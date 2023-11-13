</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Frsm-classic-2023-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-131123-167.html&rfr=977216">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Frsm-classic-2023-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-131123-167.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/safer-gambling-week-2023/safer-gambling-week-stay-in-control-and-keep-betting-fun-081123-1225.html">Safer Gambling Week 2023: Social tipster Bad Man Betting opens up</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-results-wolves-matched-at-999-1-as-they-beat-tottenham-111123-200.html">Premier League: Two 999/1 winners, respite for Ten Hag and wins for title chasers</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea-v-man-city-premier-league-predictions-how-to-back-a-bet-builder-at-4-1-on-betfair-on-sunday-081123-1015.html">Premier League Big Match Focus: How to back a 4/1 Bet Builder in Chelsea v Man City</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-5-2-danny-can-dictate-down-in-grade-at-kempton-121123-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: 5/2 Danny can dictate down in grade at Kempton</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/horse-racing-tips-two-chances-for-wolverhampton-on-monday-in-100-1-ew-double-131123-134.html">Horse Racing Tips: Two chances for Wolverhampton on Monday in 100/1 EW double </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/safer-gambling-week/daryl-carter-we-should-all-embrace-safer-gambling-week-011123-1081.html">Daryl Carter: Embrace Safer Gambling Week and use the tools available to you</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-de-brief-homa-wins-wire-to-wire-159-1-tip-wins-in-bermuda-131123-167.html">The Punter's De-brief: Homa wins wire-to-wire and 159/1 pick Villegas wins in Bermuda</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/rsm-classic-2023-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-131123-167.html">RSM Classic: The Punter's Preview</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/dp-world-tour-championship-2023-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-131123-167.html">DP World Tour Championship: The Punter's Preview</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/world-cup-tips-how-the-semi-final-teams-stack-up-121123-194.html">World Cup Tips: How the semi-final teams stack up</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/india-v-netherlands-world-cup-tips-how-to-bet-the-mismatch-101123-194.html">India v Netherlands World Cup Tips: How to bet the mismatch</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/england-v-pakistan-world-cup-tips-beaten-champs-a-horrible-price-101123-194.html">England v Pakistan World Cup Tips: Beaten champs a horrible price</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/">Cricket World Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/paris-masters-day-2-tips-in-form-bonzi-can-extend-lajovics-indoor-woe-301023-778.html">Paris Masters Day 2 Tips: In-form Bonzi can extend Lajovic's indoor woe</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/paris-masters-outright-tips-djokovic-the-man-to-beat-in-the-french-capital-301023-778.html">Paris Masters Outright Tips: Djokovic the man to beat in the French capital</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/paris-masters-day-1-tips-murray-to-fall-just-short-again-301023-778.html">Paris Masters Day 1 Tips: Murray to fall short again</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politics-betting-braverman-5-1-to-be-next-tory-leader-after-sunak-sacks-her-and-david-cameron-returns-131123-204.html">UK Politics: Sacked Braverman 5/1 to succeed Sunak as Cameron returns</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/2024-us-election-betting-odds-and-analysis-121123-171.html">US Politics: Was that a good or bad week for Joe Biden?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-2024-betting-and-odds-trump-backed-after-key-states-poll-boost-061123-204.html">US Election 2024 Betting: Trump backed after key states poll boost</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/saturday-rugby-world-cup-final-predictions-new-zealand-v-south-africa-south-africa-and-new-zealand-to-serve-up-classic-final-231023-624.html">Rugby World Cup Quick Hits: South Africa and New Zealand to serve up classic final</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/friday-rugby-world-cup-predictions-argentina-v-england-england-to-finish-on-high-with-argentina-win-231023-624.html">Rugby World Cup Quick Hits: England to finish on high with Argentina win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/who-will-win-the-rugby-world-cup-new-zealand-5-6-to-beat-south-africa-231023-204.html">Rugby World Cup Final: New Zealand 5/6 to beat South Africa</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-10-betting-tips-predictions-and-best-bets-odds-points-spreads-and-preview-thursday-sunday-night-football-081123-1063.html">NFL Week 10 Tips: Pressure on Pats, back Bengals & Ravens</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-9-betting-tips-predictions-best-bets-odds-points-spreads-and-previews-011123-1063.html">NFL Week 9 Tips: Can Chiefs down Dolphins in Germany?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-8-betting-tips-and-predictions-best-bets-odds-points-spreads-and-previews-251023-1063.html">NFL Week 8 Tips: Chiefs & Eagles to roll on, back Jets in battle for New York</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open Betting Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html">How To Bet on Golf</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Golf Each-Way Tips </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Long Odds Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html">Each-Way Calculator</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423213 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423213 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423213={pID:"5423213",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423213:window.ftClick_5423213,ftExpTrack_5423213:window.ftExpTrack_5423213,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423213PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423213); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423213PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423213"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423213;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticLEFT/?"+ft5423213PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423213.GTimeout);ft5423213PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423214 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423214 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423214={pID:"5423214",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423214:window.ftClick_5423214,ftExpTrack_5423214:window.ftExpTrack_5423214,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423214PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423214); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423214PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423214"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423214;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticRIGHT/?"+ft5423214PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423214.GTimeout);ft5423214PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jordan Spieth smiling 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Open Betting Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jason Day smile 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>How To Bet on Golf</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer tees off silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player marks ball 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Golf Each-Way Tips </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Long Odds Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer hits iron silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">RSM Classic: The Punter's Preview</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/steven-rawlings/">Steven Rawlings</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-11-13">13 November 2023</time></li> <li>5 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "RSM Classic: The Punter's Preview", "name": "RSM Classic: The Punter's Preview", "description": "The PGA Tour moves from Bermuda to Georgia for the final event of the season and our man's here with the lowdown ahead of Thursday's start...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/rsm-classic-2023-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-131123-167.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/rsm-classic-2023-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-131123-167.html", "datePublished": "2023-11-13T09:56:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-11-13T12:41:00+00:00", "articleBody": "The PGA Tour moves from Bermuda to Georgia for the final event of the season and our man's here with the lowdown ahead of Thursday's start... Great event for longshots and locals Current form far from essential Read my DP World Tour Championship preview here Find out about Betfair tools for Safer Gambling Tournament History Originally staged at the Seaside Course alone, the RSM Classic, formerly known as the McGladrey Classic, became a two-course tournament eight years ago, leading to an increased field size. Competitors will play both the Plantation Course and the Seaside Course in rotation over the first two days, with the Seaside Course being used for both the third and fourth rounds after the cut. The RSM Classic is the last of seven FedEx Cup Fall Series events so it's the final opportunity for those flirting around the crucial 125 mark in the standings to secure their playing privileges for 2024. Venue Sea Island Resort (Seaside), Sea Island, Georgia. Course Details Plantation Course Par 72, 7,060 Stroke index in 2022 - 69.76 Originally designed by Walter Travis in 1926, the Plantation Course was renovated in 1998 by Rees Jones, who described the course as "parkland by the sea", and it was revamped again in 2019 by Love Golf Design. Following the revamp four years ago, the course is now 153 yards longer, quite a bit tougher, and the par five eighth hole was the only one unchanged from 2018. Seaside Course Par 70, 7,005 yardsStroke index in 2022 - 68.99 Originally made up of two separate nine-hole courses - a 1929 Colt and Alison classic and a Joe Lee 1973 creation called the Marchside Nine, the Seaside Course was created in 1999 when Tom Fazio combined the two. Positioned right on the southern tip of St. Simons Island this sea-side links style Bermuda grass course is susceptible to very windy conditions and quite different to the parkland style Plantation Course. If the wind doesn't blow it's a very easy track and Sebastian Munoz opened up the 2021 renewal with a ten-under-par 60. Weather Forecast TV Coverage Live on Sky Sports all four days, starting at 17:00 UK time on Thursday. Last Eight Winners with Pre-event Prices 2022 - Adam Svensson -19 [160.0] 2021 - Talor Gooch -22 [55.0] 2020 - Robert Streb -19 (playoff) [1000.0] 2019 - Tyler Duncan (playoff) -19 [450.0] 2018 - Charles Howell III (playoff) -19 [70.0] 2017 - Austin Cook -21 [160.0] 2016 - Mackenzie Hughes (playoff) [600.0] 2015 - Kevin Kisner -22 [20.0] What Will it Take to Win the RSM Classic? The 2018 winner, Charles Howell, ranked 12th for Driving Distance and Talor Gooch ranked 20th two years ago but length off the tee is irrelevant. The 2020 playoff protagonists, Robert Streb and Kevin Kisner, who had both won the title previously, ranked 51st and 52nd for DD, and last year's winner, Adam Svensson, ranked 52nd. Kisner ranked only 53rd for DD when he won in 2015, the 2016 winner, Mackenzie Hughes, was even shorter, ranking only 57th, and the 2017 winner, Austin Cook, was quite close to the tournament average when he ranked 39th. The average DD ranking of the 13 winners to date is 37.08. Accuracy is ordinarily more important than power from the tee here and Svenson ranked fifth for Driving Accuracy 12 months ago but the first two home in 2021 ranked tied 52nd for Driving Accuracy and the 2020 winner, Robert Streb, only ranked 36th so it's really not worth getting hung up on the driving metrics. The average Driving Accuracy ranking of the 13 winners to date is 23.31. And here are the average rankings for all the other key stats for the 13 tournament winners to date. Greens In Regulation 16.08Scrambling 14Putting Average 9.92Putts per Round 12.38Strokes Gained Putting 8.18 **SGP - last 11 events only The 2018 winner, Howell, skews the figures somewhat as his stats were far from typical. He gave it a good biff off the tee, found plenty of fairways and ranked number one for Greens In Regulation but his putting was very poor compared with most winners. Howell pushed the putting averages up considerably given he ranked 70th for Putting Average, 54th for Putts per Round and only 24th for SGP. With rankings for those same stats of ninth, 16th and sixth, Gooch produced much more typical flatstick stats two years ago and Svensson ranked only 12th for PA and 20th for PPR but first for SG: Putting 12 months ago. The 2015 and 2016 winners, Kisner and Hughes, both ranked number one for PA and both made more birdies than anyone else so it's very often a bit of a putting competition for those that can handle the Bermuda greens. Is There an Angle In? Although two of the last six winners have been Canadian, and the 2021 winner, Gooch, was born in Oklahoma, where he still resides, and Streb, who lives in neighbouring Kansas, was also born in Oklahoma, the locals tend do well here. David Howell is from Augusta, Georgia, Kisner went to University in Georgia, and he lives in the neighbouring state of South Carolina. The 2013 winner, Chris Kirk, who said he'd played the Seaside Course at least one hundred times previously when he won, and the inaugural winner, Heath Slocum, both live in Georgia and a number of players that have gone close in the event have a connection with the area. The problem with looking for the local angles is that you'll find plenty of them. Tournament host Davis Love III has been instrumental in getting this event up and running and he's also been the driving force behind making Sea Island a place that golf professionals want to live and work. If you're looking for courses that correlate well with the Seaside Course, you're spoilt for choice but last week's Bermuda Championship, which is played at the par 71 Royal Port GC, is a decent place to start. This year's winner, Camilo Villegas, was beaten in a playoff here in 2016, last year's Bermuda winner, Seamus Power, finished fourth here last year, the 2019 winner in Bermuda, Brendon Todd, led here through three rounds, two weeks after winning there, and the 2020 Bermuda winner, Brian Gay, has finished fourth and third here previously. There are also three par 70 Bermuda tracks that are well worth checking out... Waialae Country Club, home of the Sony Open in Hawaii, Colonial Country Club, venue of the Charles Schwab Challenge (Kisner won the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2017 after winning here in 2015 and Kirk doubled up in 2013 and 2015 too), and TPC Southwind, which hosts the FedEx St. Jude but the two I like best are the par 71 Harbour Town Links in neighbouring South Carolina, which has hosted the RBC Heritage since its inception in 1969, and PGA National - home of the Honda Classic since 2007. The first three winners of this tournament all had a top-six finish in the RBC Heritage, the 2013 winner, Kirk, won this year's Honda Classic, and an ever-increasing number of players have performed well in both this event and the Honda Classic. One of the four men to be beaten in the playoff here six years ago, Camilo Villegas, romped to a five-stroke victory at the Honda in 2010 and the surprise 2016 winner here, Mackenzie Hughes, who also finished second two years ago, was a huge outsider when finishing second to Sungjae Im in the Honda in 2020. Winners here haven't always been in hot current form. In fact, it's the opposite. Kisner had finished runner-up in the WGC HSBC Champions in his penultimate start in 2015 and Robert Streb had finished 10th in the Shriners Children's Open when he won the title on the first occasion but as you'll see with the list below, most had poor form coming into the event and four of the winners had missed the cut in their penultimate start. 2022 - Adam Svensson 59-MC-39 2021 - Talor Gooch 5-11-60 2020 - Robert Streb 21-MC-55 2019 - Tyler Duncan - MC-18-47 2018- Charles Howell III - 5-61-MC 2017 - Austin Cook - 25-20-50 2016 - Mackenzie Hughes - 26-68-MC 2015 - Kevin Kisner - 25-37-2 2014 - Robert Streb - 9-31-10 2013 - Chris Kirk - 24-36-25 2012 - Tommy Gainey - 38-66-MC 2011 - Ben Crane - 51-10-MC 2010 - Heath Slocum - 65-50-45 Is There an Identikit Winner? Experienced pros bossed the tournament to begin with, but that's all changed recently. Svenson was only 28 when he won last year, Gooch had just turned 30 when he won two years ago, the 2019 winner, Tyler Duncan, was also only 30 and all three were winning on the PGA Tour for the first time. And had Patrick Rodgers won the playoff five years ago instead of Howell, who was 39, eight of the last nine winners, and nine of the last 11, would have been winning for the first time on the PGA Tour. Gooch had been on the PGA Tour since 2017 and Svensson first appeared there in 2018, but inexperienced PGA Tour players have thrived of late. Duncan was playing in only his second season on the PGA Tour and the 2016 and '17 winners were PGA Tour rookies. In fact, they had remarkably similar profiles. Austin Cook was playing in only his 14th PGA Tour event with a World Ranking of 302 and Hughes was playing in his ninth with a ranking of 287. Again, had Rodgers beaten Howell, six of the last ten winners would have been in their 20s and the other three weren't exactly ancient. Gooch and Duncan had just turned 30 before they won and Kisner was only 31 when he won eight years ago but with distance irrelevant this is a tournament that gives the older guys a chance and outsiders have a fantastic record. Having finished fourth here in 2014 and runner-up in his previous start, Kisner went off at around the 20/1 mark seven years ago but he's by far the shortest winner of the tournament to date. The majority of winners go off at a triple figure price and four of the five playoff protagonists in 2016 were matched at huge prices. The winner, Hughes, was matched at [600.0] before the off (and again in the playoff! - see below) Villegas was matched at [280.0] before the off, Henrik Norlander was a [450.0] shot and Blayne Barber was backed at [500.0]. Svensson was nicely backed from [200.0] t0 [160.0] last year, the 2019 winner, Duncan, was a [450.0] chance and Streb went off at [1000.0] three years ago so this is definitely a tournament in which you can throw a few darts. Will another Bubble Boy take the title? Victory in Bermuda on Sunday saw Villegas climb from 147th place in the FedEx Cup standings to 75th and the third and fourth, Matti Schmid and Carl Yuan, climbed into the crucial top-125. Schmid jumped from 148th to 120th and he's probably done enough to secure his PGA Tour card for next season but at number 125 (climbed from 134th), Yuan still has work to this week. The top-125 in the standings after this event will earn a place on the Tour next year. Erik Van Rooyen sat 125th in the standings before he won the World Wide Technology Championship two weeks ago so concentrating on players in search of a good week to save or gain their playing privileges may pay dividends. Winner's Position and Price Pre-Round Four 2022 - Adam Svensson - T3 - trailing by one [14.5] 2021 - Talor Gooch - led by three [1.87] 2020 - Robert Streb - led by three [2.44] 2019 - Tyler Duncan T5 - trailing by four [48.0] 2018 - Charles Howell III - led by one stroke [3.65] 2017 - Austin Cook - led by three [1.8] 2016 - MacKenzie Hughes - led by one stroke [6.2] 2015 - Kevin Kisner - led by three [1.67] In-Play Tactics Svensson trailed by just a stroke after 54 holes last year and the six winners before him were all in front at the halfway stage but that doesn't tell half the story and this is definitely an event in which you can take on odds-on shots in-running and in which you can chance players from off the pace. Svensson looked long odds-on to miss the cut after a slow start around the Plantation Course on Friday and he was matched at [1000.0] when over par for the tournament after turning for home in one-under-par on Friday, but he got his skates on - on the back-nine, coming home in 30 to climb to tied 43rd at halfway. He then shot a sensational eight-under-par 62 on Saturday - the best round of the day by two strokes - to move up into a tie for third, before shooting the equal-best round on Sunday (64) to win by two. Although Svensson was the only player to go odds-on last year, there's often plenty of drama here and we usually see at least one player go odds-on and get beat. As many as three men (Cameron Champ, Webb Simpson and Patrick Rodgers) went odds-on in 2018 before getting beat and four of the last seven renewals have gone to extra time. Kisner is the shortest priced winner of the event and he was by far the easiest winner too - romping to a six-stroke victory in 2015, after skipping to the front during round three - but that was by some distance the dullest finish we've had so far... If you enjoy backing an outsider on a Sunday evening that might just put in a charge form off the pace, then this is most definitely the event for you. I backed Cameron Tringale with a round to go in 2020 at [160.0] and he was matched at a low of [4.9] after being matched at [1000.0] when he parred the first four holes on Sunday. We've only had 13 renewals but already we've seen winners come from four strokes back, five off the pace (twice), and from seven strokes back with a round to go. Heath Slocum won the inaugural event after leading through three rounds but Ben Crane came from five shots back to win in 2012 and a year later, Tommy Gainey hit 60 in round four to win by a stroke, having trailed by seven after 54 holes! Robert Streb began the fourth round trailing by five strokes in 2014 and trading at [110.0] before he went on to win for the first time and 12 months earlier, Tim Clark very nearly did the same thing. He also began round four trading at a triple figure price and five off the lead and he was matched at just [4.0] after he'd shot a final round of 62 (one better than Streb and Crane). He would have made a playoff if Chris Kirk hadn't birdied the penultimate hole and we very nearly witnessed another miraculous winner five years ago too... Patrick Rodgers was absolutely miles back before getting into the playoff. The pre-event [160.0] chance was matched at [1000.0] when he trailed by 12 at halfway and he was still five back with a round to go after shooting 61 in round three. A 62 on Sunday saw him get into the playoff. With six of the first 13 renewals going to extra time, a tight and dramatic finish can be expected but I'll be amazed if we get anything quite as bizarre as the finish to the 2016 tournament which went to a five-man playoff. As darkness fell, Billy Horschel eliminated himself on Sunday evening with an unbelievably bad putt on the 18th green before the Monday finish saw a simply crazy conclusion. Incredibly, Hughes won the event at the third extra hole, despite never finding the par three 17th green! All four remaining playoff protagonists missed the green completely and Hughes was somehow matched at [600.0] when his second shot still failed to make the putting surface, but his three rivals all failed to get-up-and-down for par after the Canadian holed out for a three from just off the green. I'll be back later today or tomorrow with a look at the market leaders and a summary of any pre-event selections. *You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter Read my DP World Tour Championship preview here ", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/SEA ISLAND 2022.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/SEA ISLAND 2022.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/SEA ISLAND 2022.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Steven Rawlings", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/steven_rawlings" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/SEA ISLAND 2022.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/SEA ISLAND 2022.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/SEA ISLAND 2022.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/SEA ISLAND 2022.728x410.jpg 728w" alt> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">The sun setting over Sea Island</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977216">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.221197172" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.221197172">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=RSM%20Classic%3A%20The%20Punter%27s%20Preview&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Frsm-classic-2023-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-131123-167.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Frsm-classic-2023-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-131123-167.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Frsm-classic-2023-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-131123-167.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Frsm-classic-2023-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-131123-167.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Frsm-classic-2023-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-131123-167.html&text=RSM%20Classic%3A%20The%20Punter%27s%20Preview" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>The PGA Tour moves from Bermuda to Georgia for the final event of the season and our man's here with the lowdown ahead of Thursday's start...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3>Great event for longshots and locals</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Current form far from essential</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Read my <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/dp-world-tour-championship-2023-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-131123-167.html">DP World Tour Championship preview here</a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/safer-gambling-on-betfair-tools-to-help-091120-204.html">Find out about Betfair tools for Safer Gambling</a></h3> </li> <hr><h2>Tournament History</h2><p></p><p>Originally staged at the Seaside Course alone, the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.221197172">RSM Classic</a>, formerly known as the McGladrey Classic, became a two-course tournament eight years ago, leading to an increased field size.</p><p>Competitors will play both the Plantation Course and the Seaside Course in rotation over the first two days, with the Seaside Course being used for both the third and fourth rounds after the cut.</p><p>The RSM Classic is the last of seven FedEx Cup Fall Series events so it's the final opportunity for those flirting around the crucial 125 mark in the standings to secure their playing privileges for 2024.</p><h2>Venue</h2><p></p><p>Sea Island Resort (Seaside), Sea Island, Georgia.</p><h2>Course Details</h2><p></p><p><strong>Plantation Course</strong></p><p><br>Par 72, 7,060 <br>Stroke index in 2022 - 69.76</p><p>Originally designed by Walter Travis in 1926, the Plantation Course was renovated in 1998 by Rees Jones, who described the course as "parkland by the sea", and it was revamped again in 2019 by Love Golf Design.</p><p>Following the revamp four years ago, the course is now 153 yards longer, quite a bit tougher, and the par five eighth hole was the only one unchanged from 2018.</p><p><strong>Seaside Course</strong></p><p><br>Par 70, 7,005 yards<br>Stroke index in 2022 - 68.99</p><p>Originally made up of two separate nine-hole courses - a 1929 Colt and Alison classic and a Joe Lee 1973 creation called the Marchside Nine, the Seaside Course was created in 1999 when Tom Fazio combined the two. Positioned right on the southern tip of St. Simons Island this sea-side links style Bermuda grass course is susceptible to very windy conditions and quite different to the parkland style Plantation Course.</p><p><img alt="SEA ISLAND 2021.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/SEA%20ISLAND%202021.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>If the wind doesn't blow it's a very easy track and Sebastian Munoz opened up the 2021 renewal with a ten-under-par 60.</p><hr><p><a href="https://www.windfinder.com/forecast/saint_simons_sound">Weather Forecast</a></p><hr><h2>TV Coverage</h2><p></p><p>Live on Sky Sports all four days, starting at 17:00 UK time on Thursday.</p><h2>Last Eight Winners with Pre-event Prices</h2><p></p><ul> <li>2022 - Adam Svensson -19 <b class="inline_odds" title="159/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">160.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">159/1</span></b></li> <li>2021 - Talor Gooch -22 <b class="inline_odds" title="54/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">55.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">54/1</span></b></li> <li>2020 - Robert Streb -19 (playoff) 1000.0</li> <li>2019 - Tyler Duncan (playoff) -19 <b class="inline_odds" title="449/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">450.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">449/1</span></b></li> <li>2018 - Charles Howell III (playoff) -19 <b class="inline_odds" title="69/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">70.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">69/1</span></b></li> <li>2017 - Austin Cook -21 <b class="inline_odds" title="159/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">160.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">159/1</span></b></li> <li>2016 - Mackenzie Hughes (playoff) <b class="inline_odds" title="599/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">600.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">599/1</span></b></li> <li>2015 - Kevin Kisner -22 <b class="inline_odds" title="19/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">20.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">19/1</span></b></li> </ul><h2>What Will it Take to Win the RSM Classic?</h2><p></p><p>The 2018 winner, Charles Howell, ranked 12<sup>th</sup> for <strong>Driving Distance</strong> and Talor Gooch ranked 20<sup>th</sup> two years ago but length off the tee is irrelevant. The 2020 playoff protagonists, Robert Streb and Kevin Kisner, who had both won the title previously, ranked 51<sup>st</sup> and 52<sup>nd</sup> for DD, and last year's winner, Adam Svensson, ranked 52nd.</p><p>Kisner ranked only 53<sup>rd</sup> for DD when he won in 2015, the 2016 winner, Mackenzie Hughes, was even shorter, ranking only 57<sup>th</sup>, and the 2017 winner, Austin Cook, was quite close to the tournament average when he ranked 39<sup>th</sup>. The average DD ranking of the 13 winners to date is 37.08.</p><p>Accuracy is ordinarily more important than power from the tee here and Svenson ranked fifth for <strong>Driving Accuracy</strong> 12 months ago but the first two home in 2021 ranked tied 52<sup>nd</sup> for Driving Accuracy and the 2020 winner, Robert Streb, only ranked 36<sup>th</sup> so it's really not worth getting hung up on the driving metrics. The average Driving Accuracy ranking of the 13 winners to date is 23.31.</p><p>And here are the average rankings for all the other key stats for the 13 tournament winners to date.</p><p>Greens In Regulation 16.08<br>Scrambling 14<br>Putting Average 9.92<br>Putts per Round 12.38<br>Strokes Gained Putting 8.18 *<br>*SGP - last 11 events only</p><p>The 2018 winner, Howell, skews the figures somewhat as his stats were far from typical. He gave it a good biff off the tee, found plenty of fairways and ranked number one for <strong>Greens In Regulation</strong> but his putting was very poor compared with most winners.</p><p>Howell pushed the putting averages up considerably given he ranked 70<sup>th</sup> for <strong>Putting Average</strong>, 54<sup>th</sup> for Putts per Round and only 24<sup>th</sup> for SGP. With rankings for those same stats of ninth, 16th and sixth, Gooch produced much more typical flatstick stats two years ago and Svensson ranked only 12<sup>th</sup> for PA and 20<sup>th</sup> for PPR but first for<strong> SG: Putting </strong>12 months ago.</p><p>The 2015 and 2016 winners, Kisner and Hughes, both ranked number one for PA and both made more birdies than anyone else so it's very often a bit of a putting competition for those that can handle the Bermuda greens.</p><h2>Is There an Angle In?</h2><p></p><p>Although two of the last six winners have been Canadian, and the 2021 winner, Gooch, was born in Oklahoma, where he still resides, and Streb, who lives in neighbouring Kansas, was also born in Oklahoma, the locals tend do well here.</p><p>David Howell is from Augusta, Georgia, Kisner went to University in Georgia, and he lives in the neighbouring state of South Carolina.</p><p>The 2013 winner, Chris Kirk, who said he'd played the Seaside Course at least one hundred times previously when he won, and the inaugural winner, Heath Slocum, both live in Georgia and a number of players that have gone close in the event have a connection with the area.</p><p>The problem with looking for the local angles is that you'll find plenty of them. Tournament host Davis Love III has been instrumental in getting this event up and running and he's also been the driving force behind making Sea Island a place that golf professionals want to live and work.</p><p>If you're looking for courses that correlate well with the Seaside Course, you're spoilt for choice but last week's Bermuda Championship, which is played at the par 71 Royal Port GC, is a decent place to start.</p><p>This year's winner, Camilo Villegas, was beaten in a playoff here in 2016, last year's Bermuda winner, Seamus Power, finished fourth here last year, the 2019 winner in Bermuda, Brendon Todd, led here through three rounds, two weeks after winning there, and the 2020 Bermuda winner, Brian Gay, has finished fourth and third here previously.</p><p><img alt="Camilo Villegas wins in Bermuda.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Camilo%20Villegas%20wins%20in%20Bermuda.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>There are also three par 70 Bermuda tracks that are well worth checking out...</p><p>Waialae Country Club, home of the Sony Open in Hawaii, Colonial Country Club, venue of the Charles Schwab Challenge (Kisner won the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2017 after winning here in 2015 and Kirk doubled up in 2013 and 2015 too), and TPC Southwind, which hosts the FedEx St. Jude but the two I like best are the par 71 Harbour Town Links in neighbouring South Carolina, which has hosted the RBC Heritage since its inception in 1969, and PGA National - home of the Honda Classic since 2007.</p><p>The first three winners of this tournament all had a top-six finish in the RBC Heritage, the 2013 winner, Kirk, won this year's Honda Classic, and an ever-increasing number of players have performed well in both this event and the Honda Classic.</p><p>One of the four men to be beaten in the playoff here six years ago, Camilo Villegas, romped to a five-stroke victory at the Honda in 2010 and the surprise 2016 winner here, Mackenzie Hughes, who also finished second two years ago, was a huge outsider when finishing second to Sungjae Im in the Honda in 2020.</p><p>Winners here haven't always been in hot current form. In fact, it's the opposite. Kisner had finished runner-up in the WGC HSBC Champions in his penultimate start in 2015 and Robert Streb had finished 10<sup>th</sup> in the Shriners Children's Open when he won the title on the first occasion but as you'll see with the list below, most had poor form coming into the event and four of the winners had missed the cut in their penultimate start.</p><ul> <li>2022 - Adam Svensson 59-MC-39</li> <li>2021 - Talor Gooch 5-11-60</li> <li>2020 - Robert Streb 21-MC-55</li> <li>2019 - Tyler Duncan - MC-18-47</li> <li>2018- Charles Howell III - 5-61-MC</li> <li>2017 - Austin Cook - 25-20-50</li> <li>2016 - Mackenzie Hughes - 26-68-MC</li> <li>2015 - Kevin Kisner - 25-37-2</li> <li>2014 - Robert Streb - 9-31-10</li> <li>2013 - Chris Kirk - 24-36-25</li> <li>2012 - Tommy Gainey - 38-66-MC</li> <li>2011 - Ben Crane - 51-10-MC</li> <li>2010 - Heath Slocum - 65-50-45</li> </ul><h2>Is There an Identikit Winner?</h2><p></p><p>Experienced pros bossed the tournament to begin with, but that's all changed recently.</p><p>Svenson was only 28 when he won last year, Gooch had just turned 30 when he won two years ago, the 2019 winner, Tyler Duncan, was also only 30 and all three were winning on the PGA Tour for the first time.</p><p><img alt="Adam Svensson wins RSM Classic.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Adam%20Svensson%20wins%20RSM%20Classic.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy">And had Patrick Rodgers won the playoff five years ago instead of Howell, who was 39, eight of the last nine winners, and nine of the last 11, would have been winning for the first time on the PGA Tour.</p><p>Gooch had been on the PGA Tour since 2017 and Svensson first appeared there in 2018, but inexperienced PGA Tour players have thrived of late. Duncan was playing in only his second season on the PGA Tour and the 2016 and '17 winners were PGA Tour rookies. In fact, they had remarkably similar profiles. Austin Cook was playing in only his 14<sup>th</sup> PGA Tour event with a World Ranking of 302 and Hughes was playing in his ninth with a ranking of 287.</p><p>Again, had Rodgers beaten Howell, six of the last ten winners would have been in their 20s and the other three weren't exactly ancient. Gooch and Duncan had just turned 30 before they won and Kisner was only 31 when he won eight years ago but with distance irrelevant this is a tournament that gives the older guys a chance and outsiders have a fantastic record.</p><p>Having finished fourth here in 2014 and runner-up in his previous start, Kisner went off at around the 20/1 mark seven years ago but he's by far the shortest winner of the tournament to date.</p><p>The majority of winners go off at a triple figure price and four of the five playoff protagonists in 2016 were matched at huge prices. The winner, Hughes, was matched at <b class="inline_odds" title="599/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">600.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">599/1</span></b> before the off (and again in the playoff! - see below) Villegas was matched at <b class="inline_odds" title="279/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">280.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">279/1</span></b> before the off, Henrik Norlander was a <b class="inline_odds" title="449/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">450.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">449/1</span></b> shot and Blayne Barber was backed at <b class="inline_odds" title="499/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">500.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">499/1</span></b>.</p><p>Svensson was nicely backed from <b class="inline_odds" title="199/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">200.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">199/1</span></b> t0 <b class="inline_odds" title="159/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">160.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">159/1</span></b> last year, the 2019 winner, Duncan, was a <b class="inline_odds" title="449/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">450.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">449/1</span></b> chance and Streb went off at 1000.0 three years ago so this is definitely a tournament in which you can throw a few darts.</p><h2>Will another Bubble Boy take the title?</h2><p></p><p>Victory in Bermuda on Sunday saw Villegas climb from 147<sup>th</sup> place in the FedEx Cup standings to 75<sup>th</sup> and the third and fourth, Matti Schmid and Carl Yuan, climbed into the crucial top-125.</p><p>Schmid jumped from 148<sup>th</sup> to 120<sup>th</sup> and he's probably done enough to secure his PGA Tour card for next season but at number 125 (climbed from 134<sup>th</sup>), Yuan still has work to this week. The top-125 in the standings after this event will earn a place on the Tour next year.</p><p>Erik Van Rooyen sat 125<sup>th</sup> in the standings before he won the World Wide Technology Championship two weeks ago so concentrating on players in search of a good week to save or gain their playing privileges may pay dividends.</p><h2>Winner's Position and Price Pre-Round Four</h2><p></p><ul> <li>2022 - Adam Svensson - T3 - trailing by one 14.5</li> <li>2021 - Talor Gooch - led by three <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.87</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b></li> <li>2020 - Robert Streb - led by three <b class="inline_odds" title="7/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.44</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">7/5</span></b></li> <li>2019 - Tyler Duncan T5 - trailing by four <b class="inline_odds" title="47/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">48.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">47/1</span></b></li> <li>2018 - Charles Howell III - led by one stroke 3.65</li> <li>2017 - Austin Cook - led by three <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.8</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b></li> <li>2016 - MacKenzie Hughes - led by one stroke <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">6.2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b></li> <li>2015 - Kevin Kisner - led by three <b class="inline_odds" title="4/6"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.67</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4/6</span></b></li> </ul><h2>In-Play Tactics</h2><p></p><p>Svensson trailed by just a stroke after 54 holes last year and the six winners before him were all in front at the halfway stage but that doesn't tell half the story and this is definitely an event in which you can take on odds-on shots in-running and in which you can chance players from off the pace.</p><p>Svensson looked long odds-on to miss the cut after a slow start around the Plantation Course on Friday and he was matched at 1000.0<strong> </strong>when over par for the tournament after turning for home in one-under-par on Friday, but he got his skates on - on the back-nine, coming home in 30 to climb to tied 43rd at halfway.</p><p>He then shot a sensational eight-under-par 62 on Saturday - the best round of the day by two strokes - to move up into a tie for third, before shooting the equal-best round on Sunday (64) to win by two.</p><p>Although Svensson was the only player to go odds-on last year, there's often plenty of drama here and we usually see at least one player go odds-on and get beat.</p><p>As many as three men (Cameron Champ, Webb Simpson and Patrick Rodgers) went odds-on in 2018 before getting beat and four of the last seven renewals have gone to extra time.</p><p>Kisner is the shortest priced winner of the event and he was by far the easiest winner too - romping to a six-stroke victory in 2015, after skipping to the front during round three - but that was by some distance the dullest finish we've had so far...</p><p>If you enjoy<span> </span>backing an outsider<span> </span>on a Sunday evening that might just put in a charge form off the pace, then this is most definitely the event for you. I backed Cameron Tringale with a round to go in 2020 at <b class="inline_odds" title="159/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">160.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">159/1</span></b> and he was matched at a low of <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">4.9</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b> after being matched at 1000.0 when he parred the first four holes on Sunday.</p><p>We've only had 13 renewals but already we've seen winners come from four strokes back, five off the pace (twice), and from seven strokes back with a round to go.</p><p>Heath Slocum<span> </span>won the inaugural event after leading through three rounds but Ben Crane came from five shots back to win in 2012 and a year later, Tommy Gainey hit 60 in round four to win by a stroke, having trailed by seven after 54 holes!</p><p>Robert Streb<span> </span>began the fourth round trailing by five strokes in 2014 and trading at <b class="inline_odds" title="109/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">110.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">109/1</span></b> before he went on to win for the first time and 12 months earlier,<span> </span>Tim Clark<span> </span>very nearly did the same thing. He also began round four trading at a triple figure price and five off the lead and he was matched at just <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">4.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b><span> </span>after he'd shot a final round of 62 (one better than Streb and Crane). He would have made a playoff if Chris Kirk hadn't birdied the penultimate hole and we very nearly witnessed another miraculous winner five years ago too...</p><p>Patrick Rodgers was absolutely miles back before getting into the playoff. The pre-event <b class="inline_odds" title="159/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">160.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">159/1</span></b> chance was matched at 1000.0 when he trailed by 12 at halfway and he was still five back with a round to go after shooting 61 in round three. A 62 on Sunday saw him get into the playoff.</p><p>With six of the first 13 renewals going to extra time, a tight and dramatic finish can be expected but I'll be amazed if we get anything quite as bizarre as the finish to the 2016 tournament which went to a five-man playoff.</p><p>As darkness fell, Billy Horschel eliminated himself on Sunday evening with an unbelievably bad putt on the 18<sup>th</sup> green before the Monday finish saw a simply crazy conclusion. Incredibly, Hughes won the event at the third extra hole, despite never finding the par three 17<sup>th</sup> green! All four remaining playoff protagonists missed the green completely and Hughes was somehow matched at <b class="inline_odds" title="599/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">600.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">599/1</span></b> when his second shot still failed to make the putting surface, but his three rivals all failed to get-up-and-down for par after the Canadian holed out for a three from just off the green.</p><p>I'll be back later today or tomorrow with a look at the market leaders and a summary of any pre-event selections.</p><hr><p><strong>*You can follow me on Twitter<span> </span><a href="https://twitter.com/SteveThePunter" target="_blank" rel="noopener">@SteveThePunter</a></strong></p><hr><p><strong>Read my <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/dp-world-tour-championship-2023-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-131123-167.html">DP World Tour Championship preview here</a></strong></p><hr><p></p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">LET'S ALL EMBRACE SAFER GAMBLING WEEK</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p>Let's talk about Safer Gambling. Betfair proudly supports Safer Gambling Week (13-19 November 2023). Click to read stories from <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/safer-gambling-week/daryl-carter-we-should-all-embrace-safer-gambling-week-011123-1081.html">Daryl Carter</a> and <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/safer-gambling-week-2023/safer-gambling-week-stay-in-control-and-keep-betting-fun-081123-1225.html">Bad Man Betting</a> about the tools available to keep your gambling safe and fun.</p> </div> </section> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"></div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.221197172" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>PGA Tour - The RSM Classic 2023: PGA Tour - The RSM Classic 2023 (Winner)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Thursday 16 November, 7.00am</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Ludvig Aberg</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ludvig Aberg" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="12.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="20121940">12.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ludvig Aberg" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="16" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="20121940">16</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Cameron Young</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Cameron Young" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="15.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24595230">15.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Cameron Young" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="19.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="24595230">19.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brian Harman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brian Harman" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="18" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469234">18</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Brian Harman" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="21" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469234">21</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adam Schenk</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adam Schenk" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="17.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470402">17.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Adam Schenk" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="110" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470402">110</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Corey Conners</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Corey Conners" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="20" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470440">20</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Corey Conners" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="46" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470440">46</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adam Svensson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adam Svensson" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="18.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470403">18.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Adam Svensson" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470403">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Si Woo Kim</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Si Woo Kim" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="19" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496391">19</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Si Woo Kim" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="75" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496391">75</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Denny Mccarthy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Denny Mccarthy" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="20" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470449">20</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Denny Mccarthy" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="150" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470449">150</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>J.T. Poston</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="J.T. Poston" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="24" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469288">24</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="J.T. Poston" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="80" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469288">80</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Justin Suh</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Justin Suh" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="22" data-side="back" data-selection_id="23154216">22</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Justin Suh" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="80" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="23154216">80</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Russell Henley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Russell Henley" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="25" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496417">25</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Russell Henley" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="150" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496417">150</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chris Kirk</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chris Kirk" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="25" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469251">25</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Chris Kirk" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="140" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469251">140</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Alex Noren</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Alex Noren" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="25" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469608">25</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Alex Noren" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="65" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469608">65</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Alex Smalley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Alex Smalley" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="25" data-side="back" data-selection_id="27685367">25</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Alex Smalley" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="880" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="27685367">880</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Eric Cole</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Eric Cole" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="26" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24908171">26</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Eric Cole" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="75" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="24908171">75</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Stephan Jaeger</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Stephan Jaeger" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="26" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470523">26</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Stephan Jaeger" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470523">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>J.J. Spaun</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="J.J. Spaun" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="26" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469300">26</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="J.J. Spaun" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="120" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469300">120</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mark Hubbard</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mark Hubbard" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="27" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469242">27</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Mark Hubbard" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469242">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Robby Shelton</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Robby Shelton" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="24" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13525844">24</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Robby Shelton" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13525844">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Akshay Bhatia</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Akshay Bhatia" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="29" data-side="back" data-selection_id="23375203">29</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Akshay Bhatia" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="80" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="23375203">80</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ben Griffin</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ben Griffin" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="28" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21624352">28</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ben Griffin" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="500" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="21624352">500</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Keith Mitchell</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Keith Mitchell" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="29" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470478">29</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Keith Mitchell" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470478">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Thomas Detry</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Thomas Detry" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="27" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469754">27</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Thomas Detry" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="750" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469754">750</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Luke List</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Luke List" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="29" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469259">29</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Luke List" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="70" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469259">70</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Taylor Pendrith</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Taylor Pendrith" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="30" data-side="back" data-selection_id="22948438">30</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Taylor Pendrith" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="300" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="22948438">300</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Hayden Buckley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Hayden Buckley" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="30" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19843134">30</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Hayden Buckley" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="500" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19843134">500</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Cameron Champ</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Cameron Champ" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="30" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14753598">30</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Cameron Champ" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14753598">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Doug Ghim</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Doug Ghim" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="30" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14746485">30</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Doug Ghim" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="940" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14746485">940</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Billy Horschel</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Billy Horschel" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="28" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496426">28</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Billy Horschel" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="60" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496426">60</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>K.H. Lee</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="K.H. Lee" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="30" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39438455">30</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="K.H. Lee" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="80" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="39438455">80</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ben Martin</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ben Martin" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="30" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469268">30</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ben Martin" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="800" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469268">800</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Davis Riley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Davis Riley" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="30" data-side="back" data-selection_id="22629539">30</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Davis Riley" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="990" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="22629539">990</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Robert Streb</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Robert Streb" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="30" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469305">30</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Robert Streb" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="990" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469305">990</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nick Hardy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nick Hardy" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="32" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469233">32</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Nick Hardy" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469233">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Taylor Montgomery</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Taylor Montgomery" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="32" data-side="back" data-selection_id="23404560">32</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Taylor Montgomery" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="250" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="23404560">250</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Camilo Villegas</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Camilo Villegas" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="30" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469319">30</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Camilo Villegas" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="85" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469319">85</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matt Kuchar</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matt Kuchar" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="36" data-side="back" data-selection_id="61258788">36</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Matt Kuchar" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="42" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="61258788">42</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matti Schmid</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matti Schmid" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="38" data-side="back" data-selection_id="41197008">38</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Matti Schmid" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="500" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="41197008">500</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Austin Eckroat</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Austin Eckroat" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="40" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24513546">40</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Austin Eckroat" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="24513546">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Will Gordon</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Will Gordon" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="40" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24799201">40</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Will Gordon" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="320" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="24799201">320</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chesson Hadley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chesson Hadley" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="40" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13473770">40</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Chesson Hadley" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13473770">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kramer Hickok</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kramer Hickok" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="40" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13587169">40</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kramer Hickok" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="500" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13587169">500</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Harry Higgs</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Harry Higgs" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="40" data-side="back" data-selection_id="22391158">40</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Harry Higgs" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="22391158">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mackenzie Hughes</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mackenzie Hughes" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="30" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15281129">30</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Mackenzie Hughes" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="500" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="15281129">500</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Justin Lower</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Justin Lower" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="40" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470477">40</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Justin Lower" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="800" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470477">800</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Henrik Norlander</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Henrik Norlander" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="40" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470460">40</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Henrik Norlander" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="600" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470460">600</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Greyson Sigg</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Greyson Sigg" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="40" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15997055">40</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Greyson Sigg" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="15997055">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Austin Smotherman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Austin Smotherman" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="40" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21918889">40</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Austin Smotherman" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="21918889">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Davis Thompson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Davis Thompson" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="40" data-side="back" data-selection_id="26962136">40</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Davis Thompson" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="500" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="26962136">500</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brendon Todd</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brendon Todd" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="29" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470427">29</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Brendon Todd" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="150" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470427">150</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Vince Whaley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Vince Whaley" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="40" data-side="back" data-selection_id="41738460">40</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Vince Whaley" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="200" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="41738460">200</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brandon Wu</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brandon Wu" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="40" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19548348">40</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Brandon Wu" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19548348">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Dylan Wu</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Dylan Wu" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="40" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21918896">40</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Dylan Wu" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="21918896">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Carson Young</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Carson Young" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="40" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19843135">40</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Carson Young" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="650" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19843135">650</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Josh Teater</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Josh Teater" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="42" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470475">42</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adam Long</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adam Long" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="44" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470401">44</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Adam Long" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="500" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470401">500</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Scott Piercy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Scott Piercy" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="44" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13580971">44</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Scott Piercy" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13580971">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ben Taylor</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ben Taylor" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="44" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470420">44</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ben Taylor" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470420">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Carl Yuan</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Carl Yuan" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="44" data-side="back" data-selection_id="22507286">44</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Carl Yuan" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="150" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="22507286">150</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ryan Moore</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ryan Moore" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="46" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469275">46</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ryan Moore" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="300" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469275">300</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kevin Yu</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kevin Yu" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="46" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39801472">46</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kevin Yu" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="39801472">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ryan Armour</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ryan Armour" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469185">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ryan Armour" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469185">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Aaron Baddeley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Aaron Baddeley" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496394">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Aaron Baddeley" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496394">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Zac Blair</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Zac Blair" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469190">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Zac Blair" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469190">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kevin Chappell</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kevin Chappell" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496407">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kevin Chappell" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496407">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Austin Cook</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Austin Cook" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470416">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Austin Cook" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470416">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Zech Dou</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Zech Dou" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="61516873">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Zech Dou" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="61516873">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nico Echavarria</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nico Echavarria" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="48417081">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Nico Echavarria" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="48417081">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Harrison Endycott</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Harrison Endycott" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16011761">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Harrison Endycott" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16011761">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brice Garnett</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brice Garnett" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470429">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Brice Garnett" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470429">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ryan Gerard</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ryan Gerard" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="45743765">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ryan Gerard" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="45743765">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tano Goya</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tano Goya" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="37524859">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tano Goya" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="37524859">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brent Grant</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brent Grant" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21918891">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Brent Grant" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="21918891">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Cody Gribble</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Cody Gribble" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469231">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Cody Gribble" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469231">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Lanto Griffin</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Lanto Griffin" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470484">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Lanto Griffin" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="790" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470484">790</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sung Kang</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sung Kang" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496429">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sung Kang" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496429">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kevin Kisner</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kevin Kisner" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469252">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kevin Kisner" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469252">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Patton Kizzire</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Patton Kizzire" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469253">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Patton Kizzire" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="800" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469253">800</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Russell Knox</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Russell Knox" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469619">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Russell Knox" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="950" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469619">950</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Satoshi Kodaira</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Satoshi Kodaira" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13667796">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Satoshi Kodaira" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="420" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13667796">420</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kelly Kraft</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kelly Kraft" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469254">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kelly Kraft" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469254">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Peter Kuest</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Peter Kuest" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="28436121">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Peter Kuest" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="500" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="28436121">500</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Martin Laird</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Martin Laird" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469674">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Martin Laird" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="600" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469674">600</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nate Lashley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nate Lashley" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470500">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Nate Lashley" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470500">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nicholas Lindheim</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nicholas Lindheim" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469258">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Nicholas Lindheim" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="890" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469258">890</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>David Lingmerth</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="David Lingmerth" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469701">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="David Lingmerth" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469701">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Peter Malnati</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Peter Malnati" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469267">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Peter Malnati" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="900" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469267">900</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Francesco Molinari</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Francesco Molinari" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496428">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Francesco Molinari" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496428">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Grayson Murray</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Grayson Murray" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469278">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Grayson Murray" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469278">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matt NeSmith</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matt NeSmith" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="56052988">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Matt NeSmith" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="56052988">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Andrew Novak</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Andrew Novak" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16011967">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Andrew Novak" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="990" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16011967">990</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>C.T. Pan</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="C.T. Pan" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13580969">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="C.T. Pan" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13580969">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Cameron Percy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Cameron Percy" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469285">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Cameron Percy" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469285">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chad Ramey</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chad Ramey" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16304426">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Chad Ramey" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16304426">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Doc Redman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Doc Redman" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14746486">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Doc Redman" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14746486">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sam Ryder</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sam Ryder" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470514">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sam Ryder" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470514">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matthias Schwab</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matthias Schwab" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481333">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Matthias Schwab" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481333">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Scott Stallings</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Scott Stallings" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469301">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Scott Stallings" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469301">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sam Stevens</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sam Stevens" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="28214825">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sam Stevens" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="28214825">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kevin Streelman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kevin Streelman" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469306">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kevin Streelman" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469306">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kevin Tway</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kevin Tway" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469316">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kevin Tway" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469316">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ben Kohles</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ben Kohles" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="55" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470418">55</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ben Kohles" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470418">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Aaron Rai</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Aaron Rai" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="55" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481293">55</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Aaron Rai" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="75" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481293">75</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Stewart Cink</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Stewart Cink" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="60" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469672">60</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Stewart Cink" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="180" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469672">180</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ryan Palmer</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ryan Palmer" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="65" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469284">65</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ryan Palmer" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="310" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469284">310</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Callum Tarren</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Callum Tarren" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="65" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15546668">65</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Callum Tarren" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="15546668">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jason Dufner</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jason Dufner" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469617">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jason Dufner" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469617">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Charley Hoffman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Charley Hoffman" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469237">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Charley Hoffman" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="800" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469237">800</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Harris lish</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Harris lish" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="75" data-side="back" data-selection_id="62782425">75</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Harris lish" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="390" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="62782425">390</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Zach Johnson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Zach Johnson" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469247">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Zach Johnson" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469247">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Webb Simpson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Webb Simpson" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496424">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Webb Simpson" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="330" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496424">330</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ryan Brehm</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ryan Brehm" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="100" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469195">100</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ryan Brehm" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469195">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Maverick McNealy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Maverick McNealy" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="2" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496383">2</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Maverick McNealy" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="600" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496383">600</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Troy Merritt</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Troy Merritt" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="2" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469272">2</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Troy Merritt" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469272">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>S.Y. Noh</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="S.Y. Noh" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="51911597">50</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kevin Roy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kevin Roy" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="2" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21918902">2</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kevin Roy" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="280" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="21918902">280</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tyson Alexander</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tyson Alexander" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="70" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19723156">70</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tyson Alexander" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="500" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19723156">500</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Padraig Harrington</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Padraig Harrington" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="42" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469626">42</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Padraig Harrington" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="500" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469626">500</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>MJ Daffue</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="MJ Daffue" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="160" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16304460">160</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="MJ Daffue" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16304460">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brian Gay</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brian Gay" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="140" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469227">140</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Brian Gay" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469227">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tyler Dun</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tyler Dun" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="220" data-side="back" data-selection_id="62782424">220</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tyler Dun" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="740" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="62782424">740</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kyle Westmoreland</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kyle Westmoreland" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1.01" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13711272">1.01</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kyle Westmoreland" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13711272">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Fred Biondi</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Fred Biondi" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="200" data-side="back" data-selection_id="45743772">200</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Fred Biondi" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="45743772">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jimmy Walker</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jimmy Walker" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="330" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496434">330</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jimmy Walker" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496434">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Dylan Frittelli</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Dylan Frittelli" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="46" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469661">46</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Dylan Frittelli" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="980" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469661">980</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Scott Harrington</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Scott Harrington" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470517">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Scott Harrington" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470517">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Wesley Bryan</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Wesley Bryan" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="2" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469197">2</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Wesley Bryan" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469197">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jonas Blixt</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jonas Blixt" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="2" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13694068">2</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jonas Blixt" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13694068">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sean O'Hair</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sean O'Hair" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="500" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13497344">500</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sean O'Hair" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13497344">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Andrew Landry</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Andrew Landry" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="520" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470410">520</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Andrew Landry" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470410">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ricky Barnes</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ricky Barnes" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469186">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jonathan Byrd</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jonathan Byrd" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469198">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ben Carr</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ben Carr" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="53088708">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Trevor Cone</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Trevor Cone" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16304474">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>David Ford</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="David Ford" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="250" data-side="back" data-selection_id="58068888">250</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Maxwell Ford</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Maxwell Ford" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="62782426">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Michael Gligic</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Michael Gligic" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13524979">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Paul Haley II</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Paul Haley II" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21918909">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jim Herman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jim Herman" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13580963">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Hank Lebioda</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Hank Lebioda" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16304437">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Davis Love III</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Davis Love III" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13497346">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>William McGirt</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="William McGirt" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469270">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Max McGreevy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Max McGreevy" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16304456">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Augusto Nunez</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Augusto Nunez" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470415">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chris Stroud</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chris Stroud" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469308">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brian Stuard</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brian Stuard" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469309">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jacob Tilton</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jacob Tilton" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="62782427">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Martin Trainer</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Martin Trainer" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13702917">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nick Watney</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nick Watney" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469321">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Trevor Werbylo</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Trevor Werbylo" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="40918415">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Richy Werenski</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Richy Werenski" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469324">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ben Crane</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ben Crane" data-market_id="1.221197172" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469210">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Frsm-classic-2023-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-131123-167.html%23gobet-1.221197172">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Frsm-classic-2023-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-131123-167.html%23gobet-1.221197172&rfr=977216">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977216">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.221197172" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.221197172">View market</a> </div> </div> <p><em>Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.</em></p> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=RSM%20Classic%3A%20The%20Punter%27s%20Preview&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Frsm-classic-2023-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-131123-167.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Frsm-classic-2023-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-131123-167.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Frsm-classic-2023-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-131123-167.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Frsm-classic-2023-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-131123-167.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Frsm-classic-2023-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-131123-167.html&text=RSM%20Classic%3A%20The%20Punter%27s%20Preview" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-de-brief-homa-wins-wire-to-wire-159-1-tip-wins-in-bermuda-131123-167.html">The Punter's De-brief: Homa wins wire-to-wire and 159/1 pick Villegas wins in Bermuda</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Max Homa wins the Nedbank.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Max%20Homa%20wins%20the%20Nedbank.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/long-odds-golf-tips-three-outsiders-backed-in-mexico-311023-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Make a move for Merritt in Mexico </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Troy Merritt (720).450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Troy%20Merritt%20%28720%29.JPG" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/world-wide-technology-championship-2023-betting-tips-the-punters-preview-301023-167.html">World Wide Technology Championship: Bhatia and Champ chanced in Mexico </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Russell Henley wins in Mexico.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Russell%20Henley%20wins%20in%20Mexico.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block" style="margin: 0;"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-de-brief-homa-wins-wire-to-wire-159-1-tip-wins-in-bermuda-131123-167.html">The Punter's De-brief: Homa wins wire-to-wire and 159/1 pick Villegas wins in Bermuda</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/nedbank-golf-championship-first-round-leader-tips-picks-from-50-1-to-66-1-dp-world-tour-preview-071123-719.html">Nedbank Golf Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Selections from 40/1 to 50/1</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/nedbank-golf-challenge-each-way-tips-251-rai-of-light-in-sun-city-061123-721.html">Nedbank Golf Challenge Each-Way Tips: 25/1 Rai of light in Sun City</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/butterfield-bermuda-championship-2023-players-form-guide-pga-tour-011123-779.html">Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023: Course and current form stats</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="entry_category_link" style="margin-top: 1.5rem;"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">More The Punter</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Golf</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/">Each Way Golf Betting Calculator</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/">Golf Betting Masterclass</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Each-Way Betting</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Find Me A 100 Winner</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/">First Round Leader</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/">Three-Ball Tips</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/liv-golf/">LIV Golf</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/">FedEx Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/">News</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/tournament-reports/">Tournament Reports</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/pre-tournament-analysis/">Pre-tournament Analysis</a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1699878653" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
NEW BETFAIR CUSTOMER OFFER
Join Now
- Open an Account Using Promo Code
ZBHC01
Bet
- Place a £/€5 Bet on the Sportsbook
Get
- £/€20 in Free Bets
GET STARTED
Each Way Golf Betting Calculator
Position
Number of Players in that position
Number of Each Way places offered
Place Dead Heat Reduction
Odds
/
Each Way Terms
1/5
1/2
1/3
1/4
1/6
Unit Stake (e.g. 5 for 5 each way)
£
Total Return
£
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Golf
The Punter
RSM Classic: The Punter's Preview
Football
Horse Racing
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Politics
Boxing
Rugby
NFL
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Search
Racing
Football
Golf
Cricket