Tournament History

The Canadian Open dates all the way back to 1904 and this will be the 112th edition. It's the third oldest national open and prior to the establishment of the PGA Tour it was one of the most prestigious tournaments in the world.

The Canadian Open was once referred to as the unofficial fifth major but having been played in the week immediately following the Open Championship, it was struggling to attract the marquee names.

The tournament was switched to a new slot - one week before the US Open - in 2019 and the fields have improved markedly as a result - although we've only had two renewals since.

Rory McIlroy has won the last two editions but due to the pandemic, he had to wait three years to defend his title 12 months.

Having won at Hamilton in 2019, and St. George's Golf and Country Club last year, Rory will attempt to land the threepeat at another new venue - the Oakdale Golf and Country Club in Ontario - which is hosting the event for the very first time.

Oakdale will also host the event in 2026 - it's centenary year.

Venue

Oakdale Golf and Country Club, Toronto, Ontario.

Course Details

Par 72, 7264 yards

There are three nine-hole courses at Oakdale - the Thompson, the Homenuik and the Knudson.

The club was founded in 1926 and Stanley Thompson was immediately hired to craft the initial nine holes (the Thompson), with the designer adding another nine a few years later (the Homenuik). Canadian designer, Robbie Robinson, added the final nine (the Knudson) in 1957 and renowned architect, Ian Andrew, restored all 27 holes with Thompson's vision in mind in 2018.

Trees were removed to open up vistas, bunkers were restored, and alterations were made to Robinson's nine to make it more in line with Thompson's vision of the property. This week's course is a composite of the three.

Oakdale Golf and Country Club is a traditional tree-lined classic parkland style course over tumbling land, quietly situated in a populated urban setting. The picturesque Black Creek runs throughout the property.

There's an excellent hole-by-hole course tour of this week's layout on Oakdale's website here.

Weather Forecast

TV Coverage

Live on Sky Sports all four days, starting at 17:00 UK time on Thursday.

Last Six Winners with Exchange Prices

2022 - Rory McIlroy -19 11.0 10/1

2020 & 2021 cancelled due to the pandemic

2019 - Rory McIlroy -22 13.0 12/1

2018 - Dustin Johnson -23 7.4 13/2

2017 - Jhonattan Vegas -21 (playoff) 180.0 179/1

2016 - Jhonattan Vegas -12 150.0 149/1

2015 - Jason Day -17 10.0 9/1

Is There an Angle In?

It's never easy when a tournament moves to a new venue, but last year's edition should provide plenty of clues for this year's renewal.

Like Oakdale, the 2022 venue, St. George's Golf and Country Club, is a Stanley Thompson designed traditional, tree-lined parkland course that's been very recently renovated, with the original design ethic in mind, by Ian Andrew.

St. George's opened three years after Oakdale and Andrew renovated the course after it had staged the Canadian Open in 2010.

Unsurprisingly, St George's and Oakdale are visually very similar, and it would be no surprise at all to see last year's form hold up well.

Quail Hollow Worth Considering

Given the obvious similarities between St George's and Oakdale, form at Quail Hollow, the host course for the Wells Fargo Championship, looks well worth considering.

Rory, who made his first successful title defence of his career at St George's 12 months ago is a Quail Hollow specialist and the man who was matched at a low of 2.01/1 before finishing third last year, Justin Thomas, won the first of his two US PGA Championships at Quail Hollow back in 2017.

Justin Rose, who finished fourth last year, has two thirds and a fifth placed finish at Quail Hollow, last year's sixth, Corey Connors, finished eighth at the Wells Fargo in May and Wyndham Clark, who got off the mark on the PGA Tour at Quail Hollow in May, was the halfway leader at St George's 12 months ago, before he eventually finished seventh.

And alongside Clark in a tie for seventh at St George's was Keith Mitchell, the man that led the 2021 Wells Fargo by two strokes through 54-holes, before he was caught and passed by McIlroy.

Nobody has ever gone on to win the US Open having won the week before but that's a quirky stat that really doesn't warrant much respect.

Keep a close eye on the US Open market?

As was the case last year, the US Open immediately follows the Canadian Open so watch that market carefully as anyone in-contention here will shorten up dramatically for the year's third major.

This event proved to be a decent little warm up last year as the winner, Rory, went on to finish tied for fifth at Brookline, and last year's US Open winner, Matt Fitzpatrick, finished tied for 10th in this event but he was sitting tied for second at halfway.

Should we Swerve the Locals?

No Canadian has won this event since Pat Fletcher way back in 1954 but the locals often contend and one or two often finish the week in the places.

Corey Connors finished sixth from off the pace 12 months ago, Adam Hadwin began the final round trailing by just a stroke four years ago but faded to finish sixth, and Mackenzie Hughes was 8th in 2018.

Mike Weir was matched at 1.041/25 in-running back in 2004, having led by three with a round to go, so if any of them get into contention again this time around they may well be worth taking on.

I'll be back later today or tomorrow with a look at the market leaders and details of any pre-event selections.

