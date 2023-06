Fresh Fleetwood gets Dave's vote at 22/1 23.00

Steve Rawlings says: "It's never easy when a tournament moves to a new venue, but last year's edition should provide plenty of clues for this year's renewal.

"Like Oakdale, the 2022 venue, St. George's Golf and Country Club, is a Stanley Thompson designed traditional, tree-lined parkland course that's been very recently renovated, with the original design ethic in mind, by Ian Andrew.

"St. George's opened three years after Oakdale and Andrew renovated the course after it had staged the Canadian Open in 2010. Unsurprisingly, St George's and Oakdale are visually very similar, and it would be no surprise at all to see last year's form hold up well...

"Following Viktor Hovland at Mayakoba (T10), Sam Burns at Copperhead (T6) and K.H. Lee at TPC Craig Ranch (T50), defending champion Rory McIlroy is the fourth man this season to attempt a threepeat at a PGA Tour event and he might just be frustrated enough to go out and do it but at just 5/1, I'm happy to watch him do so without any of my cash weighing him down."

Steve Rawlings says: "Brendon Todd withdrew after 12 holes of his second round at last week's Memorial Tournament due to a shoulder injury, having shot 79 on Thursday.

"I've no idea how serious the injury is but it can't be too grave if he's teeing it up again here in an event in which he finished 13th last year.

"Todd hasn't won on the PGA Tour since 2019, when he won the Bermuda Championship and the Mayakoba Classic back-to-back, but he's shown signs of life this year with a second in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am the highlight.

"Todd shot 24-under-par in Bermuda and 20-under in the Mayakoba so a low-scoring birdie-fest will suit him if he's fit and firing."

Back Brendon Todd (2U) @ 140.0

Dave Tindall says: "The one I like here is Tommy Fleetwood at 22/123.00. The Englishman has only played this event once but he'll have fond memories after shooting 66-71-68-67 to finish sixth at Glen Abbey in 2018.

"This is a different venue but Steve Rawlings believes this week's course will correlate with Wells Fargo venue Quail Hollow and that certainly bodes well for Fleetwood.

"Why? He was fifth there last month and also made the top 15 on his previous visit in 2021. Either side of that top five, the man from Southport was 15th at the PGA Tour's other RBC event, The Heritage, and 18th in the PGA Championship at Oak Hill.

"Rounds of 70-72 led to a missed cut at Colonial a week later and with players allowed to skip one designated event, Fleetwood chose not to contest the Memorial Tournament. Given how tough Muirfield Village played, perhaps that was no bad thing in terms of being fresh for this."

Back Tommy Fleetwood each-way @ 22/1

Dave Tindall says: "I'll start with Mackenzie Hughes, who was in the top 10 after 18 and second after 36 holes of the recent Byron Nelson Championship.

"A month earlier he'd finished 29th at Augusta - adding to a Majors record which shows sixth in the 2021 Open and 15th in that year's US Open - and made the last eight of the WGC-Match Play.

"As for his last three goes at this event, he finished eighth in 2018 and has opened with 66s in the last two runnings, the latter putting him fifth on the Thursday leaderboard at St George's.

"A winner of October's Sanderson Farms Championship, 80/1 Hughes can thrive from his 12.59 tee time."

Back Mackenzie Hughes each way @ 80/1

Andy Swales' Course Notes:

• Tree-lined fairways with greens that are around average size for PGA Tour venues;

• Both fairways and greens laid with Bentgrass;

• In 2018, the course underwent a significant renovation to prepare it for hosting this week's open;

• Six holes affected by water, due to a meandering stream, with the 18th requiring careful attention;

• But no great expanses of water and little close to any of the greens.

Andy's Player to Watch: "Corey Conners is hoping to become the first Canadian since 1954 to lift the trophy, and only the second in the last 100 years. Will be chasing a second Tour victory of the season."

Back Corey Conners @ 23.0

Steve Rawlings says: "Noren isn't in sparkling form at present, but he finished 29th at the Charles Schwab Challenge two weeks ago and he ranked fifth for Putting Average when finishing 52nd at the Memorial Tournament last week.

"He finished 15th in this event last year after a slow start saw him sit tied for 98th after round one and he's still a decent price at 16.0.

"Noren hasn't won on the DP World Tour in almost five years but he finished second at the DP World Tour Championship in November last year and fifth at the Abu Dhabi Championship in January on the last two occasions he dropped back to this Tour and he has a very respectable record in his homeland, winning this event twice when it was known as the Nordea Masters.

"As an indication of how wrong this market was on Monday morning, despite yet again disappointing in-contention over the weekend last week in Germany, fellow Swede, Alexander Bjork, whose solitary title, the Volvo China Open, was won more than five years ago, was trading shorter than Noren!

"As alluded to above, I thought Alex Noren was too big yesterday at 20.0 on the Exchange and at 18/1 with the Sportsbook and even though he's shortened up a bit in the last 24 hours, he's still a very worthy favourite and the one they all have to beat."

Back Alex Noren @ 16.0

Matt Cooper says: "Grant Forrest opened with T10th in Abu Dhabi when he was one shot back of the lead with 18 holes to play.

"He was then sixth in the Singapore Classic, T13th in the Thailand Classic, T11th in the Kenya Open, fourth in the ISPS Handa Championship and fifth at halfway in the Korea Championship before a poor third round derailed his hopes.

"Four laps of 71 got him T32nd in the Italian Open and then he was eighth in the KLM Open.

"The lost weekend in Hamburg was his first missed cut of the year but was it that surprising? True, laps of 78-80 don't look good but he's never taken to Green Eagle GC, missing the cut in 2019 with 75-74 and withdrawing last year after a 78.

"Over the last six months, he ranks 10th in the (men's) field for scoring average. That's not the be all and end all but the odds have him something like 18th to 20th in the field. He can bounce back from last week and add to his fine year."

Back Grant Forrest Each-Way @ 50/1

Andy Swales' Course Notes:

• In 2013, Ullna underwent a renovation overseen by the Jack Nicklaus design team;

• During this upgrade, Nicklaus Design turned a largely flat layout into a rolling landscape, while bringing either the giant lake, or its many streams, into play on most holes;

• Small ditches were converted into streams; ponds were expanded, and greens were seeded with creeping bent 007.

Andy's Player to Watch: "Alexander Bjork has risen 37 spots up the World Ranking during the past seven weeks, thanks to three top-10s and two other top-20 finishes."