, he went into round four trading at [11/10]. In eight previous renewals since the fields had been expanded, Marc Leishman, in 2015, had been the only third round leader to go on to win, the previous five winners had trailed by six, three, three, six and three strokes with a round to go, and nobody had won wire-to-wire, so Homa's victory was extremely impressive. Add in the fact that debutants don't have a great record and the victory becomes even more noteworthy. Justin Thomas, who finished nicely to grab fourth place, hinted that he'd like to return in 12 months' time to keep the defending champ company, should Homa make the trip, but he'll do well to finish in front of his pal. The Gary Player Country Club takes some getting to know yet the world number eight took to the place like a duck to water so Homa may well be worth siding with next year given how well defending champions fare. Ernie Els, Jim Furyk, Lee Westwood, and Tommy Fleetwood have all won the title back-to-back this century. Homa revealed at the end of round three that he'd been feeling a bit homesick so he's by no means certain to return next year but it would be a shame if he didn't. It wasn't the most exciting tournament I've ever watched but Homa put on an absolute clinic and he's year another high-class champion. We're yet to witness a triple-figure priced winner of the Nedbank and five of the last six winners have gone off at less than [25/1]. And the odd man out, Lee Westwood, who went off at [55.0], was winning the event for the third time so wasn't impossible to fancy. The cream rises to the top in the Nedbank and the first four home this year were all Ryder Cuppers. Villegas wins in Bermuda Over on the PGA Tour, my Find Me a 100 Winner picks, Camilo Villegas, and Stewart Cink, went into the final round of the Bermuda Championship with a chance to land the spoils. Cink, who was backed at [150.0], was matched at a low of [8.6] on Friday and he started nicely yesterday, birdying two of the first three holes but the putter misbehaved after that and as they day progressed, the third round leader, Alex Noren, who had been a well-backed [27.0] chance before the off, and my man, Villegas, who was backed at a whopping [160.0], were left to fight out the finish. Villegas caught Noren with a birdie at the third and he was in front on his own after two more followed at four and five. The pair were tied at the top after Noren birdied six and but the momentum really shifted around the turn as the Swede, who was matched at a low of [1.8], made back-to-back bogeys at nine and ten. Noren got back to within a stroke with a birdie at 12 but victory for Villegas looked assured after this brilliant approach on 15. Off the flagstick!Solo leader @CamiloVillegasR goes right at it @Bermuda_Champ. pic.twitter.com/DHgZhiQm0C -- PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 12, 2023 We've only had five renewals but the Bermuda is starting to be a really good event for veterans and outsiders. Villegas was the third triple-figure priced winner and going into the fourth round yesterday, three of the top-five were in the 40s and Cink was in his 50s! The course is short and wind-affected, and it really does give the older pros a chance to pick up a title. Read my RSM Classic preview here. Read my DP World Tour Championship preview here. sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fthe-punters-de-brief-homa-wins-wire-to-wire-159-1-tip-wins-in-bermuda-131123-167.html&text=The%20Punter%27s%20De-brief%3A%20Homa%20wins%20wire-to-wire%20and%20159%2F1%20pick%20Villegas%20wins%20in%20Bermuda" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Max Homa has won the Nedbank Golf Challenge and Steve's <b class="inline_odds" title="159/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">160.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">159/1</span></b> pick, Camilo Villegas, the Bermuda Championship and our man looks back on their victories here...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong><b class="inline_odds" title="159/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">160.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">159/1</span></b> pick, Villegas, lands the spoils in Bermuda</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Read my Dubai World Tour Championship preview <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/dp-world-tour-championship-2023-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-131123-167.html">here</a></strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Read my RSM Classic preview <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/rsm-classic-2023-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-131123-167.html">here</a></strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/safer-gambling-on-betfair-tools-to-help-091120-204.html">Find out about Betfair tools for Safer Gambling</a><strong></strong></h3> </li> <hr><h2><strong>Homa goes wire-to-wire</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Pre-event <b class="inline_odds" title="49/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">50.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">49/1</span></b> chance, Thorbjorn Olesen, momentarily drew level with the well-backed <b class="inline_odds" title="11.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11.00</span></b> second favourite, <strong>Max Homa</strong>, on the back-nine in round four of the Nedbank Golf Challenge, and the Dane was matched at a low of <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b>, but he never really looked like overhauling the impressive American.</p><p>Homa caught a big break off the 14<sup>th</sup> tee, but he made the most of his luck, securing a safe par five there before making back-to-back birdies at 15 and 16 to put the event to bed.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">A very lucky break for <a href="https://twitter.com/Maxhoma?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Maxhoma</a> as he hits a buggy and lands back in play...<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NGC2023?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NGC2023</a> <a href="https://t.co/NI4ixcTMdh">pic.twitter.com/NI4ixcTMdh</a></p> -- DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) <a href="https://twitter.com/DPWorldTour/status/1723663389984010323?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 12, 2023</a></blockquote><p> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>Trading at around <b class="inline_odds" title="4.40"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.40</span></b>, Homa had been tied for the lead with Vincent Norrman, Nicolai Hojgaard and Dan Bradbury after round one and he was in front alongside Matthieu Pavon on ten-under-par at the hallway stage - trading at <b class="inline_odds" title="2.94"><span class="inline_odds__main">2/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.94</span></b>.</p><p>Homa led on his own with a round to go, one ahead of Pavon, and two clear of Olesen and Nicolai Hojgaard, but with 54-hole leaders not having a great record since the field sizes were increased, he went into round four trading at <b class="inline_odds" title="2.08"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/10</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.08</span></b>.</p><p>In eight previous renewals since the fields had been expanded, Marc Leishman, in 2015, had been the only third round leader to go on to win, the previous five winners had trailed by six, three, three, six and three strokes with a round to go, and nobody had won wire-to-wire, so Homa's victory was extremely impressive.</p><p>Add in the fact that debutants don't have a great record and the victory becomes even more noteworthy.</p><p>Justin Thomas, who finished nicely to grab fourth place, hinted that he'd like to return in 12 months' time to keep the defending champ company, should Homa make the trip, but he'll do well to finish in front of his pal.</p><p>The Gary Player Country Club takes some getting to know yet the world number eight took to the place like a duck to water so Homa may well be worth siding with next year given how well defending champions fare.</p><p>Ernie Els, Jim Furyk, Lee Westwood, and Tommy Fleetwood have all won the title back-to-back this century.</p><p>Homa revealed at the end of round three that he'd been feeling a bit homesick so he's by no means certain to return next year but it would be a shame if he didn't.</p><p>It wasn't the most exciting tournament I've ever watched but Homa put on an absolute clinic and he's year another high-class champion.</p><p>We're yet to witness a triple-figure priced winner of the Nedbank and five of the last six winners have gone off at less than <b class="inline_odds" title="26.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">25/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">26.00</span></b>. And the odd man out, Lee Westwood, who went off at [55.0], was winning the event for the third time so wasn't impossible to fancy.

The cream rises to the top in the Nedbank and the first four home this year were all Ryder Cuppers.

Villegas wins in Bermuda

Over on the PGA Tour, my Find Me a 100 Winner picks, Camilo Villegas, and Stewart Cink, went into the final round of the Bermuda Championship with a chance to land the spoils.

Cink, who was backed at [150.0], was matched at a low of [8.6] on Friday and he started nicely yesterday, birdying two of the first three holes but the putter misbehaved after that and as they day progressed, the third round leader, Alex Noren, who had been a well-backed [27.0] chance before the off, and my man, Villegas, who was backed at a whopping [160.0], were left to fight out the finish.

Villegas caught Noren with a birdie at the third and he was in front on his own after two more followed at four and five.

The pair were tied at the top after Noren birdied six and but the momentum really shifted around the turn as the Swede, who was matched at a low of [1.8], made back-to-back bogeys at nine and ten.

Noren got back to within a stroke with a birdie at 12 but victory for Villegas looked assured after this brilliant approach on 15.

Off the flagstick!

Solo leader @CamiloVillegasR goes right at it @Bermuda_Champ. pic.twitter.com/DHgZhiQm0C

— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 12, 2023

We've only had five renewals but the Bermuda is starting to be a really good event for veterans and outsiders.

Villegas was the third triple-figure priced winner and going into the fourth round yesterday, three of the top-five were in the 40s and Cink was in his 50s!

The course is short and wind-affected, and it really does give the older pros a chance to pick up a title.

Read my RSM Classic preview here.

Read my DP World Tour Championship preview here. Betfair proudly supports Safer Gambling Week (13-19 November 2023). 