Tournament Notes

• Winner in 2019 & 2022, Rory McIlroy chases a hat-trick of Canadian titles. Event not staged in either 2020 or 2021 due to Canada's laws on Covid;

• Oakdale becomes the 37th course to host Canadian Open;

• Six of last seven champions were non-Americans;

• First played in 1904, since when more than 100 editions have been held (one of the longest running tournaments on the PGA Tour).

Course Notes

• Oakdale Country Club established in 1926;

• A parkland course in the heart of urban Toronto;

• Property was initially a farm;

• Making its PGA Tour debut;

• A 7,264-yard composite layout chosen from three nine-hole courses: Thompson, Homenuik & Knudson;

• Tree-lined fairways with greens that are around average size for PGA Tour venues;

• Both fairways and greens laid with Bentgrass;

• In 2018, the course underwent a significant renovation to prepare it for hosting this week's open;

• Six holes affected by water, due to a meandering stream, with the 18th requiring careful attention;

• But no great expanses of water and little close to any of the greens.

PGA Tour Consistency Chart



Most Strokeplay Top-25 Finishes (since 1.1.2023)

T25s

8: Tyrrell Hatton

7: Justin Rose

6: Sam Burns

6: Eric Cole

6: Corey Conners

6: Byeong Hun An

Only those entered this week are included in table

Four To Watch

Corey Conners 18/1: Hoping to become the first Canadian since 1954 to lift the trophy, and only the second in the last 100 years. Will be chasing a second Tour victory of the season.

Tyrrell Hatton 10/1: The world No 16 has enjoyed a remarkably consistent year so far - six top-10s, with five of these on the PGA Tour. Runner-up in this season's Players Championship.

Rory McIlroy 9/2: Seeking a third straight Canadian crown, on what would be a third different venue. Tied-seventh on his last two outings.

Justin Rose 18/1: The 42-year-old Englishman seems to be enjoying a comeback year. A winner at Pebble Beach, he is currently ranked 28 in the world having been No 84 when teeing-up in the Californian desert back in January.

