All 13 winners at Seaside have been North American

Spaun 40/1 41.00 seeks second PGA Tour title

Tournament and Course Notes

• Staged over two Sea Island courses (Seaside and Plantation), both layouts are built on low-lying land close to the Atlantic coast. During the opening two days, golfers will play one round at each course, before Seaside takes over for the final 36 holes;

• Seaside made its PGA Tour debut in 2010, with Plantation added to the itinerary eight years ago. Both venues are located close to the southern tip of St Simons Island;

• Water is a huge threat on both layouts, with the surrounding marshland one of the most prominent features of Sea Island Resort. The Plantation Course is more parkland than Seaside which has a definite links feel, although its fairways are considerably more manicured than a typical British coastal venue;

• Seaside's putting surfaces are larger than the PGA Tour average, as well as exceedingly quick. The greens at Plantation are smaller than those on Seaside. Both sown with TifEagle Bermuda grass;

• There is plenty of danger lurking just off the fairways on both Seaside and Plantation, with the latter offering up many sizeable creeks and lakes. Just over four years ago, Davis Love gave Plantation a complete overhaul, which included the re-positioning of some greens. There was even a number of changes made to its routing;

• The average winning 72-hole total for the last eight years is 262.25, which illustrates there should be plenty of birdie opportunities this week. Since Sea Island first staged this event in 2010, all 13 winners have been North American (11 from USA, plus two Canadians).

Good Current Form

With golf's elite pros not taking part, the scene is set for one of the lower-ranked players to emerge victorious.

Eric Cole 33/134.00, Matt Kuchar 33/134.00 and Justin Suh 28/129.00 could be worth checking out.

Cole is moving ever-closer to a first PGA Tour win. His last four starts have included finishes of 2nd-3rd-4th.

He also lost a play-off back in February and is currently a career-high No 48 in the world.

Kuchar's form is returning slowly and he was joint-second last time out in Mexico.

Suh, meanwhile, is another upwardly-mobile pro. Winner of last year's Korn Ferry Tour Championship, the American's most recent two starts read: 10th-4th.

Sunday's top-three finishers in Bermuda, Camilo Villegas 50/151.00, Alex Noren 25/126.00 and Matti Schmid 50/151.00, are all involved once again.

Latest betting for this week's RSM Classic

Good Course Form

Among those with a solid course history are 'top seed' Brian Harman 16/117.00, Kevin Kisner 150/1151.00, Webb Simpson 70/171.00 and JJ Spaun 40/141.00.

However, three-time podium finisher Simpson and former champion Kisner, have both slipped down the World Ranking considerably in recent months.

Spaun might be a better bet to get among the contenders this weekend.

The 33-year-old, who claimed his maiden PGA Tour title last season, was runner-up here six years ago, and his last two visits have each yielded top-20s.

Harman, this year's Open Championship winner, is the only member of the world's top 10 taking part.

The American was runner-up at Seaside 12 months ago but since August's Tour Championship, his only competitive action was the Ryder Cup in Italy.

Betfair Sportsbook

Stroke Averages



Lowest 10 At Sea Island (2017-22)

Average .... (Rounds)

67.20: Webb Simpson (20)

67.75: Corey Conners (16)

67.80: Will Gordon (10)

67.80: Kevin Kisner (20)

67.82: Zach Johnson (22)

67.95: Brian Harman (22)

68.00: JJ Spaun (22)

68.10: Ben Martin (10)

68.14: Matthew NeSmith (14)

68.19: Brendon Todd (16)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Read Steve 'The Punter' Rawlings' preview of the RSM Classic here.