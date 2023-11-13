</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">DP World Tour Championship: The Punter's Preview</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/steven-rawlings/">Steven Rawlings</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-11-13">13 November 2023</time></li> <li>5 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "DP World Tour Championship: The Punter's Preview", "name": "DP World Tour Championship: The Punter's Preview", "description": "The DP World Tour heads to Dubai for its traditional star-studded curtain closer and our man's here with his detailed preview ahead of Thursday's start", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/dp-world-tour-championship-2023-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-131123-167.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/dp-world-tour-championship-2023-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-131123-167.html", "datePublished": "2023-11-13T08:58:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-11-13T12:42:00+00:00", "articleBody": "The DP World Tour heads to Dubai for its traditional star-studded curtain closer and our man's here with his detailed preview ahead of Thursday's start Links form key in Dubai Cream rises to the top Read my RSM Classic preview here Find out about Betfair tools for Safer Gambling Tournament History A week before the 2024 DP World Tour schedule kicks off with two tournaments - the Joburg Open and the Australian PGA Championship - the 2023 season draws to a close with the now traditional curtain closer - the DP World Tour Championship. First staged 14 years ago, when the DP World Tour replicated the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup with its own version called the Race to Dubai, the DP World Tour Championship is the fifth and final event of the Rolex Series and it usually determines who wins the R2D but not this year. Whatever happens this week, Rory McIlroy can't be caught after Max Homa's impressive wire-to-wire victory at the Nedbank Challenge yesterday. It's a limited field event for the top-50 available in the standings and for the first time in as long as I can remember, the top-50 are all present. Venue The Earth Course, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, UAE. Course Details Par 72, 7,706 yardsStroke index in 2021 - 71.06 The Greg Norman designed Earth Course has been the event's venue since its inception. It's a long typical desert track with generous fairways and 99 bunkers. The Tifeagle Bermuda grass greens are large and undulating, with a lot of run-off areas, and they're usually set to run at 12 on the stimpmeter. Water is in-play on the 6th, the 14th and last three holes. It's a stunning finish that has the potential to produce much drama. The par three 17th has an island green and the par five 18th, with water in play twice if you go for the green and three times if you lay-up, is an intriguing hole, where scores can vary greatly. It was the easiest hole on the course in 2017 but it ranked as the fourth easiest 12 months ago - averaging 4.75. Weather Forecast TV Coverage Live on Sky Sports all four days, starting at 7:00 on Thursday. Last Eight Winners with Pre-event Prices 2022 - Jon Rahm -20 [6.2] 2021 - Collin Morikawa -17 [10.0] 2020 - Matthew Fitzpatrick -15 [22.0] 2019 - Jon Rahm -19 [8.0] 2018 - Danny Willett -18 [150.0] 2017 - Jon Rahm -19 [15.0] 2016 - Matthew Fitzpatrick -17 [110.0] 2015 - Rory McIlroy -21 [5.9] What Will it Take to Win? The Earth Course is long, and the fairways are generous so it's no surprise to see the long hitters prosper. In all the years we've been coming here, 16th is the worst any winner has ranked for Driving Distance. Jon Rahm ranked 13th for Driving Distance and only 46th for Driving Accuracy and that was slightly unusual. Length has always been key but driving accuracy wasn't an essential prerequisite in the early days, however, over time, finding fairways has started to be far more important as the course has matured and the two players to finish tied second last year, Tyrell Hatton and Alex Noren, ranked seventh and ninth for DA. Rory McIlroy only ranked tied for 36th for DA when he won the title for a second time eight years ago and when Alvaro Quiros won here in 2011, with only 60 players in the line-up, he ranked 55th for D.A. Fitzpatrick topped the Driving Accuracy stats when winning three years ago, Rahm ranked eighth in 2019, Willet 12th in 2018 and when he won here for the first time, Fitzpatrick ranked second for DA in 2016 so accuracy off the tee is important now. As many as seven of the top-ten ranked inside the top-ten for Greens In Regulation last year and nobody hit more greens than Rahm in 2019. Rahm only ranked eighth last year but seven of the 14 winners to date have ranked inside the top-four for GIR, although it still can't be described as a really key stat given Rahm only ranked 26th for GIR on the first occasion he won here, Fitzpatrick ranked 21st in 2016 and McIlroy only ranked 47th in 2012. Morikawa ranked seventh two years ago. The 2021 winner, Collin Morikawa, only ranked 15th for Putting Average and that was an unusually high ranking. The first four home 12 months ago ranked first, fourth, seventh and second and the six winners before Morika had ranked fifth, first, first, third, second and fourth but nobody got up-and-down more times throughout the week than Morikawa, who topped the Scrambling rankings. Rahm ranked second for Scrambling last year. This a long track and playing the par fives well is key. Hatton, who finished tied second, and McIlroy in fourth, were the only two players in the field to better Rahm on the long holes last year and Morikawa ranked second on the par fives 12 months earlier. Is There an Angle In? Anyone that plays desert golf well must be respected. The three-time winner, Jon Rahm has form in the States in the desert and he's won the Desert Classic in the Californian desert twice but the two events to really concentrate on are two the Spaniard is yet to play - the Dubai Desert Classic and the Qatar Masters. As many as four of the nine players to have won this event in its short history - Henrik Stenson (twice), McIlroy (twice), Willett and Alvaro Quiros - have all won the Dubai Desert Classic. The 2012 DDC winner, Rafael Cabrera-Bello, traded at just [1.48] in this event nine years ago before throwing the tournament away at the 16th hole, and the English duo, Andy Sullivan and Matt Wallace, have finished runner-up in both events. In addition to winning this title, Robert Karlsson, Stenson and Quiros have also won in Qatar, and the inaugural winner, Lee Westwood, should arguably have won at all three venues. Westwood has been in contention numerous times in Qatar, and he's twice finished runner-up at the DDC. The same can be said of Cabrera-Bello, who was also runner-up in Qatar six years ago. And finally, Rahm has now won the event three times, Fitzpatrick was the fourth man to win the DP World Tour Championship twice in a span of just nine years when he won three years ago and the two-time winner, Rory McIlroy, traded at odds-on again in 2021 so it's fair to say course form stands up well. Links Lovers Thrive We've now had 14 renewals of the DP World Tour Championship and three Open champions have won five editions (Morikawa, McIlroy x2 and Henrik Stensonx2) with two other Open winners, Shane Lowry and Paul Lawrie, finishing second. This year's Alfred Dunhill Link Championship winner, Fitzpatrick, is a two-time champ and the 2021 ADLC winner, Danny Willett, won the event in 2018. Rahm, who's won the Irish Open on a links layout twice, is looking to win the event for a fourth time when he defends this week so links form really does come to the fore. Is There an Identikit Winner? Danny Willett had started to show some glimpses of a resurgence before he won here five years ago. He'd finished inside the top-eight at both the Italian and Irish Opens and he'd sat second at halfway before finishing seventh in his penultimate start, in the Turkish Airlines Open, but he went off at around [150.0]. He was the first really big outsider to win, the second to be matched at a triple-figure price, the first to be described as largely out of form and he was just the second winner in ten years not to have won an event somewhere earlier in the season. Fitzpatrick hadn't won for two years when he claimed the title for a second time in 2020 and Stenson, in 2014, is the only other to win here without lifting a trophy earlier in the season but he was the defending champion. All the winners have been top-class players and Fitzpatrick, in 2016, and Willett two years later, are the only two to be matched at a triple-figure price before the off. The 2011 winner, Quiros, who was matched at odds of [44.0], is the only other remotely big priced winner of the event. Rahm was very well backed last year, going off at around [5/1] and having won the Open Championship a few months earlier, Morikawa was a well-fancied 9/1 chance in 2021. Rahm was generally an [8.0] shot in 2019 and Rory and Stenson, were trading at single-figure prices when they won on both occasions, so the tournament has a history of going to the fancied players. Year after year the cream rises to the top and the last 11 editions have been won by a major champion. Outsiders don't tend to have a look in and Adrian Meronk, who finished tied for seventh, was the only player trading at more than [50.0] before the off last year to finish inside the top-eight. Winner's Position and Price Pre-Round Four 2022 - Jon Rahm - led by one [2.42] 2021 - Collin Morikawa - tied fifth, trailing by four [10.0] 2020 - Matthew Fitzpatrick - tied for the lead [5.2] 2019 - Jon Rahm - tied for the lead [2.06] 2018 - Danny Willett - tied for the lead [5.6] 2017 - Jon Rahm - tied second - trailing by one [4.7] 2016 - Matthew Fitzpatrick - tied second - trailing by one [6.8] 2015 - Rory McIlroy - second - trailing by one [2.1] In-Play Tactics Rahm sat tied for 14th and five of off the lead after he'd shot a two-under-par 70 in round one last year and that's the only time the winner has begun the event with a round in the 70s. Every other winner has started with a round in the 60s and this is most certainly a frontrunner's track. The first seven winners, and 11 of the 14 to date, all opened-up with a round of 68 or better and they were all inside the top-six places after day one. Rahm was bang there at halfway following a six-under-par 66 on Friday which saw him sit tied for fifth, trailing by four and 12 months earlier, Morikawa had sat sixth and two off the lead after 36 holes. The three winners before Morikawa had sat second at halfway and four of the first five winners here were in front after 36 holes. Robert Karlsson, who beat Ian Poulter in a play-off back in 2010, is the only winner not to be sitting inside the top-eight at halfway and up until 2021, when Morikawa won having trailed by three in a tie for fifth, he was the only winner not to be sitting first or second with a round to go but bizarrely, he's still the only first round leader to go on to win. He'd dropped back into a tie for 12th after a second round 75 before rallying with back-to-back 67s over the weekend to catch Poulter. There's only been 14 previous editions but Rahm was the tenth winner to be leading or tied for the lead with a round to go. If you're betting in-running, beware the tricky finish where we've witnessed drama aplenty over the years with all four finishing holes determining the outcome of the event at various times. The 16th is a fairly difficult par four with strategically placed fairway bunkers that really caught out Rafa Cabrera-Bello in 2014 and the par three 17th is also tough, but it was the short par four 15th that dramatically changed the landscape of the 2021 edition when Rory McIlroy caught an awful break... Some times you can be too accurate...An awful break for @McIlroyRory on 15.#DPWTC | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/nGHdWSrprD -- DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) November 21, 2021 Tyrrell Hatton was matched at odds-on on five separate occasions during round four in 2016 and he hit a low of [1.13] when he made a miraculous par save at the 17th hole but with the event at his mercy, he drove in to the water on the 18th and Fitzpatrick made birdie there to pip him by one. I'll be back later today or tomorrow with a look at the market leaders and a summary of any pre-event selections. *You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter Get more golf tips from the Betting.Betfair golf team here. "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "DP World Tour Championship: The Punter's Preview", "name": "DP World Tour Championship: The Punter's Preview", "description": "The DP World Tour heads to Dubai for its traditional star-studded curtain closer and our man's here with his detailed preview ahead of Thursday's start", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/dp-world-tour-championship-2023-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-131123-167.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/dp-world-tour-championship-2023-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-131123-167.html", "datePublished": "2023-11-13T08:58:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-11-13T12:42:00+00:00", "articleBody": "The DP World Tour heads to Dubai for its traditional star-studded curtain closer and our man's here with his detailed preview ahead of Thursday's start Links form key in Dubai Cream rises to the top Read my RSM Classic preview here Find out about Betfair tools for Safer Gambling Tournament History A week before the 2024 DP World Tour schedule kicks off with two tournaments - the Joburg Open and the Australian PGA Championship - the 2023 season draws to a close with the now traditional curtain closer - the DP World Tour Championship. the Joburg Open and the Australian PGA Championship - the 2023 season draws to a close with the now traditional curtain closer - the<a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.221220677"> DP World Tour Championship</a>.</p><p>First staged 14 years ago, when the DP World Tour replicated the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup with its own version called the Race to Dubai, the DP World Tour Championship is the fifth and final event of the Rolex Series and it usually determines who wins the R2D but not this year.</p><p>Whatever happens this week, <strong>Rory McIlroy</strong> can't be caught after Max Homa's impressive wire-to-wire victory at the Nedbank Challenge yesterday.</p><p>It's a limited field event for the top-50 available in the standings and for the first time in as long as I can remember, the top-50 are all present.</p><h2>Venue</h2><p></p><p>The Earth Course, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, UAE.</p><h2>Course Details</h2><p></p><p>Par 72, 7,706 yards<br>Stroke index in 2021 - 71.06</p><p>The Greg Norman designed Earth Course has been the event's venue since its inception. It's a long typical desert track with generous fairways and 99 bunkers.</p><p>The Tifeagle Bermuda grass greens are large and undulating, with a lot of run-off areas, and they're usually set to run at 12 on the stimpmeter. Water is in-play on the 6th, the 14th and last three holes.</p><p><img alt="EARTH COURSE 1 2022.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/EARTH%20COURSE%201%202022.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>It's a stunning finish that has the potential to produce much drama. The par three 17<sup>th </sup>has an island green and the par five 18th, with water in play twice if you go for the green and three times if you lay-up, is an intriguing hole, where scores can vary greatly. It was the easiest hole on the course in 2017 but it ranked as the fourth easiest 12 months ago - averaging 4.75.</p><hr><p><a href="https://www.windfinder.com/forecast/jumeira">Weather Forecast</a></p><hr><h2>TV Coverage</h2><p></p><p>Live on Sky Sports all four days, starting at 7:00 on Thursday.</p><h2>Last Eight Winners with Pre-event Prices</h2><p></p><ul> <li>2022 - Jon Rahm -20 <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">6.2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b></li> <li>2021 - Collin Morikawa -17 <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b></li> <li>2020 - Matthew Fitzpatrick -15 <b class="inline_odds" title="21/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">22.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">21/1</span></b></li> <li>2019 - Jon Rahm -19 <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">8.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b></li> <li>2018 - Danny Willett -18 <b class="inline_odds" title="149/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">150.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">149/1</span></b></li> <li>2017 - Jon Rahm -19 <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b></li> <li>2016 - Matthew Fitzpatrick -17 <b class="inline_odds" title="109/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">110.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">109/1</span></b></li> <li>2015 - Rory McIlroy -21 <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">5.9</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b></li> </ul><h2>What Will it Take to Win?</h2><p></p><p>The Earth Course is long, and the fairways are generous so it's no surprise to see the long hitters prosper. In all the years we've been coming here, 16<sup>th</sup> is the worst any winner has ranked for <strong>Driving Distance</strong>.</p><p>Jon Rahm ranked 13<sup>th</sup> for Driving Distance and only 46<sup>th</sup> for Driving Accuracy and that was slightly unusual.</p><p>Length has always been key but driving accuracy wasn't an essential prerequisite in the early days, however, over time, finding fairways has started to be far more important as the course has matured and the two players to finish tied second last year, Tyrell Hatton and Alex Noren, ranked seventh and ninth for DA.</p><p>Rory McIlroy only ranked tied for 36<sup>th</sup> for DA when he won the title for a second time eight years ago and when Alvaro Quiros won here in 2011, with only 60 players in the line-up, he ranked 55<sup>th</sup> for D.A.</p><p>Fitzpatrick topped the <strong>Driving Accuracy</strong> stats when winning three years ago, Rahm ranked eighth in 2019, Willet 12<sup>th</sup> in 2018 and when he won here for the first time, Fitzpatrick ranked second for DA in 2016 so accuracy off the tee is important now.</p><p>As many as seven of the top-ten ranked inside the top-ten for <strong>Greens In Regulation</strong> last year and nobody hit more greens than Rahm in 2019.</p><p>Rahm only ranked eighth last year but seven of the 14 winners to date have ranked inside the top-four for GIR, although it still can't be described as a really key stat given Rahm only ranked 26<sup>th</sup> for GIR on the first occasion he won here, Fitzpatrick ranked 21<sup>st</sup> in 2016 and McIlroy only ranked 47<sup>th</sup> in 2012. Morikawa ranked seventh two years ago.</p><p>The 2021 winner, Collin Morikawa, only ranked 15th for <strong>Putting Average</strong> and that was an unusually high ranking. The first four home 12 months ago ranked first, fourth, seventh and second and the six winners before Morika had ranked fifth, first, first, third, second and fourth but nobody got up-and-down more times throughout the week than Morikawa, who topped the Scrambling rankings. Rahm ranked second for Scrambling last year.</p><p>This a long track and playing the par fives well is key. Hatton, who finished tied second, and McIlroy in fourth, were the only two players in the field to better Rahm on the long holes last year and Morikawa ranked second on the par fives 12 months earlier.</p><h2>Is There an Angle In?</h2><p></p><p>Anyone that plays desert golf well must be respected. The three-time winner, Jon Rahm has form in the States in the desert and he's won the Desert Classic in the Californian desert twice but the two events to really concentrate on are two the Spaniard is yet to play - the<span> </span>Dubai Desert Classic<span> </span>and the<span> </span>Qatar Masters.</p><p>As many as four of the nine players to have won this event in its short history - Henrik Stenson (twice), McIlroy (twice), Willett and Alvaro Quiros - have all won the Dubai Desert Classic.</p><p>The 2012 DDC winner, Rafael Cabrera-Bello, traded at just <b class="inline_odds" title="40/85"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.48</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">40/85</span></b> in this event nine years ago before throwing the tournament away at the 16th hole, and the English duo, Andy Sullivan and Matt Wallace, have finished runner-up in both events.</p><p>In addition to winning this title, Robert Karlsson, Stenson and Quiros have also won in Qatar, and the inaugural winner, Lee Westwood, should arguably have won at all three venues. Westwood has been in contention numerous times in Qatar, and he's twice finished runner-up at the DDC. The same can be said of Cabrera-Bello, who was also runner-up in Qatar six years ago.</p><p><img alt="Matthew Fitzpatrick at DP World Tour Champ.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Matthew%20Fitzpatrick%20at%20DP%20World%20Tour%20Champ.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>And finally, Rahm has now won the event three times, Fitzpatrick was the fourth man to win the DP World Tour Championship twice in a span of just nine years when he won three years ago and the two-time winner, Rory McIlroy, traded at odds-on again in 2021 so it's fair to say course form stands up well.</p><h2>Links Lovers Thrive</h2><p></p><p>We've now had 14 renewals of the DP World Tour Championship and three Open champions have won five editions (Morikawa, McIlroy x2 and Henrik Stensonx2) with two other Open winners, Shane Lowry and Paul Lawrie, finishing second.</p><p>This year's Alfred Dunhill Link Championship winner, Fitzpatrick, is a two-time champ and the 2021 ADLC winner, Danny Willett, won the event in 2018.</p><p>Rahm, who's won the Irish Open on a links layout twice, is looking to win the event for a fourth time when he defends this week so links form really does come to the fore.</p><h2>Is There an Identikit Winner?</h2><p></p><p>Danny Willett had started to show some glimpses of a resurgence before he won here five years ago. He'd finished inside the top-eight at both the Italian and Irish Opens and he'd sat second at halfway before finishing seventh in his penultimate start, in the Turkish Airlines Open, but he went off at around <b class="inline_odds" title="149/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">150.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">149/1</span></b>.</p><p>He was the first really big outsider to win, the second to be matched at a triple-figure price, the first to be described as largely out of form and he was just the second winner in ten years not to have won an event somewhere earlier in the season. Fitzpatrick hadn't won for two years when he claimed the title for a second time in 2020 and Stenson, in 2014, is the only other to win here without lifting a trophy earlier in the season but he was the defending champion.</p><p>All the winners have been<span> </span>top-class<strong> </strong>players and Fitzpatrick, in 2016, and Willett two years later, are the only two to be matched at a triple-figure price before the off. The 2011 winner, Quiros, who was matched at odds of<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="43/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">44.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">43/1</span></b>, is the only other remotely big priced winner of the event.</p><p>Rahm was very well backed last year, going off at around <b class="inline_odds" title="5.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5.80</span></b> and having won the Open Championship a few months earlier, Morikawa was a well-fancied 9/1 chance in 2021.</p><p>Rahm was generally an <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">8.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b> shot in 2019 and Rory and Stenson, were trading at single-figure prices when they won on both occasions, so the tournament has a history of going to the fancied players.</p><p>Year after year the cream rises to the top and the last 11 editions have been won by a major champion. Outsiders don't tend to have a look in and Adrian Meronk, who finished tied for seventh, was the only player trading at more than <b class="inline_odds" title="49/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">50.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">49/1</span></b> before the off last year to finish inside the top-eight.</p><h2>Winner's Position and Price Pre-Round Four</h2><p></p><ul> <li>2022 - Jon Rahm - led by one <b class="inline_odds" title="7/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.42</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">7/5</span></b></li> <li>2021 - Collin Morikawa - tied fifth, trailing by four <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b></li> <li>2020 - Matthew Fitzpatrick - tied for the lead <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">5.2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b></li> <li>2019 - Jon Rahm - tied for the lead <b class="inline_odds" title="21/20"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.06</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">21/20</span></b></li> <li>2018 - Danny Willett - tied for the lead <b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__main">5.6</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b></li> <li>2017 - Jon Rahm - tied second - trailing by one <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__main">4.7</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b></li> <li>2016 - Matthew Fitzpatrick - tied second - trailing by one <b class="inline_odds" title="6/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">6.8</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6/1</span></b></li> <li>2015 - Rory McIlroy - second - trailing by one <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b></li> </ul><h2>In-Play Tactics</h2><p></p><p>Rahm sat tied for 14<sup>th</sup> and five of off the lead after he'd shot a two-under-par 70 in round one last year and that's the only time the winner has begun the event with a round in the 70s. Every other winner has started with a round in the 60s and this is most certainly a frontrunner's track. The first seven winners, and 11 of the 14 to date, all opened-up with a round of 68 or better and they were all inside the top-six places after day one.</p><p>Rahm was bang there at halfway following a six-under-par 66 on Friday which saw him sit tied for fifth, trailing by four and 12 months earlier, Morikawa had sat sixth and two off the lead after 36 holes. The three winners before Morikawa had sat second at halfway and four of the first five winners here were in front after 36 holes.</p><p>Robert Karlsson, who beat Ian Poulter in a play-off back in 2010, is the only winner not to be sitting inside the top-eight at halfway and up until 2021, when Morikawa won having trailed by three in a tie for fifth, he was the only winner not to be sitting first or second with a round to go but bizarrely, he's still the only first round leader to go on to win. He'd dropped back into a tie for 12<sup>th</sup> after a second round 75 before rallying with back-to-back 67s over the weekend to catch Poulter.</p><p>There's only been 14 previous editions but Rahm was the tenth winner to be leading or tied for the lead with a round to go.</p><p>If you're betting in-running, beware the tricky finish where we've witnessed drama aplenty over the years with all four finishing holes determining the outcome of the event at various times.</p><p>The 16th is a fairly difficult par four with strategically placed fairway bunkers that really caught out Rafa Cabrera-Bello in 2014 and the par three 17th is also tough, but it was the short par four 15<sup>th</sup> that dramatically changed the landscape of the 2021 edition when Rory McIlroy caught an awful break...</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">Some times you can be too accurate...<br><br>An awful break for <a href="https://twitter.com/McIlroyRory?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@McIlroyRory</a> on 15.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DPWTC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DPWTC</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RolexSeries?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RolexSeries</a> <a href="https://t.co/nGHdWSrprD">pic.twitter.com/nGHdWSrprD</a></p> -- DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) <a href="https://twitter.com/DPWorldTour/status/1462385192140742658?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 21, 2021</a></blockquote><p> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>Tyrrell Hatton was matched at odds-on on five separate occasions during round four in 2016 and he hit a low of <b class="inline_odds" title="2/15"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.13</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2/15</span></b> when he made a miraculous par save at the 17<sup>th</sup> hole but with the event at his mercy, he drove in to the water on the 18<sup>th</sup> and Fitzpatrick made birdie there to pip him by one.</p><p>I'll be back later today or tomorrow with a look at the market leaders and a summary of any pre-event selections.</p><hr><p><strong>*You can follow me on Twitter<span> </span><a href="https://twitter.com/SteveThePunter" target="_blank" rel="noopener">@SteveThePunter</a></strong></p><hr><p><strong>Get more golf tips from the Betting.Betfair golf team <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">here</a></strong>.</p><hr><p></p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">LET'S ALL EMBRACE SAFER GAMBLING WEEK</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p>Let's talk about Safer Gambling. Betfair proudly supports Safer Gambling Week (13-19 November 2023). <th>Lay</th> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Rory McIlroy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Rory McIlroy" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="6.2" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469606">6.2</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Rory McIlroy" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="6.4" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469606">6.4</button> data-price="6.4" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19817826">6.4</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Viktor Hovland" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="7.8" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19817826">7.8</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matt Fitzpatrick</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matt Fitzpatrick" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="15.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19204991">15.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Matt Fitzpatrick" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="16.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19204991">16.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tyrrell Hatton</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tyrrell Hatton" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="18" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469613">18</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tyrrell Hatton" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="19" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469613">19</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tommy Fleetwood</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tommy Fleetwood" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="17.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496408">17.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tommy Fleetwood" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="18.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496408">18.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tom Kim</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tom Kim" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="25" data-side="back" data-selection_id="35880414">25</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tom Kim" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="28" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="35880414">28</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nicolai Hojgaard</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nicolai Hojgaard" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="32" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14354353">32</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Nicolai Hojgaard" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="36" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14354353">36</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Min Woo Lee</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Min Woo Lee" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="30" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16011757">30</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Min Woo Lee" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="55" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16011757">55</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ryan Fox</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ryan Fox" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="38" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469744">38</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ryan Fox" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="75" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469744">75</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adrian Meronk</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adrian Meronk" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="34" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14840059">34</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Adrian Meronk" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="80" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14840059">80</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Thorbjorn Olesen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Thorbjorn Olesen" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="36" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496427">36</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Thorbjorn Olesen" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="700" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496427">700</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Shane Lowry</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Shane Lowry" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="38" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496379">38</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Shane Lowry" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="80" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496379">80</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Robert MacIntyre</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Robert MacIntyre" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="65" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16283441">65</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Robert MacIntyre" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="90" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16283441">90</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Vincent Norrman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Vincent Norrman" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="55" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39725046">55</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Vincent Norrman" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="260" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="39725046">260</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Alexander Bjork</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Alexander Bjork" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="60" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469747">60</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Alexander Bjork" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="95" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469747">95</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jorge Campillo</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jorge Campillo" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="90" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469688">90</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jorge Campillo" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="320" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469688">320</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matthieu Pavon</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matthieu Pavon" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469746">120</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Matthieu Pavon" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="280" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469746">280</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adrian Otaegui</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adrian Otaegui" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="80" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469703">80</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Adrian Otaegui" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="95" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469703">95</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Julien Brun</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Julien Brun" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="200" data-side="back" data-selection_id="60751783">200</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Julien Brun" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="660" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="60751783">660</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Victor Perez</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Victor Perez" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="80" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481313">80</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Victor Perez" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="340" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481313">340</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sami Valimaki</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sami Valimaki" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="110" data-side="back" data-selection_id="20033768">110</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sami Valimaki" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="150" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="20033768">150</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sepp Straka</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sepp Straka" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="46" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470521">46</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sepp Straka" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="700" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470521">700</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ryo Hisatsune</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ryo Hisatsune" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="75" data-side="back" data-selection_id="18843926">75</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ryo Hisatsune" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="90" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="18843926">90</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Rasmus Hojgaard</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Rasmus Hojgaard" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="44" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14354352">44</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Rasmus Hojgaard" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="60" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14354352">60</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Yannik Paul</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Yannik Paul" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="75" data-side="back" data-selection_id="28246890">75</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Yannik Paul" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="250" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="28246890">250</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Marcel Siem</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Marcel Siem" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="110" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469718">110</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Marcel Siem" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="290" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469718">290</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sebastian Soderberg</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sebastian Soderberg" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="150" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13472344">150</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sebastian Soderberg" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="450" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13472344">450</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Joost Luiten</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Joost Luiten" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="130" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496436">130</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Joost Luiten" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="300" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496436">300</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jordan Smith</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jordan Smith" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469742">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jordan Smith" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="300" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469742">300</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Romain Langasque</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Romain Langasque" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="130" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469748">130</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Romain Langasque" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="300" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469748">300</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Grant Forrest</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Grant Forrest" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="200" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481323">200</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Grant Forrest" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="510" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481323">510</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Antoine Rozner</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Antoine Rozner" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="100" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481249">100</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Antoine Rozner" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="300" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481249">300</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Lucas Herbert</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Lucas Herbert" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="70" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14035824">70</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Lucas Herbert" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="110" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14035824">110</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ewen Ferguson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ewen Ferguson" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="80" data-side="back" data-selection_id="53858637">80</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ewen Ferguson" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="310" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="53858637">310</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jens Dantorp</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jens Dantorp" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="300" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13478675">300</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jens Dantorp" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13478675">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Daniel Brown</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Daniel Brown" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="300" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14715578">300</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Daniel Brown" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="650" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14715578">650</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Thriston Lawrence</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Thriston Lawrence" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="110" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481294">110</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Thriston Lawrence" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="370" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481294">370</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tom McKibbin</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tom McKibbin" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="140" data-side="back" data-selection_id="20940407">140</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tom McKibbin" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="320" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="20940407">320</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Connor Syme</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Connor Syme" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="180" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496404">180</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Connor Syme" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="390" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496404">390</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jeff Winther</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jeff Winther" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="320" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13478667">320</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jeff Winther" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="850" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13478667">850</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nacho Elvira</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nacho Elvira" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="300" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469689">300</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Nacho Elvira" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="650" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469689">650</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Dan Bradbury</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Dan Bradbury" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="130" data-side="back" data-selection_id="46791130">130</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Dan Bradbury" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="430" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="46791130">430</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Julien Guerrier</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Julien Guerrier" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="200" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481303">200</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Julien Guerrier" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="550" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481303">550</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matt Wallace</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matt Wallace" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="75" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469663">75</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Matt Wallace" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="300" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469663">300</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Daniel Hillier</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Daniel Hillier" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="180" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16011769">180</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Daniel Hillier" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="350" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16011769">350</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matthew Southgate</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matthew Southgate" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="180" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469696">180</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Matthew Southgate" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="300" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469696">300</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Zander Lombard</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Zander Lombard" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="260" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13478615">260</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Zander Lombard" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="400" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13478615">400</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Pablo Larrazabal</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Pablo Larrazabal" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="260" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469651">260</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Pablo Larrazabal" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="400" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469651">400</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nathan Kimsey</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nathan Kimsey" data-market_id="1.221220677" data-price="180" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469758">180</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Nathan Kimsey" <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-de-brief-homa-wins-wire-to-wire-159-1-tip-wins-in-bermuda-131123-167.html">The Punter's De-brief: Homa wins wire-to-wire and 159/1 pick Villegas wins in Bermuda</a> alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Troy%20Merritt%20%28720%29.JPG" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/nedbank-golf-championship-first-round-leader-tips-picks-from-50-1-to-66-1-dp-world-tour-preview-071123-719.html">Nedbank Golf Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Selections from 40/1 to 50/1</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/nedbank-golf-challenge-each-way-tips-251-rai-of-light-in-sun-city-061123-721.html">Nedbank Golf Challenge Each-Way Tips: 25/1 Rai of light in Sun City</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/butterfield-bermuda-championship-2023-players-form-guide-pga-tour-011123-779.html">Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023: Course and current form stats</a></h3> </li> </ol> 