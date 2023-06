History-maker Linn (18/1) defends on home soil

In-form Bjork (14/1) primed for glory

Ewen (25/1) looks ready to claim third career title

Tournament Notes

• Hosted by 10-time major champion on the LPGA Tour, Annika Sörenstam;

• After previous instalments at Halmstad (2022) and Vallda (2021), this year's event takes place at Ullna;

• The 156-player field is split evenly between 78 men and 78 women, on the same course, with one prize fund and one trophy;

• The defending champion is Sweden's Linn Grant who won last year's contest by a massive nine strokes. She became the first female winner of a tournament on the DP World Tour.

Course Notes

• Ullna Golf & Country Club is approximately 12 miles north of Stockholm city centre;

• Opened in 1981, the course is laid out in woodland and is situated on the banks of Lake Ullna;

• Hosted the European Tour's Scandinavian Enterprise Open from 1983 to 1987;

• Annika Sorenstam won here in 2004 when it staged a Ladies European Tour event;

• In 2013, Ullna underwent a renovation overseen by the Jack Nicklaus design team;

• During this upgrade, Nicklaus Design turned a largely flat layout into a rolling landscape, while bringing either the giant lake, or its many streams, into play on most holes;

• Small ditches were converted into streams; ponds were expanded, and greens were seeded with creeping bent 007.

Five To Watch

Alexander Bjork 14/1: Has risen 37 spots up the World Ranking during the past seven weeks, thanks to three top-10s and two other top-20 finishes.

Ewen Ferguson 25/1: Has played solidly since mid-March, with the Scot keen to follow-up last year's breakthrough season on the DP World Tour which yielded two titles and a second-place finish.

Linn Grant 18/1: The 23-year-old defending champ looks in good form. Only last month she secured her fifth Ladies European Tour title since March 2023 - a remarkable run of success.

Joost Luiten 28/1: The experienced Dutchman has registered a trio of podium finishes on the DP World Tour this year.

Klara Davidson Spilkova 50/1: One of the form players on this season's Ladies European Tour, with three top-four finishes from her most recent four starts. The 28-year-old from Prague is a two-time winner at this level.

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves